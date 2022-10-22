« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 505864 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,373
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14400 on: Today at 02:23:20 pm »
Quote
I can confirm that Liverpool may or may not be in for Jude Bellingham, being out of the Champions League may or may not affect the deal and Wolverines latest account confirming that Manchester City are the favourites to sign him alongside the entire Napoli side is correct. This was discussed at a sit-down meal involving myself, @David_Ornstein and @indykaila

@GrizzKhan
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,783
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14401 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:15:59 pm
No, hes Capon
Right, dont know if its the same one I was accused of being but I was looking for a mate on Twitter who had deleted his old account as had I. At the top of the search was some weird tit goin on aboot me being some footy account?? Weird thing was when I asked the lad he wouldnt reply. Then a few lads got involved calling this lad out and then he said  Capon admitted to being this footy account on Rawk or some shite. I then said you do know I am Capon right?  an his reply was ,I do now etc . I then said when did this happen then? And he said sometime in the last few months. I pointed out I hadnt even signed into Rawk since aboot march an seeing that it was this January gone, told him to fuck off talking shite. The soft twat wouldnt have it and to be honest Im fucking baffled as why the fuck my. Names been dragged into this shite as I dont follow any of those type of c*nts and couldnt be fucking arsed with all the shite that come with having that many followers . Like the sad twats on here who spend the year making Christmas lists for fucking players haha. As I said, dont if its the same account but if it isnt then Im now linked or meant to be managing 2 large footy accounts which is fucking bizarre
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14402 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
Love your work Capon.  :-*
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,797
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14403 on: Today at 02:29:07 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:17:36 pm
Ahh but is Pearce still in the loop ..

Summer 2024 will be when FSG have earmarked a major rebuild, depending upon qualification to the champions league

James Pearce
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14404 on: Today at 02:29:17 pm »
So Pierre BlahBleugh is legit?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,783
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14405 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:27:12 pm
Love your work Capon.  :-*
id Love to know how this shite started. I only seen it in January and from I was reading its been going on for ages an all started on here apparently.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,783
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14406 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:29:17 pm
So Pierre BlahBleugh is legit?
:P

Forgot aboot him
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14407 on: Today at 02:32:23 pm »
Does anyone know how to recall some very graphic selfies? I appear to have sent them to the wrong person.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14408 on: Today at 02:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:30:42 pm
id Love to know how this shite started. I only seen it in January and from I was reading its been going on for ages an all started on here apparently.

I'd be turning my directions towards Tepid If I  were you.  :D

Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,783
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14409 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:32:32 pm
I'd be turning my directions towards Tepid If I  were you.  :D


Well thats weird then cos we followed each other on Twitter and when I asked my followers does anyone know anything I didnt hear a fucking dicky bird from him. Shithouse ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 