Its exactly to do with a strategy we have. We wanted Van Dijk, we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk. Done. I can see why you'd be a little annoyed that we signed him considering the mooted alternative at the time, but we waited to sign him when we could easily have gone for easier to obtain others that summer (and what a lot of fans called for).



That's not a strategy. That's living with the consequences of your incompetence. Feel free to redefine strategy if you want though.Anyway, this only serves to strengthen my point in my actual conversation with Craig, so thanks for that. I claimed not getting Belligham would be embarrassing because it's incompetent to wait when we're desperate for a CM and then to miss out on him. Craig claimed that waiting is our transfer strategy and used van Dijk as exhibit A so it's not embarrassing at all. I questioned the usefulness of Van Dijk as evidence of 'strategy' and actually reminded Craig that it was in reality much more evidence of (more) incompetence. You've come in by saying ' we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk' which rather emphasises my point, so thanks.