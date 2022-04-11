It was a known fact that Ten Hag wanted Darwin, He even commented about it himself. We came in, offered the money Benfica wanted and the rest is history. Sometimes the club likes to keep things quiet and sometimes they don't, All the noises are how interested we in Bellingham have come from somewhere as Joyce, Pearce etc have all said it.



But to say Ornstein isn't a reliable journo because we wasn't mentioned in a tweet about Nunes is reaching.



I feel like the more pertinent point is ask yourself the question, if you were involved in the FSG PR decisions, having known that weve had a shit season and knowing that that is, at least partially (but also fairly importantly) down to a lack of squad investment in the summer which has been largely explained by a desire to sign Bellingham, would you then release information to the Atheltic that the price is prohibitive when it was been common knowledge worldwide that he was always going to cost near to a world record transfer fee?It just seems to me like political suicide, I suspect that if it were true theyd be looking at far smarter ways of leaking that information which are less likely to see our fans showing up outside the FSG offices with heads on pikes (for one thing whether we were willing to pay the money or not it was far from a given that wed get him).Just seems to me like Ornstien has collaborated information from sensible, reliable people and turned it into an article making it sound as if its come from within the club.Could be wrong obviously, but just seems like an extremely naive way of dealing with it by the club if it has indeed come from them