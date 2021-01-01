« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Aldo1988
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14520
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:33:10 am
Nunes would be a strange signing.

I could understand us signing him last year, after impressing in Portugal. But we let him wait to have a PL audition before signing him. He's failed that audition, and now we're going to sign him for an increased fee based on his form in Portugal? Why didn't we sign him last summer then?

Make it make sense.

Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.
Kopenhagen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14521
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.

Yes, fair enough, but why didn't we sign him last summer then? Also, why would we let Wolves make a profit on a player whose stock has fallen?

Aldo1988
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14522
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:47:27 am
I mean sure but remember when Gerrard was the greatest young English midfielder ever only to become Engalnds greatest midfielder ever

The thing with Bellingham is if he doesn't improve at all from here and just replicates his current level AND he burns out from 25 (so worse case scenario on level and longevity) - we'd still get 5 years of one of the best CM's in Europe for about 20 million a year ... (and he is still improving fwiw)

I get where you are coming from, but I don't want us to spend/risk all our money on one player when we clearly need around 3 quality midfielders to come in.
amir87
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14523
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:35:43 am
We're trying to sign both though it's not one or the other. I think Nunes could be that belated, solid-but-unspectacular Wijnaldum replacement (Wijnaldum got a lot of stick at Newcastle). Mount is more likely linked as a Bellingham alternative.

If we wanted Nunes it seems nonsensical that we didn't just sign him last summer rather than pay more a year later, when he hasn't done particularly well.

Getting both would mean wed spend over £150m and still not address one of our most concerning positions which is defensive midfield. Seems madness to me.

And if the plan was to pay a premium by allowing Nunes to gain some premier league experience for a season, its clearly not looking like hes shown to be worth that value. Granted, hes playing for a crap side, but youd still expect to see some real moments of quality over the course of the season.
Aldo1988
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14524
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:52:29 am
Yes, fair enough, but why didn't we sign him last summer then? Also, why would we let Wolves make a profit on a player whose stock has fallen?

I have no idea, the same might be said about Joao Gomes if he comes good.  Last season was the time to bring in some untested promising midfielders as we still had enough senior ones in our squad.  This summer, we need to bring in some proven quality.  I'd still prefer that in the future we went down the route of buying potential, rather than over spending too much on players we could have had (and were linked to previously).
Kopenhagen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14525
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:53:45 am
Getting both would mean wed spend over £150m and still not address one of our most concerning positions which is defensive midfield. Seems madness to me.

And if the plan was to pay a premium by allowing Nunes to gain some premier league experience for a season, its clearly not looking like hes shown to be worth that value. Granted, hes playing for a crap side, but youd still expect to see some real moments of quality over the course of the season. I have a mate whos a Wolves fan and hes said he looks tidy on the ball but hasnt offered much else in a defensive or attacking sense.

Exactly. Why would we pay a premium for someone who hasn't impressed at all? If anything, £5-10m should be shaved off the already inflated fee, based on his uninspiring performances this season.

I'm not dead set against signing him, but the numbers bandied about are absolutely laughable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14526
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Thing is, you never know.  Masch was rather poor for West Ham and struggled to get into their team but became a beast when he signed for us.  If Jun wants him, then we have to keep the faith and support him.

Masch I think is a bit of an exception because while not used at West Ham, when he was used for Argentina and prior to the move to West Ham, he was always something special.
