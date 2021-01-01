Yes, fair enough, but why didn't we sign him last summer then? Also, why would we let Wolves make a profit on a player whose stock has fallen?



I have no idea, the same might be said about Joao Gomes if he comes good. Last season was the time to bring in some untested promising midfielders as we still had enough senior ones in our squad. This summer, we need to bring in some proven quality. I'd still prefer that in the future we went down the route of buying potential, rather than over spending too much on players we could have had (and were linked to previously).