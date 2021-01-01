Please
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,283
Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
«
Reply #14600 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on
Yesterday
at 10:53:27 pm
Bring Minamino back with you, Paul. The fucking job's not finished yet.
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
«
Reply #14601 on:
Today
at 12:16:40 am »
Did I read Milner is going to be offered a new contract?, I wouldn't be against that, you'll not find a better utility player.
G Richards
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,308
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
«
Reply #14602 on:
Today
at 01:38:28 am »
Mitchell will have his pulse on the French market, loads of good players and some decent value to be had. Music to John Henrys ears! It will offset the splurge on Bellingham. Hopefully.
