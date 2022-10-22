« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,317
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 02:43:23 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:38:15 pm
Thought that was the official site for a second

Yeah i always get them mixed up.
Offline killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 70,317
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,317
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:20 pm
Not recently but he's come back and playing really well.

Good to hear as he was highly rated before that injury. Still a concern though but if wanted him then i guess we would check he had it done properly rather than using Doctor Nick Riviera, who Nabil Fekir used to repair his ACL.
Offline Fromola

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,876
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 02:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:58:21 pm
It's not solely the clubs decision if a player leaves.

The leverage the club have when a player is down to 12 months on his contracts lessens. Even more so when the player the manager still rates them and they may get chances of game time in that final 12 months.

Klopp is never going to freeze out a player for not leaving. He hasn't done that once in his Liverpool career unless there has been a disciplinary reason. When team spirit and culture are a key identity you can't be discarding players or freezing them out and not expect it to impact negatively.

Doesn't need to be too forceful about it. Just be honest and say you're not in my plans next season and won'tplay much, I'd advise you to look for another club, be it permanently or on loan so the club gets the wage off the books at least.

He did it with Minamino.
Offline farawayred

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,208
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,208
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 02:53:17 pm »
Have we flown Gavi to Blackpool yet?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,114
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:40:38 pm

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund
Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich
Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo
Otávio, Porto
Youri Tielemans, Leicester
Orkun Kokcu, Feyenoord
Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
Youssouf Fofana, Monaco

Linked to in bold.

Yeah I was going. To say it says we are interested in a few but was too lazy.

Bellingham and Gravenbach we have been linked with recently, Veiga I have seen your standard monitoring thing which we seem to do for a bunch of young players, and Otavio I have seen nothin about since just before we bought Diaz - he seems a bit out out usual bracket now so I would be somewhat surprised if we went after him
Offline El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 55,387
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,387
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:53:17 pm
Have we flown Gavi to Blackpool yet?

We only do Blackpool for permanent signings. For a loanee like Gavi I'd imagine it'd be Yarmouth
Offline markmywords

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,187
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14566 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Doesn't need to be too forceful about it. Just be honest and say you're not in my plans next season and won'tplay much, I'd advise you to look for another club, be it permanently or on loan so the club gets the wage off the books at least.

He did it with Minamino.

Easier said than done, I doubt Oxlade went into this season expecting to be first name on the teamsheet. The fact he hasn't pushed for a move himself, suggests he was fairly comfortable with the situation and like Keita they know they will be quids in during the summer of 2023, so why leave early.

The blunder we made was renewing oxlade's contract, having a squad full of players, past 30, on big money and small performance is our own fault and won't get remedied anytime soon
Online red mongoose

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,622
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 03:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:58 pm
Get me Wirtz!

How has he been this season after that injury? The idea of him at his best is very exciting.
Offline killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 70,317
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,317
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 03:23:41 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:19:21 pm
Easier said than done, I doubt Oxlade went into this season expecting to be first name on the teamsheet. The fact he hasn't pushed for a move himself, suggests he was fairly comfortable with the situation and like Keita they know they will be quids in during the summer of 2023, so why leave early.

The blunder we made was renewing oxlade's contract, having a squad full of players, past 30, on big money and small performance is our own fault and won't get remedied anytime soon

Oxs contract was extended the season we won the league and yes whilst he had a bad injury, he was still young. There were a few questionable extensions (more so length) but it wasnt a terrible idea to extend his deal.
Offline markmywords

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,187
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:23:41 pm
Oxs contract was extended the season we won the league and yes whilst he had a bad injury, he was still young. There were a few questionable extensions (more so length) but it wasnt a terrible idea to extend his deal.

Renewing deals for hendo/milner/fab/ox with deals to 30 and beyond on decent wages, then topping that off by signing injury hit Thiago at 29 and then acting surprised when they all age on you is perplexing

Ox is particular still had 2 yrs left on his existing deal and had barely played post surgery, when we decided to renew, this was after the summer of 2019, when we had no money for transfers.  We need to see the link between these deals offered and no money(or little) for incoming transfers
Offline markmywords

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,187
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:43:10 pm
Mascherano failed his audition as well and he turned out alright. Not that I want to get Nunes but in the right team and set up he could be really good.

Masherano had 3 starts for west ham, he is as much a failure as mo salah was at chelsea. I think Pardew wanted mainly brits to help west ham get out of relegation trouble or something, that was the thinking at the time.

Nunes experiences at wolves are entirely different
Offline Knight

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,563
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:23:41 pm
Oxs contract was extended the season we won the league and yes whilst he had a bad injury, he was still young. There were a few questionable extensions (more so length) but it wasnt a terrible idea to extend his deal.

It was an unnecessary contract extension. Probbaly fine in isolation but when you put together a bunch of other contract extensions it adds up to a totally unsuitably group of midfielders. Too many, too old, too slow, too injury prone, too expensive (in terms of wages).
Offline El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 55,387
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,387
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
**Yes, they are really discussing whether Oxlade Chamberlains contract should have been extended or not**

***Yep, it was 2019***
Offline Schmidt

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,181
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:23:59 pm
**Yes, they are really discussing whether Oxlade Chamberlains contract should have been extended or not**

***Yep, it was 2019***

It's not a topic I've been involved in but given the main excuse for a lack of spending on our part seems to be the amount of wages we're paying, it seems pretty relevant?
Offline El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 55,387
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,387
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:28:12 pm
It's not a topic I've been involved in but given the main excuse for a lack of spending on our part seems to be the amount of wages we're paying, it seems pretty relevant?

It wasn't, it was Fromola going back nearly four months to quote a post and then say 'Keita and Oxlade shouldnt have been allowed to stay'.

And is that the main excuse...? I'm pretty sure its a distant second to infrastructure spending
Offline MD1990

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,184
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 05:17:06 pm »
Ox i think may have been sold after 19/20 if it wasnt for Covid.
We would have got decent offers most likely for him

He had a bad 20/21 season so i doubt we got much offers for him. Probably just a loan.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14576 on: Today at 05:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:57:20 am
We basically let Bellingham become bigger than the entire club! Amateurish level of leadership
How?
Online Hazell

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 72,111
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:44:39 pm
How?

Yeah, I'm somewhat curious to know exactly how Bellingham is bigger than the club and if what exactly the leadership of the club has done to make that happen.
Offline Kopenhagen

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,644
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,644
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm »
Is Jose Enrique considered a serious source? :lmao
Offline The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 06:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:33:14 pm
Yeah, I'm somewhat curious to know exactly how Bellingham is bigger than the club and if what exactly the leadership of the club has done to make that happen.
Think it's a cheap shot at the club. It's not first time some have said it on here. The only negative is after all of this talk of being after him, we don't sign him will be a ridiculous error.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14580 on: Today at 06:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:47:49 pm
Is Jose Enrique considered a source? :lmao
Depends on what he says like all sources & whether we like it ;)
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,802
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14581 on: Today at 07:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:47:49 pm
Is Jose Enrique considered a serious source? :lmao

So he he taken his head out of Saudi arse then?
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,057
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14582 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:47:49 pm
Is Jose Enrique considered a serious source? :lmao

About as serious as Samie.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14583 on: Today at 07:49:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:47:53 pm
Think it's a cheap shot at the club. It's not first time some have said it on here. The only negative is after all of this talk of being after him, we don't sign him will be a ridiculous error.

Definitely.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14584 on: Today at 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:43:20 pm
It wasn't, it was Fromola going back nearly four months to quote a post and then say 'Keita and Oxlade shouldnt have been allowed to stay'.

And is that the main excuse...? I'm pretty sure its a distant second to infrastructure spending

The midfield issue last summer was two fold though. On the one hand you've got limited resources in the transfer market to actually buy players,, but the other was Klopp going into the season happy with the midfield options he had and very bullishly reading the names out of the midfielders we had as if to say 'why would we need anybody else?'. Had we cut Milner loose last summer we'd have probably gone out and signed someone but it shouldn't have been an either/or situation. If we'd have cut Keita and Ox loose we'd have gone out and signed someone but we were content to keep them.

By the time we decided to act at the end of August we were scrambling around for loan deals.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14585 on: Today at 08:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:30 pm
The midfield issue last summer was two fold though. On the one hand you've got limited resources in the transfer market to actually buy players,, but the other was Klopp going into the season happy with the midfield options he had and very bullishly reading the names out of the midfielders we had as if to say 'why would we need anybody else?'. Had we cut Milner loose last summer we'd have probably gone out and signed someone but it shouldn't have been an either/or situation. If we'd have cut Keita and Ox loose we'd have gone out and signed someone but we were content to keep them.

By the time we decided to act at the end of August we were scrambling around for loan deals.
Milner going would have to be a homegrown target I think.
Keita made sense to keep for the last year, he was pretty healthy the season before is good. Also for OX they also have to agree to leave.
It felt like 2022 summer was rebuild the attack, 2023 summer rebuild the MF.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14586 on: Today at 08:47:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:40:35 pm
Milner going would have to be a homegrown target I think.
Keita made sense to keep for the last year, he was pretty healthy the season before is good. Also for OX they also have to agree to leave.
It felt like 2022 summer was rebuild the attack, 2023 summer rebuild the MF.

The thing is Klopp has never really had enough confidence in Keita, at least in the last few seasons. He's never been a first choice player, even when he has been fit, he's been a fill in player when we've had injuries and if he does start he's usually always the first subbed off. As for Ox when he does play he's usually shunted out on the wing somewhere.

They aren't therefore serious midfield options and were nothing more than making up the numbers going into the season. Even Milner is more of a back up right back these days.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14587 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:02 am
Is there a world where we don't get Bellingham and the club can still be successful in the future?



No, if we don't sign Bellingham then the club will have to fold
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14588 on: Today at 09:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Doesn't need to be too forceful about it. Just be honest and say you're not in my plans next season and won'tplay much, I'd advise you to look for another club, be it permanently or on loan so the club gets the wage off the books at least.

He did it with Minamino.

How do we do he didnt do the same with AOC, for example?
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14589 on: Today at 09:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:23:49 pm
No, if we don't sign Bellingham than the club will have to fold

That would be rubbish.

Fingers crossed we get the deal over the line
Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14590 on: Today at 09:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:23:49 pm
No, if we don't sign Bellingham than the club will have to fold

 ;D
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14591 on: Today at 09:47:28 pm »
Adrien Rabiot, potential free agent in June: I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a bit fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream and so therefore I followed the Reds, told Tuttosport

I wouldn't mind him as a free transfer.
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14592 on: Today at 09:52:00 pm »
Wishful thinking but any links to Guendouzi?
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14593 on: Today at 10:10:06 pm »
Wirtz is class but he damn sure isn't a CM and he's pretty slow from what i've seen
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14594 on: Today at 10:21:42 pm »
Anyone know much about this Gabri Veiga fella? Profiles nicely and is apparently 6ft, which I think is something we should be considering with midfield recruitment. 40m euro release clause apparently.

This is a nice profile of him (and Iago Aspas) - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/13/gabri-veigas-cinderella-story-pumpkin-patch-celta-de-vigo-iago-aspas
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14595 on: Today at 10:25:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:47:28 pm

I wouldn't mind him as a free transfer.

Add on the opportunity cost of him taking up a spot we could otherwise use for a midfielder who isn't actually shit. No thanks.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14596 on: Today at 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:43 pm
The thing is Klopp has never really had enough confidence in Keita, at least in the last few seasons. He's never been a first choice player, even when he has been fit, he's been a fill in player when we've had injuries and if he does start he's usually always the first subbed off. As for Ox when he does play he's usually shunted out on the wing somewhere.

They aren't therefore serious midfield options and were nothing more than making up the numbers going into the season. Even Milner is more of a back up right back these days.
He played in some of the biggest games last year, Fa semi, Fa cup final, 2nd leg of the Semis of the Champions league.
He was very good his issue has been fitness. I dont think he plays 90s at times to be managed minutes wise. But I dont think they going to sell him last summer, also to sell player also has a to agree to leave.
Irc he has the highest PPG of any Liverpool MF so he generally really impactful when he plays issue he cant get the pitch enough
