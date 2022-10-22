It wasn't, it was Fromola going back nearly four months to quote a post and then say 'Keita and Oxlade shouldnt have been allowed to stay'.



And is that the main excuse...? I'm pretty sure its a distant second to infrastructure spending



The midfield issue last summer was two fold though. On the one hand you've got limited resources in the transfer market to actually buy players,, but the other was Klopp going into the season happy with the midfield options he had and very bullishly reading the names out of the midfielders we had as if to say 'why would we need anybody else?'. Had we cut Milner loose last summer we'd have probably gone out and signed someone but it shouldn't have been an either/or situation. If we'd have cut Keita and Ox loose we'd have gone out and signed someone but we were content to keep them.By the time we decided to act at the end of August we were scrambling around for loan deals.