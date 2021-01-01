The last time I checked Bayern Munich & Real Madrid play in leagues with 18 & 20 teams, happy enough with that answer?



3 out the last 20 La Liga titles have been won by a team other than Real or Barca. 5 out the last 20 Bundesliga titles have been won by teams other than Bayern (who have won the last 10).I don't think there is any argument that both leagues are not entirely all that competitive, certainly compared to the PL - 6 winners of the last 20, no club winning more than 6 of those (despite one spending billions over the last 15 yrs).