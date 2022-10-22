« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14560 on: Today at 02:43:23 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:38:15 pm
Thought that was the official site for a second

Yeah i always get them mixed up.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14561 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:20 pm
Not recently but he's come back and playing really well.

Good to hear as he was highly rated before that injury. Still a concern though but if wanted him then i guess we would check he had it done properly rather than using Doctor Nick Riviera, who Nabil Fekir used to repair his ACL.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14562 on: Today at 02:45:30 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:58:21 pm
It's not solely the clubs decision if a player leaves.

The leverage the club have when a player is down to 12 months on his contracts lessens. Even more so when the player the manager still rates them and they may get chances of game time in that final 12 months.

Klopp is never going to freeze out a player for not leaving. He hasn't done that once in his Liverpool career unless there has been a disciplinary reason. When team spirit and culture are a key identity you can't be discarding players or freezing them out and not expect it to impact negatively.

Doesn't need to be too forceful about it. Just be honest and say you're not in my plans next season and won'tplay much, I'd advise you to look for another club, be it permanently or on loan so the club gets the wage off the books at least.

He did it with Minamino.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14563 on: Today at 02:53:17 pm
Have we flown Gavi to Blackpool yet?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14564 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:40:38 pm

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund
Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich
Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo
Otávio, Porto
Youri Tielemans, Leicester
Orkun Kokcu, Feyenoord
Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
Youssouf Fofana, Monaco

Linked to in bold.

Yeah I was going. To say it says we are interested in a few but was too lazy.

Bellingham and Gravenbach we have been linked with recently, Veiga I have seen your standard monitoring thing which we seem to do for a bunch of young players, and Otavio I have seen nothin about since just before we bought Diaz - he seems a bit out out usual bracket now so I would be somewhat surprised if we went after him
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14565 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:53:17 pm
Have we flown Gavi to Blackpool yet?

We only do Blackpool for permanent signings. For a loanee like Gavi I'd imagine it'd be Yarmouth
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14566 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Doesn't need to be too forceful about it. Just be honest and say you're not in my plans next season and won'tplay much, I'd advise you to look for another club, be it permanently or on loan so the club gets the wage off the books at least.

He did it with Minamino.

Easier said than done, I doubt Oxlade went into this season expecting to be first name on the teamsheet. The fact he hasn't pushed for a move himself, suggests he was fairly comfortable with the situation and like Keita they know they will be quids in during the summer of 2023, so why leave early.

The blunder we made was renewing oxlade's contract, having a squad full of players, past 30, on big money and small performance is our own fault and won't get remedied anytime soon
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14567 on: Today at 03:22:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:58 pm
Get me Wirtz!

How has he been this season after that injury? The idea of him at his best is very exciting.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14568 on: Today at 03:23:41 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:19:21 pm
Easier said than done, I doubt Oxlade went into this season expecting to be first name on the teamsheet. The fact he hasn't pushed for a move himself, suggests he was fairly comfortable with the situation and like Keita they know they will be quids in during the summer of 2023, so why leave early.

The blunder we made was renewing oxlade's contract, having a squad full of players, past 30, on big money and small performance is our own fault and won't get remedied anytime soon

Oxs contract was extended the season we won the league and yes whilst he had a bad injury, he was still young. There were a few questionable extensions (more so length) but it wasnt a terrible idea to extend his deal.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14569 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:23:41 pm
Oxs contract was extended the season we won the league and yes whilst he had a bad injury, he was still young. There were a few questionable extensions (more so length) but it wasnt a terrible idea to extend his deal.

Renewing deals for hendo/milner/fab/ox with deals to 30 and beyond on decent wages, then topping that off by signing injury hit Thiago at 29 and then acting surprised when they all age on you is perplexing

Ox is particular still had 2 yrs left on his existing deal and had barely played post surgery, when we decided to renew, this was after the summer of 2019, when we had no money for transfers.  We need to see the link between these deals offered and no money(or little) for incoming transfers
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14570 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:43:10 pm
Mascherano failed his audition as well and he turned out alright. Not that I want to get Nunes but in the right team and set up he could be really good.

Masherano had 3 starts for west ham, he is as much a failure as mo salah was at chelsea. I think Pardew wanted mainly brits to help west ham get out of relegation trouble or something, that was the thinking at the time.

Nunes experiences at wolves are entirely different
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14571 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:23:41 pm
Oxs contract was extended the season we won the league and yes whilst he had a bad injury, he was still young. There were a few questionable extensions (more so length) but it wasnt a terrible idea to extend his deal.

It was an unnecessary contract extension. Probbaly fine in isolation but when you put together a bunch of other contract extensions it adds up to a totally unsuitably group of midfielders. Too many, too old, too slow, too injury prone, too expensive (in terms of wages).
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14572 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm
**Yes, they are really discussing whether Oxlade Chamberlains contract should have been extended or not**

***Yep, it was 2019***
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14573 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:23:59 pm
**Yes, they are really discussing whether Oxlade Chamberlains contract should have been extended or not**

***Yep, it was 2019***

It's not a topic I've been involved in but given the main excuse for a lack of spending on our part seems to be the amount of wages we're paying, it seems pretty relevant?
