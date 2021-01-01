So in other words, he doesn't have much of a clue, but by mentioning "Liverpool", "Bellingham" and "may not sign" together will get a shit load of attention.



Yeah, pretty much. If his first piece didnt scream Ive not really got a clue but Im still going to post some shit in the hope it gets attention, then that second piece is even worse. He literally says nothing of substance. Weve tracked a player for so long, put in all the hard yards and charm offensive only to realise that we cant afford him because he costs too much? Didnt stop the mini meltdown on here which is always funny to see.