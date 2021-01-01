« previous next »
Jwils21

Reply #14000 on: Today at 10:39:24 am
Has the ship definitely sailed on Gareth Barry?

Doesnt matter if so. I think Damien Plessis could end up being a nailed on starter very soon.

rocco

Reply #14001 on: Today at 10:41:06 am
If FSG cant bend their payment structure to get Bellingham they need to move on
amir87

Reply #14002 on: Today at 10:41:11 am
Ive lost track, what Summer is supposed to be the big one?
Sharado

Reply #14003 on: Today at 10:41:44 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:25:19 am
Both have had the help of a huge cash pile though, which both have now used up.

Think I'll go with 'hmmmmm' as a response to this.
Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #14004 on: Today at 10:41:52 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:41:11 am
Ive lost track, what Summer is supposed to be the big one?

At this point they don't even have to make the promise anymore, no one would believe it anyway.
Sharado

Reply #14005 on: Today at 10:42:06 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:41:11 am
Ive lost track, what Summer is supposed to be the big one?

Donna Summer.
clinical

Reply #14006 on: Today at 10:43:03 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:41:11 am
Ive lost track, what Summer is supposed to be the big one?

Yeah but Covid, then new stand and training ground and now no UCL are the excuses. So onto 2024.
BER

Reply #14007 on: Today at 10:45:36 am
Wait, Bellingham would rather get paid more to win more trophies than he would with us?

Prick.

FSG out, anything less than a £300m net spend this summer is unacceptable!
Suareznumber7

Reply #14008 on: Today at 10:49:17 am
How you all stay sane getting excited following every rumor from every ITK on twitter only to be brought back down to earth by actual journalists, I'll never know. 
killer-heels

Reply #14009 on: Today at 10:53:12 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:49:17 am
How you all stay sane getting excited following every rumor from every ITK on twitter only to be brought back down to earth by actual journalists, I'll never know. 

Seeing as how some people voted against me in the super film draft thing, insanity on here is definitely likely.
Original

Reply #14010 on: Today at 10:55:52 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:49:17 am
How you all stay sane getting excited following every rumor from every ITK on twitter only to be brought back down to earth by actual journalists, I'll never know. 

But they did all seem so sure to be fair
Chris~

Reply #14011 on: Today at 10:58:21 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:49:17 am
How you all stay sane getting excited following every rumor from every ITK on twitter only to be brought back down to earth by actual journalists, I'll never know.
I mean it was the same journalist saying we were favourites a couple months ago
Nick110581

Reply #14012 on: Today at 11:01:16 am
Only way we get Bellingham is if we can pay in instalments

Whole saga is pretty dull
Red-Soldier

Reply #14013 on: Today at 11:02:12 am
Hahaha.  Who would've guessed it.......?
CraigDS

Reply #14014 on: Today at 11:03:17 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:29:07 am
your the #1 FSG apologist.

you're

also, I never even mentioned our owners in that post. Obsessed much?
Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #14015 on: Today at 11:04:33 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:45:36 am
Wait, Bellingham would rather get paid more to win more trophies than he would with us?

Prick.

FSG out, anything less than a £300m net spend this summer is unacceptable!

I don't think anyone is blaming Bellingham, in fact the report seems to suggest it is us who are struggling with the deal because we can't get the money, not that Bellingham doesn't want to come.

I think most are rightfully pretty upset that we spent nothing on midfield for the last 4 windows, when everyone knew it was an area that needed addressing, because Tchoumeni or Bellingham are the answer.

To miss out on both, and seemingly from something we knew (which was we knew Tchoumeni would want to go to Madrid months before the summer, and we knew Bellingham would cost north of £100 million for years). We have spent 2 seasons waiting and months before the summer, when we have thrown a season away by not adding to Midfield when it is clearly needed, we now seem to decide we can't afford it.

It's the fact that investment is being outspent by all our competitors, that we have glaring issues we have not addressed and seemingly no money to address them either beyond bargain basement talent, and we have prioritized infestructure over the team to such a degree that the team has completely stagnated.

We have record revenue but no money. We have outstanding runs in league and CL but no position to grow on our strengths, we had top of the range backroom staff and let that rot away to inefficiency, we built up the club and it's infestructure yet no one willing to buy it, we have a dire need to spend but no money. We have the best manager in the world and signed him up for another 3 years, but no plan and just expect him to work wonders apparently.

There's no money, no plan, wasted seasons, and seemingly no way out of the hole we dug ourselves.

So no one's mad at Bellingham but with this reliable news, pretty upset with the state of affairs in running this club, because it's really bad, as bad if not worse than the Comolli days at the minute
CraigDS

Reply #14016 on: Today at 11:07:33 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:41:44 am
Think I'll go with 'hmmmmm' as a response to this.

Go with what you want, it's factual.

Arsenal have gone from £231m cash in 2018 to £30m in 2022. United from £248m in Q1 2019 to £24m in Q1 2023.

I didn't say it was the only reason they spent, I said they were both helped by having it.
RyanBabel19

Reply #14017 on: Today at 11:12:20 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:07:33 am
Go with what you want, it's factual.

Arsenal have gone from £231m cash in 2018 to £30m in 2022. United from £248m in Q1 2019 to £24m in Q1 2023.

I didn't say it was the only reason they spent, I said they were both helped by having it.

Then it doesn't really mean anything in the context of continuing to spend, they will continue regardless, the cash will just come from elsewhere surely?
clinical

Reply #14018 on: Today at 11:12:42 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:04:33 am


There's no money, no plan, wasted seasons, and seemingly no way out of the hole we dug ourselves.

So no one's mad at Bellingham but with this reliable news, pretty upset with the state of affairs in running this club, because it's really bad, as bad if not worse than the Comolli days at the minute

Sums up my feelings. Feels like there is no plan, people behind the scenes leaving. FSG putting the club up for sale but no buyers or maybe even investors at the price they want. I think they half checked out when the ESL fell through. I feel it's just a massive opportunity missed. Feels like despite winning everthing we've wasted Klopp era just because of the penny pinchers in charge.
killer-heels

Reply #14019 on: Today at 11:13:40 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:12:42 am
Sums up my feelings. Feels like there is no plan, people behind the scenes leaving. FSG putting the club up for sale but no buyers or maybe even investors at the price they want. I think they half checked out when the ESL fell through. I feel it's just a massive opportunity missed. Feels like despite winning everthing we've wasted Klopp era just because of the penny pinchers in charge.
Cant say we have wasted anything considering we won everything.
Legs

Reply #14020 on: Today at 11:13:44 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:49:17 am
How you all stay sane getting excited following every rumor from every ITK on twitter only to be brought back down to earth by actual journalists, I'll never know.

You saying Peter is not an ITK ?!
CraigDS

Reply #14021 on: Today at 11:15:33 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:12:20 am
Then it doesn't really mean anything in the context of continuing to spend, they will continue regardless, the cash will just come from elsewhere surely?

I mean that's entirely possible, but you cannot discount that both have drained their cash reserves to help their recent spending. Will they replace this entire amount with debt to keep the spending up? Will revenues increase enough to cover it? Who knows, but ultimately it can't just be ignored.
