Thommo talking a bit of snese...



All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.



I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.



But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].



[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.



Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.



Again it's the fact we've waited almost two years for him. We've not signed players because we want him. The club has to get him if he wants to come. I could understand it more if he said Liverpool are shit now and I'm not interested. But the owners are under massive pressure to pull this off. Otherwise even some FSG fans will start to have doubts. Not all, but some. I mean look at Redmen TV even they've started to question them.We would have been better off signing 2 midfielders in the summer but we didn't. We waited for Bellingham, we can't go back in time to change things.