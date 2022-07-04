You should read that article Draex posted - it's very good. He is really detail-oriented and focused on winning in the margins (e.g., finding an edge through things like completely individualized workout regimens to maximize fitness, rather than fat-c*nt-Boehly-style supersized spending). The only question I guess you'd have about him is making the step up to a club the size of Liverpool with our top-tier ambitions, just because he hasn't had to face that sort of thing before.



The fact Gordon is now back, and Klopp you'd hope that they'd make that step smooth.It's interesting especially around sports science, it's an area clearly we need a big review of based on the injuries and fatigue of this season. I like these parts;"During The Athletics day behind-the-scenes, one of the most striking aspects of the experience is the extent of joined-up thinking between the clubs sports science practitioners and the coaching staff. Following the morning testing, which had followed a double session with an entire match worth of sprinting the previous day, the sports scientists recommend a session that does not involve sprinting for the players. There are also individualised recommendations that several players should be taken out of the session shortly before the end to reduce risk of injury. Clement takes the feedback on board and is prepared to modify training plans accordingly. Should Monaco progress in the Champions League, they are likely to have as many as 14 matches in seven weeks before the first international break of the season. We have to start with a sprint in a marathon, Clement quips.During the morning gym session, he is present, flitting between the players. Clement says: Being here is also a good moment to give a message and feel the mood of the players. For example, he cites a player who can sometimes become overly emotional when things are going against him within a match and he decides to purposely challenge this player in training by placing him with younger team-mates where he will need to develop his leadership skills.He also encourages the physios to correct gym movements, rather than simply conducting. He says; Every exercise can be done well in one way but badly in 10 ways.Scrutiny of a players injury record is applied during recruitment while it is also logical that younger recruits will be likely to have fewer injuries. Bunce says: The best injury prevention is good training, so having a coach that embraces sprinting and individualisation is good. We had two players step out of the session today and he is not going you killed my session but instead understands the benefit of losing a player for ten minutes to stop you from losing him for six weeks.Everything we do as practitioners should be asking how we can influence what goes on on the field. It is irrelevant otherwise. The important thing is to have a relationship with a coach where we dont suppress them and allow them technical freedom but where we are still able to advise through data tracking."