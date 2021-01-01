Wait, Bellingham would rather get paid more to win more trophies than he would with us?



Prick.



FSG out, anything less than a £300m net spend this summer is unacceptable!



I don't think anyone is blaming Bellingham, in fact the report seems to suggest it is us who are struggling with the deal because we can't get the money, not that Bellingham doesn't want to come.I think most are rightfully pretty upset that we spent nothing on midfield for the last 4 windows, when everyone knew it was an area that needed addressing, because Tchoumeni or Bellingham are the answer.To miss out on both, and seemingly from something we knew (which was we knew Tchoumeni would want to go to Madrid months before the summer, and we knew Bellingham would cost north of £100 million for years). We have spent 2 seasons waiting and months before the summer, when we have thrown a season away by not adding to Midfield when it is clearly needed, we now seem to decide we can't afford it.It's the fact that investment is being outspent by all our competitors, that we have glaring issues we have not addressed and seemingly no money to address them either beyond bargain basement talent, and we have prioritized infestructure over the team to such a degree that the team has completely stagnated.We have record revenue but no money. We have outstanding runs in league and CL but no position to grow on our strengths, we had top of the range backroom staff and let that rot away to inefficiency, we built up the club and it's infestructure yet no one willing to buy it, we have a dire need to spend but no money. We have the best manager in the world and signed him up for another 3 years, but no plan and just expect him to work wonders apparently.There's no money, no plan, wasted seasons, and seemingly no way out of the hole we dug ourselves.So no one's mad at Bellingham but with this reliable news, pretty upset with the state of affairs in running this club, because it's really bad, as bad if not worse than the Comolli days at the minute