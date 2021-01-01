« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 510900 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14520 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:33:10 am
Nunes would be a strange signing.

I could understand us signing him last year, after impressing in Portugal. But we let him wait to have a PL audition before signing him. He's failed that audition, and now we're going to sign him for an increased fee based on his form in Portugal? Why didn't we sign him last summer then?

Make it make sense.

Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14521 on: Today at 11:52:29 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.

Yes, fair enough, but why didn't we sign him last summer then? Also, why would we let Wolves make a profit on a player whose stock has fallen?

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14522 on: Today at 11:52:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:47:27 am
I mean sure but remember when Gerrard was the greatest young English midfielder ever only to become Engalnds greatest midfielder ever

The thing with Bellingham is if he doesn't improve at all from here and just replicates his current level AND he burns out from 25 (so worse case scenario on level and longevity) - we'd still get 5 years of one of the best CM's in Europe for about 20 million a year ... (and he is still improving fwiw)

I get where you are coming from, but I don't want us to spend/risk all our money on one player when we clearly need around 3 quality midfielders to come in.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14523 on: Today at 11:53:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:35:43 am
We're trying to sign both though it's not one or the other. I think Nunes could be that belated, solid-but-unspectacular Wijnaldum replacement (Wijnaldum got a lot of stick at Newcastle). Mount is more likely linked as a Bellingham alternative.

If we wanted Nunes it seems nonsensical that we didn't just sign him last summer rather than pay more a year later, when he hasn't done particularly well.

Getting both would mean wed spend over £150m and still not address one of our most concerning positions which is defensive midfield. Seems madness to me.

And if the plan was to pay a premium by allowing Nunes to gain some premier league experience for a season, its clearly not looking like hes shown to be worth that value. Granted, hes playing for a crap side, but youd still expect to see some real moments of quality over the course of the season.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:26 am by amir87 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14524 on: Today at 11:55:56 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:52:29 am
Yes, fair enough, but why didn't we sign him last summer then? Also, why would we let Wolves make a profit on a player whose stock has fallen?

I have no idea, the same might be said about Joao Gomes if he comes good.  Last season was the time to bring in some untested promising midfielders as we still had enough senior ones in our squad.  This summer, we need to bring in some proven quality.  I'd still prefer that in the future we went down the route of buying potential, rather than over spending too much on players we could have had (and were linked to previously).
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14525 on: Today at 11:56:46 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:53:45 am
Getting both would mean wed spend over £150m and still not address one of our most concerning positions which is defensive midfield. Seems madness to me.

And if the plan was to pay a premium by allowing Nunes to gain some premier league experience for a season, its clearly not looking like hes shown to be worth that value. Granted, hes playing for a crap side, but youd still expect to see some real moments of quality over the course of the season. I have a mate whos a Wolves fan and hes said he looks tidy on the ball but hasnt offered much else in a defensive or attacking sense.

Exactly. Why would we pay a premium for someone who hasn't impressed at all? If anything, £5-10m should be shaved off the already inflated fee, based on his uninspiring performances this season.

I'm not dead set against signing him, but the numbers bandied about are absolutely laughable.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14526 on: Today at 11:57:54 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.

Masch I think is a bit of an exception because while not used at West Ham, when he was used for Argentina and prior to the move to West Ham, he was always something special.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14527 on: Today at 12:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:56:46 am
Exactly. Why would we pay a premium for someone who hasn't impressed at all? If anything, £5-10m should be shaved off the already inflated fee, based on his uninspiring performances this season.

I'm not dead set against signing him, but the numbers bandied about are absolutely laughable.

The thing with him is he doesn't look like h'es close to elite at anything apart from carrying the ball.
Stats aren't everything, especially defensive stats for midfielders (it sucks fbref doesn't have pressures / pressure regains) but he's just never 'popped' in anything apart from being dribbly including when he was in Portugal. His passing is really difficult to defend for a player whose supposed to be a 50 million quid top 4 potential type
This is backed up with the eye test where he's pretty anonymous until he does his 1 or 2 carries a game through midfield which are really attention grabbing - he's the sort of player a bad scout would get excited about (tall, moves really well, can beat a man etc)
Maybe he's being totally misused at Wolves somehow but as it stands if you were to look at our squad and write down what our midfield needs then go and look for players that could fit the bill I don't see how he'd be anywhere near it
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:56 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14528 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm »
Adrien Rabiot, potential free agent in June: I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a bit fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream and so therefore I followed the Reds, told Tuttosport

My other idol was Zinedine Zidane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14529 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
I feel largely the same about Nunes, couldn't really understand the fuss when he went to Wolves outside of Pep lauding him (while making no effort to sign him). Just seems like an okay player who's fine at everything but isn't especially quick and doesn't stick out. Signing him as a squad option is fine but at £50 million I'd rather just give Curtis Jones or even Tyler Morton more game time to develop and spend the money elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14530 on: Today at 12:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:18:10 pm
Adrien Rabiot, potential free agent in June: I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a bit fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream and so therefore I followed the Reds, told Tuttosport

My other idol was Zinedine Zidane.

He's fucking shite, thinks he is the best player in the world despite being shite and will expect treatment and pay in line with his incorrect assumptions of himself, and his agent/mum is a pain in the arse as well

Did I mention he was fucking shite at all as well?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14531 on: Today at 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:21:45 pm
He's fucking shite, thinks he is the best player in the world despite being shite and will expect treatment and pay in line with his incorrect assumptions of himself, and his agent/mum is a pain in the arse as well

Did I mention he was fucking shite at all as well?
He is actually a decent player
Probably more goals combined than all our midfielders this season.

So if he is shit as you say he is then our midfielders bar Thiago are now at a worse level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14532 on: Today at 12:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:21:45 pm
He's fucking shite, thinks he is the best player in the world despite being shite and will expect treatment and pay in line with his incorrect assumptions of himself, and his agent/mum is a pain in the arse as well

Did I mention he was fucking shite at all as well?
He obviously isn't shite - he just started a World Cup final, he's been playing well for Juventus this season and would probably walk into our current midfield in terms of form and ability. But the drama and baggage that comes along with him makes it a non-starter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14533 on: Today at 12:28:04 pm »
He's been brilliant this season to be fair, carrying Juve. But obviously a no for us given his lack of career consistency and don't really need to add what will be a 28 year old on a massive deal to the old guys that will still be here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14534 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:26:10 pm
He is actually a decent player
Probably more goals combined than all our midfielders this season.

So if he is shit as you say he is then our midfielders bar Thiago are now at a worse level.

Yeah our midfield is shit. Rabiot still isn't the level that we want in a midfielder. Also we talk about Mount wanting high wages, Rabiot would want stupid money

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:27:24 pm
He obviously isn't shite - he just started a World Cup final, he's been playing well for Juventus this season and would probably walk into our current midfield in terms of form and ability. But the drama and baggage that comes along with him makes it a non-starter.

I do genuinely think he is bad, not at top 4 premier league level. Yeah he walks into our midfield but our midfield is shocking. He is not the level we want.

He seems like a signing Barcelona would make; mediocre and high wages. To be honest I actually wouldn't be shocked if he ends up there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14535 on: Today at 12:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:31:23 pm
Yeah our midfield is shit. Rabiot still isn't the level that we want in a midfielder. Also we talk about Mount wanting high wages, Rabiot would want stupid money

I do genuinely think he is bad, not at top 4 premier league level. Yeah he walks into our midfield but our midfield is shocking. He is not the level we want.

He seems like a signing Barcelona would make; mediocre and high wages. To be honest I actually wouldn't be shocked if he ends up there

He's crap, you may as well keep Arthur. Huge stepdown from the likes of Kante, France having him playing in midfield at the World Cup. Got overrun in midfield a few times as a result.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14536 on: Today at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:44:01 am
Ox and Keita should not have been allowed to play out their last year, if we weren't going to try hard enough to keep them (or try at all) then move them on. If they were valued enough then they'd have been offered the deals, they're at a prime age, therefore sell them on. I

It's not solely the clubs decision if a player leaves.

The leverage the club have when a player is down to 12 months on his contracts lessens. Even more so when the player the manager still rates them and they may get chances of game time in that final 12 months.

Klopp is never going to freeze out a player for not leaving. He hasn't done that once in his Liverpool career unless there has been a disciplinary reason. When team spirit and culture are a key identity you can't be discarding players or freezing them out and not expect it to impact negatively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14537 on: Today at 01:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:58:21 pm
It's not solely the clubs decision if a player leaves.

The leverage the club have when a player is down to 12 months on his contracts lessens. Even more so when the player the manager still rates them and they may get chances of game time in that final 12 months.

Klopp is never going to freeze out a player for not leaving. He hasn't done that once in his Liverpool career unless there has been a disciplinary reason. When team spirit and culture are a key identity you can't be discarding players or freezing them out and not expect it to impact negatively.

I totally understand that and its been discussed before. However, are we not going to struggle if we are in a position where we struggle to get some players off the books, considering the importance of incoming money to our transfer budget, which appears to be one of the primary ways we amass our budget?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14538 on: Today at 01:07:18 pm »
Remains to be seen how Bellingham will play in a system where he is second fiddle to the more established stars in attack and right back. The days of a Coutinho or a Gerrard whereby inspiration comes from midfield for goals and assists arent as prevalent anymore and regimented template seems to be how Klopp operates.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14539 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.

Was he poor for West Ham? Think it was always clear he was a great player but combination of Pardew being manager and him maybe not wanting to be there/the murky ownership situation just meant he didnt get used much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14540 on: Today at 01:23:05 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2023/mar/22/liverpool-midfielders-sign-summer-jurgen-klopp

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund
Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich
Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo
Otávio, Porto
Youri Tielemans, Leicester
Orkun Kokcu, Feyenoord
Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
Youssouf Fofana, Monaco
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14541 on: Today at 01:24:34 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:23:05 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2023/mar/22/liverpool-midfielders-sign-summer-jurgen-klopp

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund
Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich
Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo
Otávio, Porto
Youri Tielemans, Leicester
Orkun Kokcu, Feyenoord
Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
Youssouf Fofana, Monaco


Fofana got shot down as shite on this forum but I watched a random game involving Monaco and I thought he stood out quite well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14542 on: Today at 01:27:25 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:23:05 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2023/mar/22/liverpool-midfielders-sign-summer-jurgen-klopp

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund
Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich
Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo
Otávio, Porto
Youri Tielemans, Leicester
Orkun Kokcu, Feyenoord
Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
Youssouf Fofana, Monaco

Sign them all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14543 on: Today at 01:30:10 pm »
Still no designated 6 there, although it seems Fofana can play there but it doesn't seem to be his main position.
