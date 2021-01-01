Exactly. Why would we pay a premium for someone who hasn't impressed at all? If anything, £5-10m should be shaved off the already inflated fee, based on his uninspiring performances this season.



I'm not dead set against signing him, but the numbers bandied about are absolutely laughable.



The thing with him is he doesn't look like h'es close to elite at anything apart from carrying the ball.Stats aren't everything, especially defensive stats for midfielders (it sucks fbref doesn't have pressures / pressure regains) but he's just never 'popped' in anything apart from being dribbly including when he was in Portugal. His passing is really difficult to defend for a player whose supposed to be a 50 million quid top 4 potential typeThis is backed up with the eye test where he's pretty anonymous until he does his 1 or 2 carries a game through midfield which are really attention grabbing - he's the sort of player a bad scout would get excited about (tall, moves really well, can beat a man etc)Maybe he's being totally misused at Wolves somehow but as it stands if you were to look at our squad and write down what our midfield needs then go and look for players that could fit the bill I don't see how he'd be anywhere near it