Unless you're 6, your club going for one of the most high profile signings for a long while and being in with a genuine chance of trying to get him but missing out is not really an embarrassment unless your mates in the playground are going to laugh at you.
it is an embarrassment for the club so not sure why you are mentioning a 6 year old. It is actually quite reminiscent of Man Utd in the past few years & makes us look a small club.
Wasting a season waiting on a player to join & then not signing while we fall of a cliff in terms of league position would be an embarrassment for the club.
Just like our injury record. It just shows we are in a bit mess atm.
Even if we get great alternatives to Bellingham we still would have wasted a season woth basically no midfield player at their peak causing a massive decline & likely no CL football for a year