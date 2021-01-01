« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 361 362 363 364 365 [366]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 514466 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14600 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm


Bring Minamino back with you, Paul. The fucking job's not finished yet.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 12:16:40 am »
Did I read Milner is going to be offered a new contract?, I wouldn't be against that, you'll not find a better utility player.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 01:38:28 am »
Mitchell will have his pulse on the French market, loads of good players and some decent value to be had. Music to John Henrys ears! It will offset the splurge on Bellingham. Hopefully.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,469
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 06:58:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:16:40 am
Did I read Milner is going to be offered a new contract?, I wouldn't be against that, you'll not find a better utility player.
Yeah, agree here.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 07:31:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
He played in some of the biggest games last year, Fa semi, Fa cup final, 2nd leg of the Semis of the Champions league.
He was very good his issue has been fitness. I dont think he plays 90s at times to be managed minutes wise. But I dont think they going to sell him last summer, also to sell player also has a to agree to leave.
Irc he has the highest PPG of any Liverpool MF so he generally really impactful when he plays issue he cant get the pitch enough

He did but the two finals he came in due to an injury (including one in the warm up) and was subsequently first subbed off in both IIRC which proves the point. Villareal was a disaster-class in that first half as well. FA semi was a real highlight for him in a Liverpool shirt, that's the Keita we've hoped for.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,400
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 07:51:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
He played in some of the biggest games last year, Fa semi, Fa cup final, 2nd leg of the Semis of the Champions league.

The final 3rd of the last season it was generally a midfield 3 out of Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Keita was probably 4th in the pecking order but he was established as the 4th choice and as such started in some key games.

It's looking back with the hindsight of 2/3rds of this season to suggest he was a bit part player coming into this season. I think we'd have kept Keita if (a) he'd wanted to sign a contract extension at the end of last season and (b) didn't get injured this season. Combination of both has probably led club and player to think a parting of the ways is best for all parties,
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 08:07:07 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:51:02 am
The final 3rd of the last season it was generally a midfield 3 out of Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Keita was probably 4th in the pecking order but he was established as the 4th choice and as such started in some key games.

It's looking back with the hindsight of 2/3rds of this season to suggest he was a bit part player coming into this season. I think we'd have kept Keita if (a) he'd wanted to sign a contract extension at the end of last season and (b) didn't get injured this season. Combination of both has probably led club and player to think a parting of the ways is best for all parties,

But if he was that important we'd have made sure he got a new deal last summer. A 27 year old player approaching his last year, yet it seemed as though he was barely in talks over a new deal, we don't know what he was even offered.

'We'll just make do with Keita and Ox for another year and let them leave for nothing' was never a good way to approach it. Not for a club that has to generate its own transfer funds. Even if you just get a loan fee for at least one with their wages off the books.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 08:30:06 am »
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 08:44:57 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:30:06 am
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.

Journalistic moonwalking, going faster backwards than MJ did.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 08:52:14 am »
They want to sign him but no firm decision has been made? Lolz.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:30:06 am
@David_Ornstein offers some clarification to his recent article:

There are not so much favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment because the race is open, but more that there are a couple of clubs slightly in a stronger position right now.

I dont want to give off the impression that #LFCs pursuit of Bellingham is over, to the contrary, their admiration couldnt be stronger. They want to sign him and no firm decision has been made.

What exactly does a stronger position mean? As in they have more money? They had good talks with Bellingham? They had good talks with Dortmund?

His clarification brings no clarity to anything, it's just a word soup of transfer buzzwords
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14611 on: Today at 08:58:03 am »
Thommo talking a bit of snese...

All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.

I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.

But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.

Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14612 on: Today at 09:03:26 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:58:03 am
Thommo talking a bit of snese...

All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.

I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.

But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.

Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.

Thing is, its not really a case of Bellingham or bust, or it shouldnt have been. Why this transfer is so high profile and prevalent amongst fans is that we are the ones decided not to with plan B last summer and instead waited for the chance to sign this guy, to the detriment of our team.

If we dont get him, then we will have actively wasted a season for nothing.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14613 on: Today at 09:03:59 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:58:03 am
Thommo talking a bit of snese...

All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and Ive tried to tell a number of people, Thompson said.

I do Q and As at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool? and 48 of them will put their hands up.

But youve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think its going to happen.

Thompson, though, Liverpool should not be too despondent at missing out and is urging Klopp to consider a Plan B.

Again it's the fact we've waited almost two years for him. We've not signed players because we want him. The club has to get him if he wants to come. I could understand it more if he said Liverpool are shit now and I'm not interested. But the owners are under massive pressure to pull this off. Otherwise even some FSG fans will start to have doubts. Not all, but some. I mean look at Redmen TV even they've started to question them.

We would have been better off signing 2 midfielders in the summer but we didn't. We waited for Bellingham, we can't go back in time to change things.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14614 on: Today at 09:04:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:52 am
He did but the two finals he came in due to an injury (including one in the warm up) and was subsequently first subbed off in both IIRC which proves the point. Villareal was a disaster-class in that first half as well. FA semi was a real highlight for him in a Liverpool shirt, that's the Keita we've hoped for.
I only mentioned 1 final. I thought Fabinho Keita/Thiago was the plan for the FA cup cup final, Probably was for the CL(injury concerns for thiago/fabinho kinda made more sense to have him off the bench then)
Also Keita didnt come off that game untill the score was 3-2 in the 79th minute and tie was 5-2. Yea that first half stunk wasnt his fault everybody played played bad and Villareal do it all to try and go though.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14615 on: Today at 09:07:23 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:51:02 am
The final 3rd of the last season it was generally a midfield 3 out of Keita, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Keita was probably 4th in the pecking order but he was established as the 4th choice and as such started in some key games.

It's looking back with the hindsight of 2/3rds of this season to suggest he was a bit part player coming into this season. I think we'd have kept Keita if (a) he'd wanted to sign a contract extension at the end of last season and (b) didn't get injured this season. Combination of both has probably led club and player to think a parting of the ways is best for all parties,
It felt like it was Thiago or Keita with Fabinho and Henderson as the other two. It felt keita and Thiago rotated more with each other so one was always playing. Yea I think the last part of the B is mostly it, he not fit enough to sign contract extension, he good enough, but not available  enough
Elliott was coming back from the injury and wasn't going to play much. Jones same thing(think he played more though)
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14616 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14617 on: Today at 09:17:26 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.


This is the thing, we should be able to spend that money on Bellingham plus have money for at least 2 other players.

I understand this isn't how we are run but this summer is massive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 361 362 363 364 365 [366]   Go Up
« previous next »
 