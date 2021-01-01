Thommo talking a bit of snese...
All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.
I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.
But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].
[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.
Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.