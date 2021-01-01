We're trying to sign both though it's not one or the other. I think Nunes could be that belated, solid-but-unspectacular Wijnaldum replacement (Wijnaldum got a lot of stick at Newcastle). Mount is more likely linked as a Bellingham alternative.
If we wanted Nunes it seems nonsensical that we didn't just sign him last summer rather than pay more a year later, when he hasn't done particularly well.
Getting both would mean wed spend over £150m and still not address one of our most concerning positions which is defensive midfield. Seems madness to me.
And if the plan was to pay a premium by allowing Nunes to gain some premier league experience for a season, its clearly not looking like hes shown to be worth that value. Granted, hes playing for a crap side, but youd still expect to see some real moments of quality over the course of the season.