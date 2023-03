there may well be issues with the medical department, and there has been turnover there of course. But not sure why Kornmayer gets the brunt of it. Wasn’t there a 2/3 year period when all the banter idiots on Twitter and other teams forums where going on about inhalers because they couldn’t deal with the fact Liverpool where not getting so many injuries as other clubs. Kornmayer was there then too. Just not sure why all of a sudden he’s the bad guy. Maybe there is personality clashes or whatever, but I can imagine you have to be ruthless and tough to do the job he does. Just don’t get the idea that all of a sudden it’s his way of working that is causing issues.



As for Reddy, considering how angry Klopp was at Pearce recently, I very much doubt she has much of an ‘in’ at the club these days! Working for Sky Sports won’t help.







The suggestion from the article was that certain people have grown in influence, leaving others marginalised and disillusioned. Again, we don't know the source so it could easily be someone who left the club and is now sticking the boot in, but it does seem like plenty has changed behind the scenes in terms of personnel, and what we have right now isn't working. Whether Kornmayer is part of the issue and how that could effect any new DoF is anybody's guess really.