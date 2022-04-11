« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 499652 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14160 on: Today at 02:49:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:45:44 pm
Even if the fans turn against them, why would FSG care? We can't force them to sell or invest their own money

I doubt they even watch our matches. Probably look out for the scores and that's about it. Too busy watching rounders..
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14161 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:55 pm
I love RAWK.  ;D


We move on, we can sign quality midfield players coming into their peak for way less. Go back to finding gems instead of getting ready made ones.
Fuck off Samie. I WANT JUDE!

Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14162 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:49:13 pm
When was the last time we had a good transfer summer?
If we have a bad summer like I just added to that post, of course the expectation will change.  But it's not arrogance to expect competence
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,255
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14163 on: Today at 02:51:00 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:50:14 pm
If we have a bad summer like I just added to that post, of course the expectation will change.  But it's not arrogance to expect competence

Think we have shown quite a lot of incompetence recently.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14164 on: Today at 02:52:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:51:00 pm
Think we have shown quite a lot of incompetence recently.

Yep.  We're a bit of a shambles at the moment, on and off the pitch.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14165 on: Today at 02:55:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:51:00 pm
Think we have shown quite a lot of incompetence recently.
Our main incompetence has just not been making signings. It's not like we've signed a load of flops.  Given you would think it's a certainty we'll be making big signings,  I think there's cause for optimism we'll sign good players.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14166 on: Today at 02:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:18:21 am
The Athletic are the best sports media platform out there, spend more than anyone on local sports journalism and they're owned by The New York Times. What they do - original reporting - is literally the opposite of clickbait. I'm not sure what making a loss has to do with anything when that describes 99% of all media organisations out there.

As for the general thrust, the transfer isn't going to be decided this week so people have to chill. Feels like every good or bad result or piece of transfer speculation leads to a flurry of ultra positive/negative posts sneering at anyone who thought anything else would happen.

Are they? Based on what? The Athletic started out great, lots of quality content, now it's terrible. It's the same organisation Klopp has slated publically. Pearce as example regurgitates the same shit on a weekly basis.

Why is making a loss important? Because erm you know an overwhelming desire to boost traffic to their site might have something to do with the constant release of conflicting articles from the same person in the space of 1 month? The latest article released just at the perfect time where there is a lull for Liverpool fans due to the international break. The very definition of clickbait.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,524
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14167 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »
Athletic have some good stuff, but to me it's quite clear their journos are under pressure to provide a certain amount of content per week and potentially evaluation on the clicks they bring looking at some of the social posts which have certainly become very click bait.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,255
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14168 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:55:53 pm
Our main incompetence has just not been making signings. It's not like we've signed a load of flops.  Given you would think it's a certainty we'll be making big signings,  I think there's cause for optimism we'll sign good players.

Hmm not sure. Last summer we signed Darwin, Carvalho and Ramsey. The second and third in that list have yet to show they are good enough yet and Nunez hasnt shown that he will end up playing up front. We then sign Gakpo and move the side around again.

Lets see how the summer goes but Im not optimistic as a lot of our key decision makers have left.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,615
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14169 on: Today at 03:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:00:07 am

@David_Ornstein
🚨 As things stand, Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Expected price & financial power of rivals puts #LFC hopes in doubt. Pursuit not off & no firm decisions but sense is #MCFC + #RMFC in stronger position
@TheAthleticFC

Eight pages since this dropped  :lmao

Why would he go to a club that has 101 violations hanging over its head, with more surely to come?

Why would he go to a club that has Camavinga, Valverde and Tchou Tchou, and needs a striker?

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14170 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:49:13 pm
When was the last time we had a good transfer summer?

2018 was the last time we acted like a club of our size. After that summer/year we won the fucking lot.

Act like a big club, get rewarded like a big club. Act like a mid table club....guess what.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14171 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:00:07 am
:lmao ... I might as well do it...

David Ornstein

@David_Ornstein
🚨 As things stand, Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Expected price & financial power of rivals puts #LFC hopes in doubt. Pursuit not off & no firm decisions but sense is #MCFC + #RMFC in stronger position
@TheAthleticFC

Is this not just the case of us putting pressure on Dortmund and Bellingham? Bellingham has told Dortmund he wants to move to us and last week they put a few things into the press saying the price has been set at 125M Euros. We've looked at that and today put something out there suggesting it's too high. This just all seems like transfer theatre at the moment but ultimately we want Bellingham to push Dortmund to do a deal with us which means meeting somewhere in the middle on the price/payment structure. Don't expect anything to be finalised until after both our respective seasons have been decided so we have another 2 months of this!
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14172 on: Today at 03:04:57 pm »
The most important words in the Ornstein tweet are the first 3. I fully expect some investment to be announced before the end of the season.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,826
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14173 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:01:59 pm
2018 was the last time we acted like a club of our size. After that summer/year we won the fucking lot.

Act like a big club, get rewarded like a big club. Act like a mid table club....guess what.

It's been pretty obvious for a while now that we've outgrown FSG but no way they want to lose their prize asset.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14174 on: Today at 03:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:22:27 pm
I agree people need a reality check but if anything it's in the total opposite direction. We've accepted being run like Crystal Palace for years in the transfer market at times we were champions of europe or the premier league. We shouldn't accept that as the club with the 3rd highest revenue in world football [behind the 2 you mention, one of which is...dubious].

We splashed over 130mil on two strikers this season. I doubt Crystal Palace have that kind of money.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,255
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14175 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 03:12:31 pm
We splashed over 130mil on two strikers this season. I doubt Crystal Palace have that kind of money.

What was the Nunez fee?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14176 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
Clickstein "is reliable"


David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC
theathletic.com
Ornstein: Ten Hag close to deciding on job, Man Utd and Chelsea's Nunez interest
Erik ten Hag close to deciding next move, Man Utd and Chelsea among lead Darwin Nunez suitors, Courtois wanted to face boos, Welbeck future
9:30 AM · Apr 11, 2022

No he is not..
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14177 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 03:12:31 pm
We splashed over 130mil on two strikers this season. I doubt Crystal Palace have that kind of money.

Which two strikers were they please? Because Nunez and gakpo didn't cost that much.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14178 on: Today at 03:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:16:59 pm
Clickstein "is reliable"


David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC
theathletic.com
Ornstein: Ten Hag close to deciding on job, Man Utd and Chelsea's Nunez interest
Erik ten Hag close to deciding next move, Man Utd and Chelsea among lead Darwin Nunez suitors, Courtois wanted to face boos, Welbeck future
9:30 AM · Apr 11, 2022

No he is not..

I seem to remember even as late as may that Ornstein was saying Nunez was going to united.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,826
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14179 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:16:59 pm
Clickstein "is reliable"


David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC
theathletic.com
Ornstein: Ten Hag close to deciding on job, Man Utd and Chelsea's Nunez interest
Erik ten Hag close to deciding next move, Man Utd and Chelsea among lead Darwin Nunez suitors, Courtois wanted to face boos, Welbeck future
9:30 AM · Apr 11, 2022

No he is not..

What did he get wrong here?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,779
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14180 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:16:59 pm
Clickstein "is reliable"


David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC
theathletic.com
Ornstein: Ten Hag close to deciding on job, Man Utd and Chelsea's Nunez interest
Erik ten Hag close to deciding next move, Man Utd and Chelsea among lead Darwin Nunez suitors, Courtois wanted to face boos, Welbeck future
9:30 AM · Apr 11, 2022

No he is not..
PARP!
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14181 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:19:53 pm
What did he get wrong here?

The fact we aren't even mentioned then we go on to sign him?

Pretty sure our club likes to keep things quietly, which means his piece today the source is highly unlikely to be from us.. What does that tell you about the accuracy?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14182 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:16:59 pm
Clickstein "is reliable"


David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC
theathletic.com
Ornstein: Ten Hag close to deciding on job, Man Utd and Chelsea's Nunez interest
Erik ten Hag close to deciding next move, Man Utd and Chelsea among lead Darwin Nunez suitors, Courtois wanted to face boos, Welbeck future
9:30 AM · Apr 11, 2022

No he is not..
Nunez was sold in June.
Man Utd were in for him. We would not have been leading contenders until it was guranteed Mane was leaving.
So the info seems pretty legit

This was also 2 days before he was brillant against us at Anfield. Where we probably decided he was worth the fee required & price increased a bit too.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14183 on: Today at 03:27:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:25:57 pm
Nunez was sold in June.
Man Utd were in for him. We would not have been leading contenders until it was guranteed Mane was leaving.
So the info seems pretty legit

This was also 2 days before he was brillant against us at Anfield. Where we probably decided he was worth the fee required & price increased a bit too.

So, he only knows as much as people want him to know.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,826
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14184 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:22:31 pm
The fact we aren't even mentioned then we go on to sign him?

Pretty sure our club likes to keep things quietly, which means his piece today the source is highly unlikely to be from us.. What does that tell you about the accuracy?

It was a known fact that Ten Hag wanted Darwin, He even commented about it himself. We came in, offered the money Benfica wanted and the rest is history. Sometimes the club likes to keep things quiet and sometimes they don't, All the noises are how interested we in Bellingham have come from somewhere as Joyce, Pearce etc have all said it.

But to say Ornstein isn't a reliable journo because we wasn't mentioned in a tweet about Nunes is reaching.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,989
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14185 on: Today at 03:29:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:18:28 pm
I thought indykaila had confirmed Nunes was only costing us £15 million?

special dispensation from Jorge Mendes. The other 35m is for a bionic replacement to make him good.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14186 on: Today at 03:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:29:14 pm
It was a known fact that Ten Hag wanted Darwin, He even commented about it himself. We came in, offered the money Benfica wanted and the rest is history. Sometimes the club likes to keep things quiet and sometimes they don't, All the noises are how interested we in Bellingham have come from somewhere as Joyce, Pearce etc have all said it.

But to say Ornstein isn't a reliable journo because we wasn't mentioned in a tweet about Nunes is reaching.

I've not discredited our link to Bellingham, but nothing which has come out today is anything new, it's simply twisted (in my humble opinion) to generate traffic in a period where there is little to no football to talk about.

Someone else posted in this thread that the same Ornstein posted a month ago saying City and Real weren't favourites, now they are with the situation having not changed one bit.

No journalist is reliable, they work with what they are fed. The level of journalism these days in this country is mainly in the gutter.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14187 on: Today at 03:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:29:14 pm
It was a known fact that Ten Hag wanted Darwin, He even commented about it himself. We came in, offered the money Benfica wanted and the rest is history. Sometimes the club likes to keep things quiet and sometimes they don't, All the noises are how interested we in Bellingham have come from somewhere as Joyce, Pearce etc have all said it.

But to say Ornstein isn't a reliable journo because we wasn't mentioned in a tweet about Nunes is reaching.

I feel like the more pertinent point is ask yourself the question, if you were involved in the FSG PR decisions, having known that weve had a shit season and knowing that that is, at least partially (but also fairly importantly) down to a lack of squad investment in the summer which has been largely explained by a desire to sign Bellingham, would you then release information to the Atheltic that the price is prohibitive when it was been common knowledge worldwide that he was always going to cost near to a world record transfer fee?

It just seems to me like political suicide, I suspect that if it were true theyd be looking at far smarter ways of leaking that information which are less likely to see our fans showing up outside the FSG offices with heads on pikes (for one thing whether we were willing to pay the money or not it was far from a given that wed get him).

Just seems to me like Ornstien has collaborated information from sensible, reliable people and turned it into an article making it sound as if its come from within the club.

Could be wrong obviously, but just seems like an extremely naive way of dealing with it by the club if it has indeed come from them
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14188 on: Today at 03:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:55:12 pm
We signed nobody in 2019. You just can't be doing that as as a club in any year.

I don't think Covid made a great deal of difference in 2020. If anything it might have seen Werner signed instead of Jota. 2021 we might have got that Wijnaldum replacement. I wouldn't say it made a difference last year, but we should have been moving on players like Keita and Ox and Milner if necessary to sign a midfielder we needed.

We don't like signing players until we really have to is the problem and when we really have to is usually because things have backfired on the pitch.

Good post.

Looking back on it it's now clear that failing to sign a forward in 2019 meant we've been playing catchup ever since. We could have caught up if we'd been willing to go bigger in a summer but we never did. And like you say it's also meant we've mostly had to buy/ chosen to buy once we've had a problem rather than before.
So in 2020 we bought the forward we needed in 2019 (we got away with it obviously but in terms of squad quality and a CL run we could have done with it) and we bought a midfielder - which we probably needed. But we didn't buy the defender we DEFINITELY needed.
In 2021 we finally bought the defender we'd needed the summer before but we didn't buy the midfielder we now needed.
In 2022 we bought a couple of forwards we definitely needed given Firmino's decline (in terms of availability if nothing else) and Mane leaving. But we didn't buy the midfielder that we probbaly needed the summer before AND definitely needed now. In fact we probably needed 2 midfielders but bought neither.
In 2023 I suspect we'll buy the 2 CMs we needed 12-24 months before but we'll probably need a 3rd CM AND another CB given the impact injury/ age has had on 3 of our 4 senior CBs. It feels very unlikely at the minute that we'll buy a 3rd CM and a CB in which case we'll STILL be playing catchup.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:36 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,608
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14189 on: Today at 03:40:05 pm »
This season hasn't exactly been a good advertisement on the wonders of joining Liverpool FC.

I think we might struggle to get him without CL football next season. I suppose if he fancies us, he could be thinking about coming for 2-3 years and using us as a stepping stone if we don't kick on to where we were before in that time. Which would be fair enough, I suppose.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14190 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
I dont think Nunes is shit as everyone says, I just think he isnt a particularly creative passer but he has good strength, is a very good dribbler and has good technique. He could possibly play the Gini role here and as a midfielder I think he even makes more sense than signing amount.

I wouldnt want either though, theres better options on the continent for me.
Logged

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14191 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
The question that no one ever answered with regards to Jude Bellingham is how his transfer will be funded.

We know that previous big transfers have been financed through big transfers out. Last set of accounts show that we broke even last season, and since then we have added Nunez, Gakpo and extended Salah's contract. Mane, Origi, Minamino out but owing to early exits from the cups and lower league position, one would assume we would again break even at best.
 
Assuming Bellingham costs minimum 125M with a salary of 200K for 5 years, that 35M per season over the next 5 years.

Where is that money going to come from? And that is assuming we get into the CL.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14192 on: Today at 03:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:55:12 pm
We signed nobody in 2019. You just can't be doing that as as a club in any year.


It absolutely is that simple. It's one of the only times I've seen it done absolutely anywhere in football history and we'd just won THE EUROPEAN CUP.

We sat there that summer and said 'this is it, we can't get any better right now'. Laughable hubris really.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14193 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 03:40:59 pm
Where is that money going to come from? And that is assuming we get into the CL.

The club with the 3rd largest revenue in the world shouldn't be worrying too much about questions like this. United, who earn less than us, currently have maguire and sancho picking splinters out of their arse on similar wages. I'm not here to say the United model is anything to follow obviously, but it seems we are the only fans of a huge club that think in such parsimonious terms.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14194 on: Today at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:38:55 pm
Looking back on it it's now clear that failing to sign a forward in 2019 meant we've been playing catchup ever since.
What nonsense, we won the league by 18 points that year & last year we were a goal and a win away from the quadruple.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 