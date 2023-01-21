« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 503919 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
The Echo have moved onto Gavi being the one for us. Got to keep generating those clicks.

How have they worded the headline? "Klopp Still "Has Nightmares" About "Unlikely" Deal, While "Young Spaniard" Could Be The "Iberian-Bellingham" Referenced In Ancient Tome"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm
I mean if you want to win a competition for a reply which had nothing to do with anything we were speaking about then sure, you're up there.
The last time I checked Bayern Munich & Real Madrid play in leagues with 18 & 20 teams, happy enough with that answer?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm by istvan kozma »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:07:25 am
We wont spend over 100 million this summer.
Well the problem is Joyce e has pretty much said the same thing a few days ago almost like it has been leaked intentionally. Basically Joyce said some not sure spending all this money on one player makes the most sense when money needed for a rebuild.

Wonder what Joyce will say, Ornstein is just stating facts about the financial power of the two other clubs and then goes on to say were not out of it. Pure clickbait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:40:42 pm
The last time I checked Bayern Munich & Real Madrid play in leagues with 18 & 20 teams, happy enough with that answer?

3 out the last 20 La Liga titles have been won by a team other than Real or Barca. 5 out the last 20 Bundesliga titles have been won by teams other than Bayern (who have won the last 10).

I don't think there is any argument that both leagues are not entirely all that competitive, certainly compared to the PL - 6 winners of the last 20, no club winning more than 6 of those (despite one spending billions over the last 15 yrs).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
The idea of signing Bellingham would bring fresh ambition, and injection of excitement and a level of confidence back to the squad and club as a whole.

If they aren't signing him it feels a bit pathetic because it was always going to cost a bomb so it smacks of a disconnected club with a lack of understanding in some departments as to what profiles they should be spending effort towards.

Regardless, they can still achieve all of the above if they get it right. A number of new faces with fresh ambition and energy would do it and may also prove to be more successful. It really just depends on the budget and if Bellingham means not a lot else can be done.

Just make it make sense and we can all get behind it. What we can't afford to do is waste another year of Klopps tenure here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm »
My concern if we dont sign him isnt just that we havent signed a good player its what message does it send to any future signing but also to the lads that are currently at the club. If we arent prepared to show real ambition to sign a lad with nailed on world class potential what does that say to the likes of Alisson who is clearly not happy at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
The idea of signing Bellingham would bring fresh ambition, and injection of excitement and a level of confidence back to the squad and club as a whole.

If they aren't signing him it feels a bit pathetic because it was always going to cost a bomb so it smacks of a disconnected club with a lack of understanding in some departments as to what profiles they should be spending effort towards.

Regardless, they can still achieve all of the above if they get it right. A number of new faces with fresh ambition and energy would do it and may also prove to be more successful. It really just depends on the budget and if Bellingham means not a lot else can be done.

Just make it make sense and we can all get behind it. What we can't afford to do is waste another year of Klopps tenure here.

Its always going to be a huge fee so i dont see how all of a sudden its an issue. Why brief the press as hard as then this comes out.

Maybe they are expecting Bellingham to insist on joining us but he doesnt seem the type of lad to pull a stunt like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm
My concern if we dont sign him isnt just that we havent signed a good player its what message does it send to any future signing but also to the lads that are currently at the club. If we arent prepared to show real ambition to sign a lad with nailed on world class potential what does that say to the likes of Alisson who is clearly not happy at the moment.

I obviously missed something.

What has Ali said?

Thanks in advance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm
I obviously missed something.

What has Ali said?

Thanks in advance.

After Madrid away :

I think that every moment of the season had its reason and today we can say that it was the attitude of the players on the field, Alisson told TNT Sports. Perhaps because of the first game, which was a very elastic score.

Coming here, beating Real Madrid away from home, its hard to speaking as a human being now, its hard for you to create that expectation of qualifying.

Now, man, Im wearing the Liverpool shirt, Im going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best.

So thats my thought, I believe I did my best, I leave here with a clear head. And now speaking as a team, we have much more to do. And this season of ups and downs, every moment had its reason.

We had injuries, I think we dont like to talk about it in football. Were not going to use it as an excuse, but the injuries certainly hurt us.

Now we only have one player left out, so thats no longer an excuse. Its been like this for over a month now.

We had a fantastic, incredible game against [Manchester] United. Soon after, an inexplicable game against Bournemouth. And against Real Madrid, its not that we played badly, but we didnt play enough to tie the game.


There was a lack of attitude, a lot was lacking on our part.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
After Madrid away :

I think that every moment of the season had its reason and today we can say that it was the attitude of the players on the field, Alisson told TNT Sports. Perhaps because of the first game, which was a very elastic score.

Coming here, beating Real Madrid away from home, its hard to speaking as a human being now, its hard for you to create that expectation of qualifying.

Now, man, Im wearing the Liverpool shirt, Im going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best.

So thats my thought, I believe I did my best, I leave here with a clear head. And now speaking as a team, we have much more to do. And this season of ups and downs, every moment had its reason.

We had injuries, I think we dont like to talk about it in football. Were not going to use it as an excuse, but the injuries certainly hurt us.

Now we only have one player left out, so thats no longer an excuse. Its been like this for over a month now.

We had a fantastic, incredible game against [Manchester] United. Soon after, an inexplicable game against Bournemouth. And against Real Madrid, its not that we played badly, but we didnt play enough to tie the game.


There was a lack of attitude, a lot was lacking on our part.

Thanks.

Yeah, he doesn't sound (read) happy at all. :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 12:17:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm
3 out the last 20 La Liga titles have been won by a team other than Real or Barca. 5 out the last 20 Bundesliga titles have been won by teams other than Bayern (who have won the last 10).

I don't think there is any argument that both leagues are not entirely all that competitive, certainly compared to the PL - 6 winners of the last 20, no club winning more than 6 of those (despite one spending billions over the last 15 yrs).
So what, that's totally irrelevant to my point. Fact is, the Madrid team that won 3 successive CL's barely changed over that period. City have won 4 PL's out of the last 5, which totally ruins your argument about competition. We've been the only rival to City for league, apart from Arsenal this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:11 am by istvan kozma »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 04:29:13 am »
We are signing Mbappe...   Poof!...
Wea are signing Tchouameni...   Poof!...
We are signing Bellingfham...   

Poof or not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 05:06:58 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:29:13 am
We are signing Mbappe...   Poof!...
Wea are signing Tchouameni...   Poof!...
We are signing Bellingfham...   

Poof or not?
I think Bellingham is straight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 06:25:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm
If you want to talk more shite least you can do is contribute.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0

Done, thank you for refreshing this link ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 06:25:54 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
I replied in kind (with a joke, I thought you'd get the mention of a normal posting type in mirror of your joke) and then you got all serious...then accuse me of being serious :D :D

That'll be just from you then
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 06:53:54 am »
ESPN saying that City are favourites to land St Jude of Stourbridge.

Some italian newspaper linking us to Milinkovic-Savic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 06:54:47 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:34:13 pm
Not sure how long Barca will be in the shit, but if he is intent on only playing for them then maybe there is a deal for 12-24 months until they are sorted and then he goes back there free.

Know it's not a long term thing, but we get a great player for a while, a chance to persuade him for longer, and a cheap deal.

Yeah a loan deal would be pretty good. Clearly not a loan as such but effectively one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 08:17:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:53:54 am
ESPN saying that City are favourites to land St Jude of Stourbridge.

Some italian newspaper linking us to Milinkovic-Savic.

Let's see if there are any rumblings of looming punishments and if that has an impact.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 08:26:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:54:47 am
Yeah a loan deal would be pretty good. Clearly not a loan as such but effectively one.

Am I a bit mad for thinking he will sign for us? Just cant see us letting him slip through the net.
