It's not solely the clubs decision if a player leaves.



The leverage the club have when a player is down to 12 months on his contracts lessens. Even more so when the player the manager still rates them and they may get chances of game time in that final 12 months.



Klopp is never going to freeze out a player for not leaving. He hasn't done that once in his Liverpool career unless there has been a disciplinary reason. When team spirit and culture are a key identity you can't be discarding players or freezing them out and not expect it to impact negatively.



Doesn't need to be too forceful about it. Just be honest and say you're not in my plans next season and won'tplay much, I'd advise you to look for another club, be it permanently or on loan so the club gets the wage off the books at least.He did it with Minamino.