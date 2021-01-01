« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm


Bring Minamino back with you, Paul. The fucking job's not finished yet.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:16:40 am
Did I read Milner is going to be offered a new contract?, I wouldn't be against that, you'll not find a better utility player.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:38:28 am
Mitchell will have his pulse on the French market, loads of good players and some decent value to be had. Music to John Henrys ears! It will offset the splurge on Bellingham. Hopefully.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:58:29 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:16:40 am
Did I read Milner is going to be offered a new contract?, I wouldn't be against that, you'll not find a better utility player.
Yeah, agree here.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:31:52 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
He played in some of the biggest games last year, Fa semi, Fa cup final, 2nd leg of the Semis of the Champions league.
He was very good his issue has been fitness. I dont think he plays 90s at times to be managed minutes wise. But I dont think they going to sell him last summer, also to sell player also has a to agree to leave.
Irc he has the highest PPG of any Liverpool MF so he generally really impactful when he plays issue he cant get the pitch enough

He did but the two finals he came in due to an injury (including one in the warm up) and was subsequently first subbed off in both IIRC which proves the point. Villareal was a disaster-class in that first half as well. FA semi was a real highlight for him in a Liverpool shirt, that's the Keita we've hoped for.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:51:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
He played in some of the biggest games last year, Fa semi, Fa cup final, 2nd leg of the Semis of the Champions league.

The final 3rd of the last season it was generally a midfield 3 out of Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Keita was probably 4th in the pecking order but he was established as the 4th choice and as such started in some key games.

It's looking back with the hindsight of 2/3rds of this season to suggest he was a bit part player coming into this season. I think we'd have kept Keita if (a) he'd wanted to sign a contract extension at the end of last season and (b) didn't get injured this season. Combination of both has probably led club and player to think a parting of the ways is best for all parties,
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:07:07 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:51:02 am
The final 3rd of the last season it was generally a midfield 3 out of Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Keita was probably 4th in the pecking order but he was established as the 4th choice and as such started in some key games.

It's looking back with the hindsight of 2/3rds of this season to suggest he was a bit part player coming into this season. I think we'd have kept Keita if (a) he'd wanted to sign a contract extension at the end of last season and (b) didn't get injured this season. Combination of both has probably led club and player to think a parting of the ways is best for all parties,

But if he was that important we'd have made sure he got a new deal last summer. A 27 year old player approaching his last year, yet it seemed as though he was barely in talks over a new deal, we don't know what he was even offered.

'We'll just make do with Keita and Ox for another year and let them leave for nothing' was never a good way to approach it. Not for a club that has to generate its own transfer funds. Even if you just get a loan fee for at least one with their wages off the books.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:30:06 am
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:44:57 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:30:06 am
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.

Journalistic moonwalking, going faster backwards than MJ did.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:52:14 am
They want to sign him but no firm decision has been made? Lolz.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:57:05 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:30:06 am
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.

What exactly does a stronger position mean? As in they have more money? They had good talks with Bellingham? They had good talks with Dortmund?

His clarification brings no clarity to anything, it's just a word soup of transfer buzzwords
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:58:03 am
Thommo talking a bit of snese...

All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.

I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.

But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.

Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:03:26 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:58:03 am
Thommo talking a bit of snese...

All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.

I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.

But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.

Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.

Thing is, its not really a case of Bellingham or bust, or it shouldnt have been. Why this transfer is so high profile and prevalent amongst fans is that we are the ones decided not to with plan B last summer and instead waited for the chance to sign this guy, to the detriment of our team.

If we dont get him, then we will have actively wasted a season for nothing.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:03:59 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:58:03 am
Thommo talking a bit of snese...

All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.

I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.

But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.

Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.

Again it's the fact we've waited almost two years for him. We've not signed players because we want him. The club has to get him if he wants to come. I could understand it more if he said Liverpool are shit now and I'm not interested. But the owners are under massive pressure to pull this off. Otherwise even some FSG fans will start to have doubts. Not all, but some. I mean look at Redmen TV even they've started to question them.

We would have been better off signing 2 midfielders in the summer but we didn't. We waited for Bellingham, we can't go back in time to change things.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:04:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:52 am
He did but the two finals he came in due to an injury (including one in the warm up) and was subsequently first subbed off in both IIRC which proves the point. Villareal was a disaster-class in that first half as well. FA semi was a real highlight for him in a Liverpool shirt, that's the Keita we've hoped for.
I only mentioned 1 final. I thought Fabinho Keita/Thiago was the plan for the FA cup cup final, Probably was for the CL(injury concerns for thiago/fabinho kinda made more sense to have him off the bench then)
Also Keita didnt come off that game untill the score was 3-2 in the 79th minute and tie was 5-2. Yea that first half stunk wasnt his fault everybody played played bad and Villareal do it all to try and go though.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:07:23 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:51:02 am
The final 3rd of the last season it was generally a midfield 3 out of Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Keita was probably 4th in the pecking order but he was established as the 4th choice and as such started in some key games.

It's looking back with the hindsight of 2/3rds of this season to suggest he was a bit part player coming into this season. I think we'd have kept Keita if (a) he'd wanted to sign a contract extension at the end of last season and (b) didn't get injured this season. Combination of both has probably led club and player to think a parting of the ways is best for all parties,
It felt like it was Thiago or Keita with Fabinho and Henderson as the other two. It felt keita and Thiago rotated more with each other so one was always playing. Yea I think the last part of the B is mostly it, he not fit enough to sign contract extension, he good enough, but not available  enough
Elliott was coming back from the injury and wasn't going to play much. Jones same thing(think he played more though)
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:13:19 am
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:17:26 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.


This is the thing, we should be able to spend that money on Bellingham plus have money for at least 2 other players.

I understand this isn't how we are run but this summer is massive.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:37:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:26 am
Thing is, its not really a case of Bellingham or bust, or it shouldnt have been. Why this transfer is so high profile and prevalent amongst fans is that we are the ones decided not to with plan B last summer and instead waited for the chance to sign this guy, to the detriment of our team.

If we dont get him, then we will have actively wasted a season for nothing.

It's also Klopp himself though, he's put so much stock in this player and this deal that if the club can't deliver then it's a major setback for him. We missed out on Tchouameni last year but the hope was still to get Bellingham. Enzo Fernandez another top target, who we'd earmarked strongly, but priced out of a deal quickly after a good World Cup.

Compare it to Van Dijk who was the player he desperately wanted to build around and was prepared to wait and wait and at least got him in the end, although there was plenty of farce involved there after summer 2017.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:45:03 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am

130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.


There's little chance it gets that high imo - that's Dortmunds 'we'd never sell unless it was amount X' number
The bottom line is if he wants to leave they have to sell, he's got 2 years left this summer - next summer he's down to 50/60 million or similar with 12 months left
Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:13:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:02:38 pm
I totally understand that and its been discussed before. However, are we not going to struggle if we are in a position where we struggle to get some players off the books, considering the importance of incoming money to our transfer budget, which appears to be one of the primary ways we amass our budget?
The problem is Killer, that no-one will pay any sort of fee for players that have an injury aura about them, but will happily take a punt at them when they're freebies as it's literally no risk. If you look at the transfers of the past few years, yeah, there's been a few large ones, but they have been the marquee players with huge buyout clauses that are on long term contracts. There seems to be a lot of clubs playing the long game and waiting for players to approach the end of their contracts and look to get them for a decent price with one/two years remaining or indeed waiting to get them on frees when their contract expires.

Taking Mo's situation as a case in hand. We all love him and wanted to keep him, which we did, but the pragmatic approach would have been to off him with two years left of his contract to maximise incoming revenue, but we kept him and tied him in. Evolution of any club is not what it used to be and as much as we dabte it here, football has changed so much that transfers now are a complete shit show.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:35:55 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.


Rightly or wrongly, an awful lot of fans are making the Bellingham signing a bit of a line in the sand about FSG.

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:38:23 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:35:55 am

Rightly or wrongly, an awful lot of fans are making the Bellingham signing a bit of a line in the sand about FSG.

I don't think he should be, but the fact we held out for 2 years for him does make it a bit of a do it or suffer the consequences thing. If we got a midfielder in the interim it really wouldn't, but we have held out for him so if we don't get him, it brings the last few windows and lack of a midfielder into real question
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:41:48 am
Waiting for a player is just about fine as long as you get the player. Waiting for a player only to then see said player move elsewhere is just the worst of both worlds. It'd be like Van Dijk moving to Abu Dhabi in January 2018 and us signing no-one the summer before.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:44:16 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:26 am
Thing is, its not really a case of Bellingham or bust, or it shouldnt have been. Why this transfer is so high profile and prevalent amongst fans is that we are the ones decided not to with plan B last summer and instead waited for the chance to sign this guy, to the detriment of our team.

If we dont get him, then we will have actively wasted a season for nothing.
I do believe the club were happy to push we're targeting Bellingham as an excuse for not signing someone last summer

But I don't believe it's the reason we didn't sign anyone last summer. They know there's a strong chance we will fail in our bid for Bellingham.

The idea the club didn't sign anyone for the sake of Bellingham sort of falls apart with the fact we were actually in for someone else. Bellingham or no Bellingham pursuit, I think we were leaving it until this summer because we thought it wasn't urgent.

Club is happy to push the wait for Bellingham angle because when it comes to the fans,  if we don't end up with Bellingham,  they will be ultimately easily enough satisfied with whoever we end up with assuming they seem half decent. And most will prefer to look forward to the new season than think too much about it.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:52:28 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.

A proper midfield signing last summer and then another in the most recent window and things would be looking vastly healthier for our midfield, by next summer those players would be settled and due to the minutes they would have got this season and we probably also wouldn't have seen as extreme a drop-off from the existing players either as they could be rested more often.

We would have been in a position where Bellingham would be nice to get, but no big deal if he opts for somewhere else, we would just move onto another option. However, since we didn't take this steady approach we have the idiotic situation we are in now, where he is seen as vital, we still need to sign 3 midfield additions to our squad and will now have to try and settle them all into the side at once, disrupting a second season with this error.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:50:11 am
I agree although with an extra midfielder the summer before. We should have brought in a midfielder in the summer of '21 and a midfielder in the summer of '22. We'd all accept that this would have completely changed the squad complexion and most of us would take a punt that it would have transformed our on pitch performances this year. We'd have had to take a bit of a kicking in terms of extra wages but if we'd done that we'd have let Milner go and probbaly wouldn't have signed Carvalho. Perhaps we'd even have found a way to offload Keita or Ox.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:50:40 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.

Unless you're 6, your club going for one of the most high profile signings for a long while and being in with a genuine chance of trying to get him but missing out is not really an embarrassment unless your mates in the playground are going to laugh at you.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:52:21 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:50:40 am
Unless you're 6, your club going for one of the most high profile signings for a long while and being in with a genuine chance of trying to get him but missing out is not really an embarrassment unless your mates in the playground are going to laugh at you.

What if you put up with a wildly unfit midfield group in order to save up all your beans for him, in the process tanking your season and probbaly missing out on the CL, then don't get him... that's pretty embarrassing if you're embarrassed by incompetence.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:02:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:50:40 am
Unless you're 6, your club going for one of the most high profile signings for a long while and being in with a genuine chance of trying to get him but missing out is not really an embarrassment unless your mates in the playground are going to laugh at you.

 ;D ;D
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:03:06 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:52:21 am
What if you put up with a wildly unfit midfield group in order to save up all your beans for him, in the process tanking your season and probbaly missing out on the CL, then don't get him... that's pretty embarrassing if you're embarrassed by incompetence.

Yeah I think he completely missed that angle.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:04:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:52:21 am
What if you put up with a wildly unfit midfield group in order to save up all your beans for him, in the process tanking your season and probbaly missing out on the CL, then don't get him... that's pretty embarrassing if you're embarrassed by incompetence.

Then I'd understand this is what Klopp does, as he did for VVD and as he did for Konate.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:04:26 pm
No one here is involved in the decision making process though, so why would you be embarrassed by other peoples' mistakes? Unless you're worried about what fans of other clubs think.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:06:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:30:06 am
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.

B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:07:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:52:21 am
What if you put up with a wildly unfit midfield group in order to save up all your beans for him, in the process tanking your season and probbaly missing out on the CL, then don't get him... that's pretty embarrassing if you're embarrassed by incompetence.
Pursuing Bellingham did not stop us signing someone last summer.... We were supposedly in for Tchouaméni. And will be signing more than just one this summer. It was a bad decision not to sign someone but its not all on our chase for Bellingham.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:11:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Then I'd understand this is what Klopp does, as he did for VVD and as he did for Konate.

Van Dijk, as we have realised, had committed to signing for us though. Also in terms of Konate, Klopp wanted a centreback in January, so dont think he decided against other signings to get him.

Dunno but Bellingham would have been the most extreme case of waiting for a player to the detriment of the team.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:16:06 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:07:13 pm
Pursuing Bellingham did not stop us signing someone last summer.... We were supposedly in for Tchouaméni. And will be signing more than just one this summer. It was a bad decision not to sign someone but its not all on our chase for Bellingham.

Let me add that this is evidenced by the fact that we did sign a midfielder... A panic loan signing after we realised we were exposed. If we could have realised that earlier we could have signed someone better who could have at least provided better cover which imo could have been significant.
