I can confirm that Liverpool may or may not be in for Jude Bellingham, being out of the Champions League may or may not affect the deal and Wolverines latest account confirming that Manchester City are the favourites to sign him alongside the entire Napoli side is correct. This was discussed at a sit-down meal involving myself, @David_Ornstein and @indykaila@GrizzKhan
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
No, hes Capon
Ahh but is Pearce still in the loop ..
Love your work Capon.
So Pierre BlahBleugh is legit?
id Love to know how this shite started. I only seen it in January and from I was reading its been going on for ages an all started on here apparently.
I'd be turning my directions towards Tepid If I were you.
Well just heard on the grapevine via the cleaning lady who sorts out Bellinghams place is she seen every classic Liverpool jersey in his walk-in wardrobe with his name on every single one. From there she went to clean his shower and it was full of Nivea products with the Liverpool logo on them. She then found a box of Kleenex with a jar of coconut oil beside it in front of the bedroom tv which was playing the Greatest goals ever scored for Liverpool. She was a little taken back by that so went to the kitchen for a cuppa. Every mug in the kitchen had Jurgen on it. She thinks Bellingham definitely will sign for us.... At the moment anyway As things stand..
I'd fucking love to be a modern journalist.
Sure we are still in for him but City are favourites now which is the problem, we need some amazing contingency in place for other top quality targets if he doesn't join us.
Can you provide a link for this mate? Can't seem to find it but wouldn't surprise me if he deleted it as he gives away a lot of inside information there.
Or just name an existing song by a scouse band after him. I have one in mind.Wake Up! Jude.
So glad we're back in for Jude today after pulling out yesterday
Yeah sorry its a fake account, apparently the real GrizzKhan one is actually Capon from RAWK
who knows! Defo a RAWK thing though, it was gospel here that it was you I never got why people thought that account was you though, there was nothing to suggest in style of posting it could be you.
Liverpool are still in for Jude, yes! They are in fact still ahead of others and this is what I hear from credible sources within the club. @Guillaume Mangeur de Grenouille
Just saw this on Elon Board, not sure if he's reliable?
Who is De Grenouille? Great name
So Samie is Guillaume Mangeur de Grenouille?
Capon is Samie though, right?
the weirdest thing was that the lad I was arguing with was adamant it was me. He was telling me what Id apparently said or admitted to haha it was fucking bizarre having the argument with him. Few people jumped in saying exactly what you said that it doesnt sound like me and Id be the last person to set up some shite like that. Absolutely fucking bananas the internet. And after saying all that I dont even know if that account is the same one I was arguing with the lad aboot. 🤣Edit. Yep, some Ivan account. Just checked
So with Bellingham.The long and short is that we cant afford to get sucked into a bidding war.So, to avoid that we need him to say, yep, I want Liverpool. And if we can get that, we have a good chance of affording him.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
