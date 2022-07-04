Is there a world where we don't get Bellingham and the club can still be successful in the future?



Bellingham isn't our saviour. Had we not been so complacent/tight then we'd be at the point where we only need to sign Bellingham to evolve and he'd be Henderson's long term replacement but now we need a new midfield. Bellingham can't be that on his own, therefore we'd be better off getting 3 players we do need (and not Bellingham) than just Bellingham anyway.However, if we can get Bellingham and the other players we need as well then all the better, but the whole saga has long since got ridiculous and we've already written off one season over it (and likely CL football next season).