LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14320 on: Today at 10:36:30 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14321 on: Today at 10:38:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:31:40 pm
The Echo have moved onto Gavi being the one for us. Got to keep generating those clicks.

How have they worded the headline? "Klopp Still "Has Nightmares" About "Unlikely" Deal, While "Young Spaniard" Could Be The "Iberian-Bellingham" Referenced In Ancient Tome"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14322 on: Today at 10:40:42 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:22:46 pm
I mean if you want to win a competition for a reply which had nothing to do with anything we were speaking about then sure, you're up there.
The last time I checked Bayern Munich & Real Madrid play in leagues with 18 & 20 teams, happy enough with that answer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14323 on: Today at 11:10:59 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:07:25 am
We wont spend over 100 million this summer.
Well the problem is Joyce e has pretty much said the same thing a few days ago almost like it has been leaked intentionally. Basically Joyce said some not sure spending all this money on one player makes the most sense when money needed for a rebuild.

Wonder what Joyce will say, Ornstein is just stating facts about the financial power of the two other clubs and then goes on to say were not out of it. Pure clickbait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14324 on: Today at 11:14:04 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 10:40:42 pm
The last time I checked Bayern Munich & Real Madrid play in leagues with 18 & 20 teams, happy enough with that answer?

3 out the last 20 La Liga titles have been won by a team other than Real or Barca. 5 out the last 20 Bundesliga titles have been won by teams other than Bayern (who have won the last 10).

I don't think there is any argument that both leagues are not entirely all that competitive, certainly compared to the PL - 6 winners of the last 20, no club winning more than 6 of those (despite one spending billions over the last 15 yrs).
