So in other words, he doesn't have much of a clue, but by mentioning "Liverpool", "Bellingham" and "may not sign" together will get a shit load of attention.
Yeah, pretty much. If his first piece didnt scream Ive not really got a clue but Im still going to post some shit in the hope it gets attention, then that second piece is even worse. He literally says nothing of substance. Weve tracked a player for so long, put in all the hard yards and charm offensive only to realise that we cant afford him because he costs too much? Didnt stop the mini meltdown on here which is always funny to see.