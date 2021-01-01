« previous next »
Not sure how many people have actually read the Ornstein article before freaking out but its not exactly brimming with authoritative content, it reads like its come from somewhere reliable without ever really stating whether its opinion or something more.

There seems to be a view that Athletic equals reliable, when the reality is that theyve developed a reputation as being reliable by wording things in a certain way, not saying anything is actually done until it is (or that bids have been submitted etc,) but then regularly post this kind of stuff when they need clicks (ie the start of an international window,) knowing that it will be largely forgotten about by the time that the thing theyre reporting on actually happens. Ornstein, for example, came out with huge amounts of waffle regarding Salahs contract which people on here (myself included,) got quite wound up by as they were perceived to be reliable.

All of the above said, if we dont end up signing him due to the fee involved when it was blatantly obvious he was going to be hugely expensive then the club will rightly get absolute pelters for it, the only reason it wont end in protests will be because it concerns a transfer rather than something more fundamentally important to the club from a value perspective. Id imagine that the PR section of the club is SURELY aware of this and therefore arent leaking stories to the likes of Ornstein that were backing out of a deal for Bellingham due to the costs involved, youd think if they were trying to pull a fast one on this theyd be a bit smarter in how they deliver the news.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:05:59 pm
The timing of needing this mini rebuild sucks. Transfers fees are crazy even for non established players and it will be more crazy this summer. A good chance that we won't have a choice but to risk it.

That is why we should have bought from a position of strength we didnt and we will pay for it.

All our laptop boys were too busy stroking their egos and how incredible they are with data ....now its radio silence.

We shouldnt have to sell any first team players to fund signings as what is the point make yourself stronger in one area but weaker in another.

Ive said many times there is plenty of good players with good value out there we chose ARTHUR FUCKING MELO it has been a mare of a season.

Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:25:58 pm
That is why we should have bought from a position of strength we didnt and we will pay for it.

All our laptop boys were too busy stroking their egos and how incredible they are with data ....now its radio silence.

We shouldnt have to sell any first team players to fund signings as what is the point make yourself stronger in one area but weaker in another.

Ive said many times there is plenty of good players with good value out there we chose ARTHUR FUCKING MELO it has been a mare of a season.



Pretty sure that wasn't the case. I'd expect it was the owners that said no buying or relatively big spending.
Sell

Gomez - 25 mil
Carvalho - 20 mil
Jones - 10 mil
Phillips - 10 mil
Matip - 10 mil
Fabinho - 25 mil
Morton - 5 mil
Kelleher - 20 mil
Van Den Berg - 5 mil
Ramsay - 5 mil
Rhys Williams - 5 mil

Buy

Ugarte - 52 mil (release clause)
Kone - 30 mil
K. Thuram - 30 mil
Bella Kotchap - 25 mil (there is some relegation clause apparently)
Mount - 35 mil
Kim Min Jae - 42 mil (Release clause)
Livramento - 15 mil
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:25:58 pm
That is why we should have bought from a position of strength we didnt and we will pay for it.

All our laptop boys were too busy stroking their egos and how incredible they are with data ....now its radio silence.

We shouldnt have to sell any first team players to fund signings as what is the point make yourself stronger in one area but weaker in another.

Ive said many times there is plenty of good players with good value out there we chose ARTHUR FUCKING MELO it has been a mare of a season.

It was quite concerning in that Reddy article that after our title winning season, Covid messed up our spending from a stance that we would have likely sold Salah or Mane for big money for a refresh - the fact that after winning the league the likely source of money to keep us going is by selling our best players, doesn't sound too great honestly
Indykalia News @indykalia

Exclusive: @BellinghamJude first choice is Liverpool Football Club for a summer move.

He had told @LFC to quickly negotiate deal with BVB. Jude Bellingham family is also very keen for him to move to #Liverpool.

Personal terms have been agreed. The final decision is with FSG


Can always rely on Indy to lighten the mood. Even if it complete rubbish  :lmao :lmao
You couldnt write all this shit. Spend years wasting our time chasing him for him to go away because the stingy bastards wont put their hands in their own pockets :lmao

At least maybe next summer might be the big one  :wanker
I love RAWK.  ;D


We move on, we can sign quality midfield players coming into their peak for way less. Go back to finding gems instead of getting ready made ones.
Jurgen won't be pushing Fabinho out the door..nor Henderson more obviously, Milner could yet stay, old news that Keita and Oxlade are leaving along with Bobby

With Diaz and Jota injured pretty much since Gakpo arrived, we haven't really seen a plan of usage around Gakpo and even Nunez.. maybe we get a glimpse if Diaz returns after the Internationals, I'm wondering if Gakpo has a deeper role to play than people think, maybe an 8 if everyone is fit, or are we going to rotate 3 from 5 week on week in the forward line, with Carvalho a 6th option?

Watch this space, I wouldn't be surprised if Gakpo gets some game time in a midfield 3 if we stick @ 4-3-3... maybe we signed a midfielder after all 😉

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:55 pm
I love RAWK.  ;D


We move on, we can sign quality midfield players coming into their peak for way less. Go back to finding gems instead of getting ready made ones.

He's only 19 tbf.

This is fine but we didn't want to take risks in the market anymore. They can't have it both ways.
Well I'm not going to be bitching and moaning that we can't sign midfielders who are good and will get better. Bellingham would've been nice but he's not the last midfielder on this planet.  :D
We also need to announce our new Sporting Director as soon as possible. Need to plan ahead in the medium term too.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:55 pm
I love RAWK.  ;D


We move on, we can sign quality midfield players coming into their peak for way less. Go back to finding gems instead of getting ready made ones.

Finding gems probably comes with a 50-60m fee nowadays, or talks of loans and a bedding in period like weve seen with Carvahlo, not like were known to sign players straight from South America either.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:55 pm
Go back to finding gems instead of getting ready made ones.

We never really left that model anyway. Who have we signed that's 'ready made' in the last few years? Thiago I guess which felt like an enormous outlier. 
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:55 pm
I love RAWK.  ;D


We move on, we can sign quality midfield players coming into their peak for way less. Go back to finding gems instead of getting ready made ones.

I said a while ago that we've won so much with a more industrious midfield, and started to stutter since trying to get that one big signing.

The worry is that if we really want Bellingham and can't afford him, that implies we won't be able to afford the 2-3 cheaper alternatives we need to compete either. It's also not clear whether the setup we had for finding and targeting those gems is still at the club or has the same authority they did a couple of seasons ago.

A combination of the owners refusing to pay for infrastructure themselves (increasing the value of their assets for free), a ballooning wage budget and the owners rigid approach to not putting money into the club means we could be forced to sit on the sidelines and hope to pick up a bargain or two, which isn't going to cut it.
No it doesn't mean  if we can;t afford Bellingham who Dortmund want 130 million  for that we can;t get cheaper alternatives who we've been inked to as there's 75 million difference at least between Bellingham and the others in Midfield we've been linked to. ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:54 pm
No it doesn't mean  if we can;t afford Bellingham who Dortmund want 130 million  for that we can;t get cheaper alternatives who we've been inked to as there's 75 million difference at least between Bellingham and the others in Midfield we've been linked to. ;D

Yep. Mount + Nunes > Jude and cheaper.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:25:12 pm
Is this also potentially based on the fact that FSG doesn't look like it's able to secure any additional investment in the team (which is hard to believe)?
Not that hard to believe, doubt many are queuing up to pay potentially north of a billion quid for a minority stake.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:48:48 pm
Yep. Mount + Nunes > Jude and cheaper.

Disagree. Nunes is just a waste of £50m.
So we become so successful that only world class players would improve us, but then because we're so successful our wage bill becomes massive, meaning we can't afford world class payers, so we regress till we get to a point where cheaper players improve us, then we hope to become successful again
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Disagree. Nunes is just a waste of £50m.

Oh yeah Nunes is fucking dog shit. But multiple midfielders over the cost of one and money to save = smartest guys in the room.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:54:02 pm
So we become so successful that only world class players would improve us, but then because we're so successful our wage bill becomes massive, meaning we can't afford world class payers, so we regress till we get to a point where cheaper players improve us, then we hope to become successful again

I mean, its possible thats what we want to do ;D
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:54:02 pm
So we become so successful that only world class players would improve us, but then because we're so successful our wage bill becomes massive, meaning we can't afford world class payers, so we regress till we get to a point where cheaper players improve us, then we hope to become successful again

Only if you buy into the fact only world class players would improve us, which isn't true.
If you dickheads really think only "World Class" midfielders improve our dog shite midfield this season you need to watch other teams play.  ;D
The Journo's that are saying there's a quickly reducing chance of us signing Bellingham are the same ones that were saying we're frontrunners like 3 days ago.

They haven't got a clue & just make shit up for clicks.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:45 pm
Well I'm not going to be bitching and moaning that we can't sign midfielders who are good and will get better. Bellingham would've been nice but he's not the last midfielder on this planet.  :D

That is correct and has always been my stand.

The issue is why did we not bother signing any last summer or even Jan they have made the job harder for themselves now.

Bellingham numbers were always going to be very high and although its not 100% confirmed its unlikely we get him unless they fancy £40m upfront !
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:54 pm
No it doesn't mean  if we can;t afford Bellingham who Dortmund want 130 million  for that we can;t get cheaper alternatives who we've been inked to as there's 75 million difference at least between Bellingham and the others in Midfield we've been linked to. ;D

All of the midfielders consistently linked to us have a pricetag of at least £50 million, so 2-3 suggests a £100-150 million expenditure would be needed. So yes if we can't afford Bellingham then getting 2-3 others in his place does seem to be off the cards too.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:48:48 pm
Yep. Mount + Nunes > Jude and cheaper.

Not a fair comparison I don't think be a use Mount and Nunes probably cost a lot less than Bellingham+ cheaper, but also I think is significantly worse because Nunes is shit, and Mount I am not sure entirely fits what we need.

If you were to say Mount, Nunes, and Ugarte, then yeah sure I see that, but Nunes is still a waste of £50 million.

I can actually very much see us getting Palhinha from Fulham. A very good player, just maybe a bit too old, but yeah I can totally see that
I thought indykaila had confirmed Nunes was only costing us £15 million?
