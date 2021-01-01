Did I read Milner is going to be offered a new contract?, I wouldn't be against that, you'll not find a better utility player.
He played in some of the biggest games last year, Fa semi, Fa cup final, 2nd leg of the Semis of the Champions league.He was very good his issue has been fitness. I dont think he plays 90s at times to be managed minutes wise. But I dont think they going to sell him last summer, also to sell player also has a to agree to leave.Irc he has the highest PPG of any Liverpool MF so he generally really impactful when he plays issue he cant get the pitch enough
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]