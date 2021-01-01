The last time I checked Bayern Munich & Real Madrid play in leagues with 18 & 20 teams, happy enough with that answer?
3 out the last 20 La Liga titles have been won by a team other than Real or Barca. 5 out the last 20 Bundesliga titles have been won by teams other than Bayern (who have won the last 10).
I don't think there is any argument that both leagues are not entirely all that competitive, certainly compared to the PL - 6 winners of the last 20, no club winning more than 6 of those (despite one spending billions over the last 15 yrs).