I obviously missed something.
What has Ali said?
Thanks in advance.
After Madrid away :
I think that every moment of the season had its reason and today we can say that it was the attitude of the players on the field, Alisson told TNT Sports. Perhaps because of the first game, which was a very elastic score.
Coming here, beating Real Madrid away from home, its hard to
speaking as a human being now, its hard for you to create that expectation of qualifying.
Now, man, Im wearing the Liverpool shirt, Im going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best.
So thats my thought, I believe I did my best, I leave here with a clear head. And now speaking as a team, we have much more to do. And this season of ups and downs, every moment had its reason.
We had injuries, I think we dont like to talk about it in football. Were not going to use it as an excuse, but the injuries certainly hurt us.
Now we only have one player left out, so thats no longer an excuse. Its been like this for over a month now.
We had a fantastic, incredible game against [Manchester] United. Soon after, an inexplicable game against Bournemouth. And against Real Madrid, its not that we played badly, but we didnt play enough to tie the game.There was a lack of attitude, a lot was lacking on our part.