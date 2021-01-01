« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14200 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm
A bunch of bed wetters  all thats needed was just a tickle from Ornstein. Pathetic 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14201 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm
This thread is  bonkers, all we need is now Mac to appear.   ;D

Get me my popcorn!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14202 on: Today at 03:58:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:38 pm
This thread is  bonkers, all we need is now Mac to appear.   ;D

Get me my popcorn!

Mac was invested in the Bellingham and Mbappe chat more than any other.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14203 on: Today at 03:59:45 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:00:07 am
:lmao ... I might as well do it...

David Ornstein

@David_Ornstein
🚨 As things stand, Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Expected price & financial power of rivals puts #LFC hopes in doubt. Pursuit not off & no firm decisions but sense is #MCFC + #RMFC in stronger position
@TheAthleticFC


Nah, I still very much think we WILL get Jude.

What thinking fan, especially after the WC, didn't envision Jude's fee going up? Or that other big clubs would show more ambition to get him?

This is NOT news. Now, if us ordinary fans saw these two things happening, are we really to believe that Liverpool Football Club is surprised by a possibly "high" transfer fee for possibly the most-rounded CM in the world? That's nonsense. The club had to anticipate that Jude's fee would certainly go higher, especially that they tried to get him last summer & were told he wasn't for sale. Another year = more improvement = higher price. Its common sense, hence this news that the club is being put off by it is ridiculous.

I still maintain that Jude spending all that time with LFC players at the WC is a big deal. We were already aways of top 4 during that time, but he still hang around our lads. You think it was because Hendo + TAA were whispering sweet nothings to try & convince him to join us? Nah...I think he was spending lots of time with his future teammates.

And MC? That they have an advantage now? Its laughable. I'll say it right now:

IF JUDE JOINS MCFC I WILL GO OFF RAWK.

5 minutes of reading Jude's Father's Twitter timeline will reveal a man very much against state injustices & any political-inspired atrocities. And I am meant to believe that this kind of man will advise his well-rounded son to join a state-backed club, whose wins have been tainted for years with allegations of playing above the rules, & who are NOW in the dock for what the PL alleges is proven cases of CHEATING their way to victory in the last few years?

You hear Jude talking about the kind of club or fans he wants to win for & you conclude that MC is such a club?

Final thing: The one thing that *might* scamper this Jude deal is getting top 4. BUT: When Klopp waxed lyrical about Jude in that presser we were already top 4 outsiders which tells me that in his mind, top 4 or not top 4 is not a deal breaker to get the lad. Shortly before that presser Klopp had reiterated what he's said before, that if a player wants to join LFC only when in CL, he wouldn't sign that player. And yet all through this winter Jude to LFC is still a possibility, even when we are very much top 4 outsiders.

Don't panic fellas. Jude has probably told BVB that its LFC he is joining, & LFC is using this piece to begin chopping a bit off the asking price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14204 on: Today at 04:04:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:52:21 pm
All that could be perfectly true (or completely made up) but we've  still got to stump up the money.

Thing is I don't really care either way if we sign Jude Bellingham this summer or not. It bothers me more that we have allowed the midfield situation to become what it has. Even IF after the summer window the powers that be thought we could cope with the players we had then they should have sorted it in the January window just gone. It feels like they are okay with writing a season off. And because of that we may lose around 80 million worth of income if we don't make CL. Which further impacts the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14205 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:04:47 pm
Is this not just the case of us putting pressure on Dortmund and Bellingham? Bellingham has told Dortmund he wants to move to us and last week they put a few things into the press saying the price has been set at 125M Euros. We've looked at that and today put something out there suggesting it's too high.

That's my take on it. Force Bellingham to say he wants to join us to try get a better deal. Every man and his dog knows we're buying 2-3 midfielders this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14206 on: Today at 04:07:08 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:01:59 pm
2018 was the last time we acted like a club of our size. After that summer/year we won the fucking lot.

Act like a big club, get rewarded like a big club. Act like a mid table club....guess what.

Is correct. I'll never get over the fact that after getting 97 points and winning the Champions League that we didn't sign 1 senior player to add to the squad. Negligence of the highest order. FSG get way too much of a pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14207 on: Today at 04:08:06 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:04:47 pm
Is this not just the case of us putting pressure on Dortmund and Bellingham? Bellingham has told Dortmund he wants to move to us and last week they put a few things into the press saying the price has been set at 125M Euros. We've looked at that and today put something out there suggesting it's too high. This just all seems like transfer theatre at the moment but ultimately we want Bellingham to push Dortmund to do a deal with us which means meeting somewhere in the middle on the price/payment structure. Don't expect anything to be finalised until after both our respective seasons have been decided so we have another 2 months of this!

Thats my reading too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14208 on: Today at 04:16:41 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 03:50:25 pm
We have the 3rd highest revenue but the 3rd highest wage bill. That is where our money goes.
United made a loss of 115M in 2021/2022.

were about to have a lower wage bill with quite a few first teamers leaving and the stadium capacity increases, new sponsorships kicking in, overall the position shouldve been really rosy this summer had FSG not totally shit the fucking bed with its transfer policy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14209 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:56:36 pm
A bunch of bed wetters  all thats needed was just a tickle from Ornstein. Pathetic 
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Youd think some of you would get off your high horse after doing this same song and dance over the summer and then ending up with massive egg on your face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14210 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm
I initially thought it was Liverpool trying to force the price down but it would be Manchester United levels of ineptitude if that were the case.

Man City are hovering with deep pockets, United would probably go for broke on it particularly if Qatar is involved. Madrid can always find the money and you can probably add PSG, Chelsea, and maybe even Newcastle to that list (if they get top 4). Dortmund could also just keep him, he's on a long contract and his value is unlikely to go down. I think everyone is overplaying the 'leverage' we have from the assumption that Bellingham wants to come to us. I'm sure it might be his preference but if we don't get our shit together he'll go elsewhere as has happened in the past.

Deeply depressing and worrying, if true. I've always been relatively pro-FSG but if you're still being tight as fuck even with record turnover and an ailing squad in need of real investment then it probs should be the end of the line. You can't expect Jurgen to keep pulling miracles when everyone else around us is making big moves (and the right moves).

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14211 on: Today at 04:23:42 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:10 pm
Are they? Based on what? The Athletic started out great, lots of quality content, now it's terrible. It's the same organisation Klopp has slated publically. Pearce as example regurgitates the same shit on a weekly basis.

Why is making a loss important? Because erm you know an overwhelming desire to boost traffic to their site might have something to do with the constant release of conflicting articles from the same person in the space of 1 month? The latest article released just at the perfect time where there is a lull for Liverpool fans due to the international break. The very definition of clickbait.
Based on the fact they invest more than anyone else and have more in-depth local coverage. If they were getting worse they woudn't be cutting losses and increasing revenue by around a third year on year - facts detailed in the article link you posted. Ornstein by the way was the journalist who broke the news FSG had put together a sale deck for the club late last year.

Incidentally, Klopp didn't slate the publication - he took exception with something one of the hundreds of journalists they employ said. But please, carry on getting basic facts wrong while failing to understand the difference between profit and revenue or what words like 'clickbait' mean.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14212 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm
I heard Bellingham wants to come back to England that's a cert unless Real offer him I can't refuse offer. It's likely Liverpool are at the head of the queue as he loves Klopp and Liverpool and has told the club if they can match their valuation of him then he wants to go there.... Unless we don't qualify for CL. If that happens then we may not be able to offer the full price they want so could end up in a bidding war between City, Chelsea and Utd. Don't despair as he will definitely come to Liverpool if none of those sides offer more than us. If there is any doubts about the transfer Peter the Red will clarify in his next 1000 posts about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14213 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:07:36 pm
This is better than your "I stick to stats" shtick.
;D Thanks for the annual performance review, mr weird man online monitoring my output
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14214 on: Today at 04:30:24 pm
You're all weird bastard's and I hope you get purple dildos shoved into your ear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14215 on: Today at 04:30:24 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:23:42 pm
Based on the fact they invest more than anyone else and have more in-depth local coverage. If they were getting worse they woudn't be cutting losses and increasing revenue by around a third year on year - facts detailed in the article link you posted. Ornstein by the way was the journalist who broke the news FSG had put together a sale deck for the club late last year.

Incidentally, Klopp didn't slate the publication - he took exception with something one of the hundreds of journalists they employ said. But please, carry on getting basic facts wrong while failing to understand the difference between profit and revenue or what words like 'clickbait' mean.

Hasn't Henry literally come out and said we aren't for sale? So shall we add that to Ornsteins list of wrong clickbait exclusive pieces? Thanks I forgot that example.

Klopp literally mentioned the Athletic specifically due to more of it's journalists publishing lies. I'll take Klopp's opinion of their trusthworthness.

I understand the difference thanks, The Athletic has never made money, it loses money, reducing your losses by a third means you're still making a loss.

Do you work for them? You seem very defensive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14216 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:49:13 pm
When was the last time we had a good transfer summer?
Last summer when we brought Konate and almost won the quadruple. You don't get an open bus top bus parade for winning the transfer window, you get it for winning trophies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14217 on: Today at 04:35:03 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:32:41 pm
Last summer when we brought Konate and almost won the quadruple. You don't get an open bus top bus parade for winning the transfer window, you get it for winning trophies.

Right, so clearly that has nothing to do with the summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14218 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:30:24 pm
You're all weird bastard's and I hope you get purple dildos shoved into your ear.

That's just rewarding bad behaviour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14219 on: Today at 04:41:41 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:37:24 pm
That's just rewarding bad behaviour.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14220 on: Today at 04:45:17 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:24:46 pm
I heard Bellingham wants to come back to England that's a cert unless Real offer him I can't refuse offer. It's likely Liverpool are at the head of the queue as he loves Klopp and Liverpool and has told the club if they can match their valuation of him then he wants to go there.... Unless we don't qualify for CL. If that happens then we may not be able to offer the full price they want so could end up in a bidding war between City, Chelsea and Utd. Don't despair as he will definitely come to Liverpool if none of those sides offer more than us. If there is any doubts about the transfer Peter the Red will clarify in his next 1000 posts about it.

I've always thought he'd end up at City. Not because he prefers it there just we won't pay what Dortmund want and they will easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14221 on: Today at 04:52:16 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:17 pm
I've always thought he'd end up at City. Not because he prefers it there just we won't pay what Dortmund want and they will easily.

Now would be a good time to announce investment into the club, I'm still hopeful on that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14222 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:26:19 pm
;D Thanks for the annual performance review, mr weird man online monitoring my output

But didn't you do the sa....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14223 on: Today at 04:54:35 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
Now would be a good time to announce investment into the club, I'm still hopeful on that.

Our last chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14224 on: Today at 04:56:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:35 pm
Our last chance.

John Henry did say recently they have identified potential investors. Probably does take a while.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14225 on: Today at 04:56:49 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:01:59 pm
2018 was the last time we acted like a club of our size. After that summer/year we won the fucking lot.

Act like a big club, get rewarded like a big club. Act like a mid table club....guess what.

This is the top and bottom of it really. One senior midfielder and one senior central defender have been bought by the club in the last five fucking years. Beggars belief, really. Just negligence isn't it, and we've left ourselves with some job to do.

Some ambition for next season please you fuckers. Should be made to bring Bellingham in out of spite now even if they didn't want to. We've waited for this, wrote another season off, whilst people have got their hopes up, the manager too surely. Should only be the very start of incomings/outgoings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14226 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:35:03 pm
Right, so clearly that has nothing to do with the summer?
We only signed Adrian on a free in the 2019 summer window & won the league by 18 points. With the squad we have we should be performing better, no excuses. You can't go from beating United 7-0, then less than a week later lose to bottom placed Bournemouth 1-0.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14227 on: Today at 05:04:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:52:26 pm
But didn't you do the sa....
I replied to a post haha

He appraised my performance in another thread from last week, along with referring to what I said as if it was a put-on schtick - judging me as if I'm doing the same performative 'oh aren't people funny getting all het up' stuff that's pretty widespread in this thread today
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14228 on: Today at 05:04:57 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:58:01 pm
We only signed Adrian on a free in the 2019 summer window & won the league by 18 points. With the squad we have we should be performing better, no excuses. You can't go from beating United 7-0, then less than a week later lose to bottom placed Bournemouth 1-0.

We invested heavily the few seasons before that summer though. We havent gotten close to that since.

I know people would rather not, but investment in teams and outcomes is a thing and cant be ignored forever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14229 on: Today at 05:14:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:04:57 pm
We invested heavily the few seasons before that summer though. We havent gotten close to that since.

I know people would rather not, but investment in teams and outcomes is a thing and cant be ignored forever.
What are you on about, since last January we've committed over £180m on players. Money that was spent on a team that's rated as 1 of the top 3 in Europe.

Napoli's summer rebuild cost less than what we spent on Nunez alone. There's no excuses for LFC to be out of every competition by March having not been in the top 4 all season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14230 on: Today at 05:17:14 pm
You dumb motherfuckers may have read Ornstein's tweet but you certainty didn't understand it. At no point did he say we're out of the race to sign him and his first three words were " As things stand" which indicates the position that we're in today not tomorrow you useless sack of dicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14231 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:14:05 pm
What are you on about, since last January we've committed over £180m on players. Money that was spent on a team that's rated as 1 of the top 3 in Europe.

Napoli's summer rebuild cost less than what we spent on Nunez alone. There's no excuses for LFC to be out of every competition by March having not been in the top 4 all season.

A lot of that was made by selling players including key ones like Mane and quite frankly, considering the situation in a number of areas, it wasnt enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14232 on: Today at 05:19:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:17:14 pm
You dumb motherfuckers may have read Ornstein's tweet but you certainty didn't understand it. At no point did he say we're out of the race to sign him and his first three words were " As things stand" which indicates the position that we're in today not tomorrow you useless sack of dicks.

You forgot mo fo.
