I totally understand that and its been discussed before. However, are we not going to struggle if we are in a position where we struggle to get some players off the books, considering the importance of incoming money to our transfer budget, which appears to be one of the primary ways we amass our budget?



The problem is Killer, that no-one will pay any sort of fee for players that have an injury aura about them, but will happily take a punt at them when they're freebies as it's literally no risk. If you look at the transfers of the past few years, yeah, there's been a few large ones, but they have been the marquee players with huge buyout clauses that are on long term contracts. There seems to be a lot of clubs playing the long game and waiting for players to approach the end of their contracts and look to get them for a decent price with one/two years remaining or indeed waiting to get them on frees when their contract expires.Taking Mo's situation as a case in hand. We all love him and wanted to keep him, which we did, but the pragmatic approach would have been to off him with two years left of his contract to maximise incoming revenue, but we kept him and tied him in. Evolution of any club is not what it used to be and as much as we dabte it here, football has changed so much that transfers now are a complete shit show.