David Ornstein



@David_Ornstein

🚨 As things stand, Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Expected price & financial power of rivals puts #LFC hopes in doubt. Pursuit not off & no firm decisions but sense is #MCFC + #RMFC in stronger position

Nah, I still very much think we WILL get Jude.What thinking fan, especially after the WC, didn't envision Jude's fee going up? Or that other big clubs would show more ambition to get him?This is NOT news. Now, if us ordinary fans saw these two things happening, are we really to believe that Liverpool Football Club is surprised by a possibly "high" transfer fee for possibly the most-rounded CM in the world? That's nonsense. The club had to anticipate that Jude's fee would certainly go higher, especially that they tried to get him last summer & were told he wasn't for sale. Another year = more improvement = higher price. Its common sense, hence this news that the club is being put off by it is ridiculous.I still maintain that Jude spending all that time with LFC players at the WC is a big deal. We were already aways of top 4 during that time, but he still hang around our lads. You think it was because Hendo + TAA were whispering sweet nothings to try & convince him to join us? Nah...I think he was spending lots of time with his future teammates.And MC? That they have an advantage now? Its laughable. I'll say it right now:IF JUDE JOINS MCFC I WILL GO OFF RAWK.5 minutes of reading Jude's Father's Twitter timeline will reveal a man very much against state injustices & any political-inspired atrocities. And I am meant to believe that this kind of man will advise his well-rounded son to join a state-backed club, whose wins have been tainted for years with allegations of playing above the rules, & who are NOW in the dock for what the PL alleges is proven cases of CHEATING their way to victory in the last few years?You hear Jude talking about the kind of club or fans he wants to win for & you conclude that MC is such a club?Final thing: The one thing that *might* scamper this Jude deal is getting top 4. BUT: When Klopp waxed lyrical about Jude in that presser we were already top 4 outsiders which tells me that in his mind, top 4 or not top 4 is not a deal breaker to get the lad. Shortly before that presser Klopp had reiterated what he's said before, that if a player wants to join LFC only when in CL, he wouldn't sign that player. And yet all through this winter Jude to LFC is still a possibility, even when we are very much top 4 outsiders.Don't panic fellas. Jude has probably told BVB that its LFC he is joining, & LFC is using this piece to begin chopping a bit off the asking price.