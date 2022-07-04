« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 507468 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:57:57 pm
So with Bellingham.

The long and short is that we cant afford to get sucked into a bidding war.

So, to avoid that we need him to say, yep, I want Liverpool.  And if we can get that, we have a good chance of affording him.



Yes and no. While Dortmund obviously won't want him to get down to the final year of his contract, they'll be acutely aware that we have to buy someone this summer, so they can hold out until we essentially rule ourselves out by spending elsewhere while taking offers from other clubs.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,798
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14441 on: Today at 04:11:57 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 04:07:40 pm
Does anyone have a subscription for The Athletic?

James Pearce has done an article on outgoings and incomings this summer which I think discusses Mount and Nunes etc...

that mailbag article?

From reading the first few paragraphs till I got bored with it - and it really is dull, Id surmise its nothing of substance, just him answering questions with the exact same open ended and speculative answers ANYONE could give  ;D

You can use https://archive.ph to read the article.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,460
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14442 on: Today at 04:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:04:30 pm
To be honest, I was always under the impression that was how it was anyways. 
Yes. Quite.


So, convincing him its us is the key thing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,552
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14443 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm »
Exclusive | Paul Mitchell, who looks set to leave his role as Monaco's sporting director in the summer, has spoken with Liverpool, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/exclusive-monaco-sporting-director-paul-mitchell-has-spoken-with-liverpool/
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,460
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14444 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:07:44 pm
Yes and no. While Dortmund obviously won't want him to get down to the final year of his contract, they'll be acutely aware that we have to buy someone this summer, so they can hold out until we essentially rule ourselves out by spending elsewhere while taking offers from other clubs.
That is a fair comment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14445 on: Today at 04:21:44 pm »
Ah the good looking Mitchell brother was always our #1 pick.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14446 on: Today at 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:44 pm
Ah the good looking Mitchell brother was always our #1 pick.

But Ornstein said he's extending at Monaco?



In all seriousness I read the report of what he did at Monaco especially around sports science and injuries, we need that type of guy here for sure.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,380
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14447 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:19:53 pm
Yes. Quite.


So, convincing him its us is the key thing

It is, but realistically thats not going to count for much if there's a massive gap between what we're willing to pay and what someone else is.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14448 on: Today at 04:33:14 pm »
Would Paul Mitchell suit a club like Liverpool with how we operate? That's not a leading statement, it's a genuine question as I know next to nothing about him. Tell me what I need to know please, Rawk nerds  :wave
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14449 on: Today at 04:35:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:33:14 pm
Would Paul Mitchell suit a club like Liverpool with how we operate? That's not a leading statement, it's a genuine question as I know next to nothing about him. Tell me what I need to know please, Rawk nerds  :wave

https://theathletic.com/3395302/2022/07/04/monaco-paul-mitchell-academy-tchouameni/

In my opinion based on that story (from when the Athletic were good) it would be yes.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,291
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14450 on: Today at 04:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:14 pm
But Ornstein said he's extending at Monaco?



In all seriousness I read the report of what he did at Monaco especially around sports science and injuries, we need that type of guy here for sure.

The scary thing is that is exactly what Samie has been predicting all along.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,380
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 04:49:11 pm »
Ok so we know at least that Samie isn't Ornstein.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,620
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 04:52:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:33:14 pm
Would Paul Mitchell suit a club like Liverpool with how we operate? That's not a leading statement, it's a genuine question as I know next to nothing about him. Tell me what I need to know please, Rawk nerds  :wave

You should read that article Draex posted - it's very good. He is really detail-oriented and focused on winning in the margins (e.g., finding an edge through things like completely individualized workout regimens to maximize fitness, rather than fat-c*nt-Boehly-style supersized spending). The only question I guess you'd have about him is making the step up to a club the size of Liverpool with our top-tier ambitions, just because he hasn't had to face that sort of thing before.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,130
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14453 on: Today at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Exclusive | Paul Mitchell, who looks set to leave his role as Monaco's sporting director in the summer, has spoken with Liverpool, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/exclusive-monaco-sporting-director-paul-mitchell-has-spoken-with-liverpool/

Wow Samie was actually right
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14454 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:35:31 pm
https://theathletic.com/3395302/2022/07/04/monaco-paul-mitchell-academy-tchouameni/

In my opinion based on that story (from when the Athletic were good) it would be yes.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:52:58 pm
You should read that article Draex posted - it's very good. He is really detail-oriented and focused on winning in the margins (e.g., finding an edge through things like completely individualized workout regimens to maximize fitness, rather than fat-c*nt-Boehly-style supersized spending). The only question I guess you'd have about him is making the step up to a club the size of Liverpool with our top-tier ambitions, just because he hasn't had to face that sort of thing before.

As a matter of fact I've just got through with it. I enjoyed the read actually, thanks for posting. His mentality seems to be very good and a look at the names dropped in the article (ones he's overseen the signings of) shows that him and his teams certainly have an eye for talent and want to make them the very best they can be.

Your question about the step up from a Monaco to Liverpool is exactly what I was pondering, too. It sounds like he has ambitions and certainly we as fans do. I assume the job won't be too big for him, he'll back himself if he is to take it, question is will he be backed? Whoever comes in let's hope so but if he is to join I'll look forward to seeing what he can produce following that read.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14455 on: Today at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:52:58 pm
You should read that article Draex posted - it's very good. He is really detail-oriented and focused on winning in the margins (e.g., finding an edge through things like completely individualized workout regimens to maximize fitness, rather than fat-c*nt-Boehly-style supersized spending). The only question I guess you'd have about him is making the step up to a club the size of Liverpool with our top-tier ambitions, just because he hasn't had to face that sort of thing before.

The fact Gordon is now back, and Klopp you'd hope that they'd make that step smooth.

It's interesting especially around sports science, it's an area clearly we need a big review of based on the injuries and fatigue of this season. I like these parts;

"During The Athletics day behind-the-scenes, one of the most striking aspects of the experience is the extent of joined-up thinking between the clubs sports science practitioners and the coaching staff. Following the morning testing, which had followed a double session with an entire match worth of sprinting the previous day, the sports scientists recommend a session that does not involve sprinting for the players. There are also individualised recommendations that several players should be taken out of the session shortly before the end to reduce risk of injury. Clement takes the feedback on board and is prepared to modify training plans accordingly. Should Monaco progress in the Champions League, they are likely to have as many as 14 matches in seven weeks before the first international break of the season. We have to start with a sprint in a marathon, Clement quips.

During the morning gym session, he is present, flitting between the players. Clement says: Being here is also a good moment to give a message and feel the mood of the players. For example, he cites a player who can sometimes become overly emotional when things are going against him within a match and he decides to purposely challenge this player in training by placing him with younger team-mates where he will need to develop his leadership skills.

He also encourages the physios to correct gym movements, rather than simply conducting. He says; Every exercise can be done well in one way but badly in 10 ways.

Last season, the club recorded player availability of 90 per cent, up from 76 per cent before Mitchells arrival. Scrutiny of a players injury record is applied during recruitment while it is also logical that younger recruits will be likely to have fewer injuries. Bunce says: The best injury prevention is good training, so having a coach that embraces sprinting and individualisation is good. We had two players step out of the session today and he is not going you killed my session but instead understands the benefit of losing a player for ten minutes to stop you from losing him for six weeks.

Everything we do as practitioners should be asking how we can influence what goes on on the field. It is irrelevant otherwise. The important thing is to have a relationship with a coach where we dont suppress them and allow them technical freedom but where we are still able to advise through data tracking."
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14456 on: Today at 05:08:51 pm »
Cant believe no ones mentioned him being with Trent at a Chris Brown concert.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,737
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14457 on: Today at 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:30:42 pm
id Love to know how this shite started. I only seen it in January and from I was reading its been going on for ages an all started on here apparently.

The prodigal son returns! Welcome back mate. You were missed.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14458 on: Today at 05:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:08:51 pm
Cant believe no ones mentioned him being with Trent at a Chris Brown concert.

Samie? He gets around, phwoar.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14459 on: Today at 05:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:06:34 pm
The fact Gordon is now back, and Klopp you'd hope that they'd make that step smooth.

It's interesting especially around sports science, it's an area clearly we need a big review of based on the injuries and fatigue of this season. I like these parts;

The elephant in the room is Kornmayer, everything we've heard about the behind the scenes friction between the various fitness departments seems to stem from him doing things his way, and he's still at the club. If there's any truth in those leaks then Klopp might have to give up some of the control he has when it comes to staffing those departments.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,973
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14460 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:08:51 pm
Cant believe no ones mentioned him being with Trent at a Chris Brown concert.

Yeah, wouldnt sign him, and would sell Trent for that alone.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14461 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:24:00 pm
Give Jude the captaincy.
It's not worst idea.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,786
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14462 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:10:10 pm
The prodigal son returns! Welcome back mate. You were missed.
Cheers Rhi. Feels weird to be honest. Bit too negative on ere for my liking. Hope youre alright though?

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,798
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14463 on: Today at 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:10:27 pm
The elephant in the room is Kornmayer, everything we've heard about the behind the scenes friction between the various fitness departments seems to stem from him doing things his way, and he's still at the club. If there's any truth in those leaks then Klopp might have to give up some of the control he has when it comes to staffing those departments.

from who, legitimately?

Hes been at LFC since the summer of 2016, barely heard anything about him for years apart from the fact he sort of looked a bit like Jürgen Klopp for a while.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14464 on: Today at 05:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:27:16 pm
from who, legitimately?

Hes been at LFC since the summer of 2016, barely heard anything about him for years apart from the fact he sort of looked a bit like Jürgen Klopp for a while.

It's amazing we've achieved anything with Kornmayer, Ljinders and Achterburg sabotaging us from the inside for all these years.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14465 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:35:31 pm
https://theathletic.com/3395302/2022/07/04/monaco-paul-mitchell-academy-tchouameni/

In my opinion based on that story (from when the Athletic were good) it would be yes.

Cheers for the link mate  :thumbup
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14466 on: Today at 05:52:18 pm »
I was massively on the anti-Achterberg train for years until I realised we just had shit keepers  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,973
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14467 on: Today at 06:00:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:52:18 pm
I was massively on the anti-Achterberg train for years until I realised we just had shit keepers  ;D

My dads mate used to give Joe Corrigan tons of abuse from the Paddock for the same reason back in the day. Til he realised it was just David James and Brad Friedel (actually, he turned out to be decent so maybe it was down to Corrigan after all!).
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,380
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14468 on: Today at 06:05:09 pm »
Bellinghams posted a story with him, Ramsdale and Maddison. No Hendo.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14469 on: Today at 06:05:23 pm »
Last season, the club recorded player availability of 90 per cent, up from 76 per cent before Mitchells arrival.

When can he start.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14470 on: Today at 06:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:36:19 pm
Well thats weird then cos we followed each other on Twitter and when I asked my followers does anyone know anything I didnt hear a fucking dicky bird from him. Shithouse ;D
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14471 on: Today at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:05:09 pm
Bellinghams posted a story with him, Ramsdale and Maddison. No Hendo.

Its fine, Trent had a word with him at Chris Brown on Sunday. :lmao
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14472 on: Today at 06:27:56 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:18:18 pm
Its fine, Trent had a word with him at Chris Brown on Sunday. :lmao

And now behind Trents back hes hanging around with other guys.

These hoes aint loyal.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14473 on: Today at 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:10:27 pm
The elephant in the room is Kornmayer, everything we've heard about the behind the scenes friction between the various fitness departments seems to stem from him doing things his way, and he's still at the club. If there's any truth in those leaks then Klopp might have to give up some of the control he has when it comes to staffing those departments.

Not sure who or what is the reason but I'd hope that there is currently a full investigation going on to what went wrong this season with regards to injuries. Even Mount is now injured and he's only just started being linked to us.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14474 on: Today at 06:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:17:09 pm
Yeah, wouldnt sign him, and would sell Trent for that alone.

Spot on.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14475 on: Today at 06:57:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:27:56 pm
And now behind Trents back hes hanging around with other guys.

These hoes aint loyal.

 ;D
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14476 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:27:16 pm
from who, legitimately?

Hes been at LFC since the summer of 2016, barely heard anything about him for years apart from the fact he sort of looked a bit like Jürgen Klopp for a while.

Melissa Reddy wrote an article about our struggles back in January. She used to have pretty good sources when it came to transfers but who knows where she got all of her info from or how reliable it is, however given our fitness issues this season it's difficult to deny that something is going wrong.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12801936/liverpool-how-jurgen-klopps-reds-have-been-hurt-on-the-pitch-by-a-brain-drain-off-it
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14477 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
Tap-in sighting Italian source.

Quote
Liverpool will not trigger the buy option in Arthurs contract and he will leave the club in July.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,798
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14478 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:05:50 pm
Melissa Reddy wrote an article about our struggles back in January. She used to have pretty good sources when it came to transfers but who knows where she got all of her info from or how reliable it is, however given our fitness issues this season it's difficult to deny that something is going wrong.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12801936/liverpool-how-jurgen-klopps-reds-have-been-hurt-on-the-pitch-by-a-brain-drain-off-it

there may well be issues with the medical department, and there has been turnover there of course. But not sure why Kornmayer gets the brunt of it. Wasnt there a 2/3 year period when all the banter idiots on Twitter and other teams forums where going on about inhalers because they couldnt deal with the fact Liverpool where not getting so many injuries as other clubs. Kornmayer was there then too. Just not sure why all of a sudden hes the bad guy.  Maybe there is personality clashes or whatever, but I can imagine you have to be ruthless and tough to do the job he does. Just dont get the idea that all of a sudden its his way of working that is causing issues.

As for Reddy, considering how angry Klopp was at Pearce recently, I very much doubt she has much of an in at the club these days! Working for Sky Sports wont help.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Up
« previous next »
 