After Madrid away :I think that every moment of the season had its reason and today we can say that it was the attitude of the players on the field, Alisson told TNT Sports. Perhaps because of the first game, which was a very elastic score.Coming here, beating Real Madrid away from home, its hard to speaking as a human being now, its hard for you to create that expectation of qualifying.Now, man, Im wearing the Liverpool shirt, Im going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best.So thats my thought, I believe I did my best, I leave here with a clear head. And now speaking as a team, we have much more to do. And this season of ups and downs, every moment had its reason.We had injuries, I think we dont like to talk about it in football. Were not going to use it as an excuse, but the injuries certainly hurt us.Now we only have one player left out, so thats no longer an excuse. Its been like this for over a month now.We had a fantastic, incredible game against [Manchester] United. Soon after, an inexplicable game against Bournemouth. And against Real Madrid, its not that we played badly, but we didnt play enough to tie the game.