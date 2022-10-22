« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,398
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14640 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:39:16 pm
Due to incompetence not due to some strategy we have. Which is exactly the debate. Do catch up Lobo, you're jumping into a discussion that you clearly haven't taken the time to engage with.

Its exactly to do with a strategy we have. We wanted Van Dijk, we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk. Done. I can see why you'd be a little annoyed that we signed him considering the mooted alternative at the time, but we waited to sign him when we could easily have gone for easier to obtain others that summer (and what a lot of fans called for).
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14641 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm
Eni Aluko thinks we will sign Bellingham. I choose to believe her.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14642 on: Today at 12:53:27 pm
Has Ornstein been exposed as a blagger? I think we need to reduce his ranking after the Mitchell stuff.

Seems the only established "journalist" to trust these days is Tap-In.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14643 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Has Ornstein been exposed as a blagger? I think we need to reduce his ranking after the Mitchell stuff.

Seems the only established "journalist" to trust these days is Tap-In.
Romano is worse than Ornstein. His whole gimmick is transfers so has to steal other peoples stuff and give loads of non-updates in between. Ornstein definitely has contacts, but he's got to produce content for clicks just about every day so goes to the no real news update kind of thing as well.
RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14644 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm
@indykaila

£97m bid submitted for Jude Bellingham @LFC


Indy is mostly a joker, right?
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14645 on: Today at 01:14:04 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Has Ornstein been exposed as a blagger? I think we need to reduce his ranking after the Mitchell stuff.

Seems the only established "journalist" to trust these days is Tap-In.

Joyce is the only reliable LFC journalist for me.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,614
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14646 on: Today at 01:14:33 pm
One man's joker is another man's prophet.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14647 on: Today at 01:14:46 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 01:06:49 pm
@indykaila

£97m bid submitted for Jude Bellingham @LFC


Indy is mostly a joker, right?

He's copying the Marca report which said the same, exact same figure. So yes a joker.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14648 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:00:55 pm
Romano is worse than Ornstein. His whole gimmick is transfers so has to steal other peoples stuff and give loads of non-updates in between. Ornstein definitely has contacts, but he's got to produce content for clicks just about every day so goes to the no real news update kind of thing as well.

Why did he say Mitchell was staying at Monaco only to be disproved literally a couple hours later.

Clown stuff from him.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14649 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm
Ive only really ever took Ornstein serious on reports relating to Arsenal.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14650 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:35 pm
Why did he say Mitchell was staying at Monaco only to be disproved literally a couple hours later.

Clown stuff from him.
Given bad information? Not really sure which report was today, only remember him mentioning Mitchell a month or so ago that he was seeing out his contract.

He's got enough right, first, to be reliable still and not just on transfers. He's just like everyone else though that he has to appear like he's always giving updates which makes them hard to follow at times
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,714
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14651 on: Today at 01:37:07 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:35 pm
Why did he say Mitchell was staying at Monaco only to be disproved literally a couple hours later.

Clown stuff from him.
Pretty black and white way of looking at it.

I'd imagine there's every chance he heard something about him leaving, so asked Monaco and/or Mitchell for a quote and they decided to deny it so they could then announce it on their own terms (which they did a day later interviewing him on their website)
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14652 on: Today at 01:44:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:50:40 am
Unless you're 6, your club going for one of the most high profile signings for a long while and being in with a genuine chance of trying to get him but missing out is not really an embarrassment unless your mates in the playground are going to laugh at you.
it is an embarrassment for the club so not sure why you are mentioning a 6 year old. It is actually quite reminiscent of Man Utd in the past few years & makes us look a small club.
Wasting a season waiting on a player to join & then not signing while we fall of a cliff in terms of league position would be an embarrassment for the club.
Just like our injury record. It just shows we are in a bit mess atm.

Even if we get great alternatives to Bellingham we still would have wasted a season woth basically no midfield player at their peak causing a massive decline & likely no CL football for a year
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14653 on: Today at 01:45:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:14 pm
Its exactly to do with a strategy we have. We wanted Van Dijk, we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk. Done. I can see why you'd be a little annoyed that we signed him considering the mooted alternative at the time, but we waited to sign him when we could easily have gone for easier to obtain others that summer (and what a lot of fans called for).

That's not a strategy. That's living with the consequences of your incompetence. Feel free to redefine strategy if you want though.

Anyway, this only serves to strengthen my point in my actual conversation with Craig, so thanks for that. I claimed not getting Belligham would be embarrassing because it's incompetent to wait when we're desperate for a CM and then to miss out on him. Craig claimed that waiting is our transfer strategy and used van Dijk as exhibit A so it's not embarrassing at all. I questioned the usefulness of Van Dijk as evidence of 'strategy' and actually reminded Craig that it was in reality much more evidence of (more) incompetence. You've come in by saying ' we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk' which rather emphasises my point, so thanks.
Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14654 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm
Has anyone at the club actually said we are after Bellingham, I don't mean Klopp or Trent saying he's a great player, and they'd love him at LFC when asked about him.
