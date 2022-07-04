« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 509938 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:12:33 pm
there may well be issues with the medical department, and there has been turnover there of course. But not sure why Kornmayer gets the brunt of it. Wasnt there a 2/3 year period when all the banter idiots on Twitter and other teams forums where going on about inhalers because they couldnt deal with the fact Liverpool where not getting so many injuries as other clubs. Kornmayer was there then too. Just not sure why all of a sudden hes the bad guy.  Maybe there is personality clashes or whatever, but I can imagine you have to be ruthless and tough to do the job he does. Just dont get the idea that all of a sudden its his way of working that is causing issues.

As for Reddy, considering how angry Klopp was at Pearce recently, I very much doubt she has much of an in at the club these days! Working for Sky Sports wont help.



The suggestion from the article was that certain people have grown in influence, leaving others marginalised and disillusioned. Again, we don't know the source so it could easily be someone who left the club and is now sticking the boot in, but it does seem like plenty has changed behind the scenes in terms of personnel, and what we have right now isn't working. Whether Kornmayer is part of the issue and how that could effect any new DoF is anybody's guess really.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 07:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:11:57 pm
that mailbag article?

From reading the first few paragraphs till I got bored with it - and it really is dull, Id surmise its nothing of substance, just him answering questions with the exact same open ended and speculative answers ANYONE could give  ;D

You can use https://archive.ph to read the article.

About time you showed up to dunk on James Pearce/The Athletic, I was patiently waiting for you to join our party! ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 07:49:42 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:27:56 pm
And now behind Trents back hes hanging around with other guys.

These hoes aint loyal.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 07:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:31:28 pm
Even Mount is now injured and he's only just started being linked to us.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,464
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 08:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:27 pm
Also Sadio left, she's got more info at Bayern than with us.  ;D
Was that story ever actually true?  Or just social media gossip.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm
Its fine, Trent had a word with him at Chris Brown on Sunday. :lmao

Maybe thats why hes so miserable at the moment, he knows his mate is going Man City
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm »
In other news I was going to go to Gordon Ramsays three Michelin star restaurant for dinner on Sunday before drinking Krug champagne and snorting cocaine all night but Ive since come to realise that would actually be quite expensive and there are people who will find that easier to afford than me so Im not going to bother.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 08:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm
Tap-in sighting Italian source.

That's a shocker! FSG out!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:35:31 pm
https://theathletic.com/3395302/2022/07/04/monaco-paul-mitchell-academy-tchouameni/

In my opinion based on that story (from when the Athletic were good) it would be yes.

Has everyone subscribed to The Athletic or am I missing something :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,647
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14490 on: Today at 06:55:06 am »
There's no such thing as "looking gay", only you thinking that someone is "looking gay". This is neither the time nor the place for speculation and frippery. Stop it.

(Posts deleted, no overtly homophobic intent detected, no further action. This time.)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:45 am by 24/7-nil »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14491 on: Today at 07:20:19 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm
True.

https://www.soccersouls.com/sadio-mane-girlfriend-melissa-reddy/
I'm not trying to have a go at you, but that article is absolute trash. It's barely even grammatically coherent and it's so lazy it can't even be bothered to get her nationality right. It's click bait, nothing more.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14492 on: Today at 08:03:02 am »
Is there a world where we don't get Bellingham and the club can still be successful in the future?

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14493 on: Today at 08:05:01 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:02 am
Is there a world where we don't get Bellingham and the club can still be successful in the future?



Absolutely. But you can surely see the reason why people would be irate if we didnt get him? We basically junked an entire season in order to have an opportunity to sign him. We shouldnt be writing off seasons even if he agreed back last summer that he would come to us, let alone if he hasnt.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:52 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,966
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14494 on: Today at 08:18:52 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:02 am
Is there a world where we don't get Bellingham and the club can still be successful in the future?


Obviously but honestly it'd be so stupid after all this time we aren't in the running because of the price tag.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14495 on: Today at 08:35:20 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:02 am
Is there a world where we don't get Bellingham and the club can still be successful in the future?

Bellingham isn't our saviour. Had we not been so complacent/tight then we'd be at the point where we only need to sign Bellingham to evolve and he'd be Henderson's long term replacement but now we need a new midfield. Bellingham can't be that on his own, therefore we'd be better off getting 3 players we do need (and not Bellingham) than just Bellingham anyway.

However, if we can get Bellingham and the other players we need as well then all the better, but the whole saga has long since got ridiculous and we've already written off one season over it (and likely CL football next season).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14496 on: Today at 08:42:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:20 am
Bellingham isn't our saviour. Had we not been so complacent/tight then we'd be at the point where we only need to sign Bellingham to evolve and he'd be Henderson's long term replacement but now we need a new midfield. Bellingham can't be that on his own, therefore we'd be better off getting 3 players we do need (and not Bellingham) than just Bellingham anyway.

However, if we can get Bellingham and the other players we need as well then all the better, but the whole saga has long since got ridiculous and we've already written off one season over it (and likely CL football next season).

Thing is i dont think the links apart from Bellingham are very exciting. The likes of Mount and Nunes are underwhelming. If we miss out on Bellingham then hopefully we get linked to more exciting players like Rice, Mac Allister, Barella etc.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,692
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 08:46:14 am »
Yeah the drop off from Bellingham to Nunes is staggeringly huge. Like they don't even play the same sport.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,334
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 09:04:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on March 20, 2023, 08:40:48 am
Anyone who didn't think CL qualification would have no impact on the Bellingham deal was deluding themselves.

I still think if we get top 4 we sign him.

While it is very likely that missing out on CL qualification will have a negative impact on transfer spending, it would be utterly despicable for FSG to weasel out on spending with that excuse after having handicapped the team's chances by not making any midfield signings in the last two windows and you would hope that the fanbase would demonstrate their anger at every subsequent game.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 09:07:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:18:52 am
Obviously but honestly it'd be so stupid after all this time we aren't in the running because of the price tag.

Considering his age, him being a fan of Liverpool, talent etc, maybe the price tag is a bit high, but it's a good and smart investment. You potentially have one of the best or even the best midfield for the next 10-15 years, and also you don't have to think about that position for the next 10-15 years - assuming everything goes well with fitness.

So long term, that is much cheaper than buying a 20-30mil midfielder, trying him out for 2 years, he's average or shite, buy another 20-30 midfielder etc, hoping to hit the jackpot.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,977
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 09:13:27 am »
Im choosing to ignore the Nunes links and filing it under the same list as Dahoud and Zielenski that we were linked to for months but never materialised.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 09:22:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:27 am
Im choosing to ignore the Nunes links and filing it under the same list as Dahoud and Zielenski that we were linked to for months but never materialised.
We signed plenty of players out the blue last few years,
Even Nunez there was little links this time last year.

Maybe with Mitchell potentially joining we can look more to France. They have the best talent in Europe.
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 09:57:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:01 am
Absolutely. But you can surely see the reason why people would be irate if we didnt get him? We basically junked an entire season in order to have an opportunity to sign him. We shouldnt be writing off seasons even if he agreed back last summer that he would come to us, let alone if he hasnt.

We basically let Bellingham become bigger than the entire club! Amateurish level of leadership
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 09:57:47 am »
As long as we do not get Nunes I will be happy. I would genuinely rather not sign anyone than him. Championship standard player.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 10:02:04 am »
Agree Nunes and Mount are not solid links imo. They are transfer thread fodder. Regardless what you think of the club atm you can't judge on only getting linked with them given our recent history of doing business quietly.

Will be interesting to see who we end up targeting.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:57:20 am
We basically let Bellingham become bigger than the entire club! Amateurish level of leadership
You guys really believe the only reason we didn't sign a player last season was because of waiting for Bellingham? That was always obvious nonsense. FSG just not being pro active and letting the midfield fall to bits and players leave before having to pull their wallet out. They are very aware there's a strong chance we don't get Bellingham and we always needed more than one anyway.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14506 on: Today at 10:12:29 am »
 
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:05:54 am
You guys really believe the only reason we didn't sign a player last season was because of waiting for Bellingham? That was always obvious nonsense. FSG just not being pro active and letting the midfield fall to bits and players leave before having to pull their wallet out. They are very aware there's a strong chance we don't get Bellingham and we always needed more than one anyway.

You really think that FSG are responsible for squad building and not the football people at the club?
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14507 on: Today at 10:17:51 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:12:29 am

You really think that FSG are responsible for squad building and not the football people at the club?
Amounts to the same thing. Not looking to get into a smokescreen argument about FSG. Decision makers made a decision to delay investing in the midfield until this summer when they have no choice but to do it.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14508 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
I'm not getting overly excited by over spending for Jude, remember when Deli Alli was the greatest young English midfielder ever, only to burn out by the time he was 25?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 