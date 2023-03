So in other words, he doesn't have much of a clue, but by mentioning "Liverpool", "Bellingham" and "may not sign" together will get a shit load of attention.



Yeah, pretty much. If his first piece didn’t scream I’ve not really got a clue but I’m still going to post some shit in the hope it gets attention, then that second piece is even worse. He literally says nothing of substance. We’ve tracked a player for so long, put in all the hard yards and charm offensive only to realise that we can’t afford him because he costs too much? Didn’t stop the mini meltdown on here which is always funny to see.