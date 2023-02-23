« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 495815 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13920 on: Today at 09:13:01 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:09:14 am
I don't think Bellingham is the answer, as good as he is and will be for many years to come.

We all knew it would be a signing that would most likely blow our whole budget on, when in reality we need 3-4 top signings to the team this summer.

What's frustrating and will anger fans is that it looks like we have waited 1-2 seasons to bring him in and neglect the midfield, potentially missing out on CL because of it, just for us to be 'priced out'.

The decision making from the club in the market has been dreadful recently after years of being the club others looked up to in the market.

I think ultimately that is it. As a club we shouldnt wait for anyone. But to wait for someone only for us not to bother would be peak stupidity.

There are a lot of things the club has lost this season and the belief that they make good, sensible decisions is now one of them. We look quite an inept club.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13921 on: Today at 09:17:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:12:00 am
Apart from finance available the other huge question is whose doing the planning and the buying this summer?
If the easy get the worlds most dynamic young MF thing doesnt pan out whose in charge of creating and executing plan B?

This is my concern. Would be gutted to miss out on Bellingham. But never really thought it was going to happen anyway given who owns us. The most important thing would be getting a couple of world class alternatives lined up. Like Barella for instance. Barella for £65m-£70m if true would be a good deal. But if we can't afford £110m for Bellingham I doubt we can afford two world class midfielders either. So Nunes with a £13m downpayment it is.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13922 on: Today at 09:18:08 am »
i would love if we got Ugarte. Looks a super player just what we need.
Offline redk84

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 09:19:11 am »
never once been excited about the prospect of us signing bellingham...as never thought we would front the money for him and even if we did it wouldn't fill me with hope of getting the number of mids we need to rebuild it properly due to the years of neglect.

just want whatever we do to work not just short/medium term but long term as the midfield needs to be sorted correctly due to it being so important to our system, as we have seen this year.

Just sign whoever is right for klopp and let him work. We can't be fucking around trying to fix problems of our own creation.

It's definitely easier said than done, and just because we had a great hit rate with transfers in klopp's tenure doesn't mean that is the way it will always be.
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:13:01 am
I think ultimately that is it. As a club we shouldnt wait for anyone. But to wait for someone only for us not to bother would be peak stupidity.

There are a lot of things the club has lost this season and the belief that they make good, sensible decisions is now one of them. We look quite an inept club.

Agreed. It's not just the transfer decisions that look bewildering at the moment. The medical department, the ownership, staff randomly leaving without much explanation. It has become one big confusion to what we were only a year ago.
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 09:20:14 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:18:08 am
i would love if we got Ugarte. Looks a super player just what we need.

Ugarte and Mount cover what we need in midfield, along with a new CB and possibly a Bobby replacement and that's a much better window than just splashing out on Bellingham.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 09:21:07 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:20:14 am
Ugarte and Mount cover what we need in midfield, along with a new CB and possibly a Bobby replacement and that's a much better window than just splashing out on Bellingham.

Would want a right back as well. Trent needs someone who can get in ahead of him.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13927 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
I dunno about it being embarrassing if we don't get Bellingham.  I don't think anyone outside of the Liverpool fanbase thinks it's a goer anyway.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 09:24:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:22:49 am
I dunno about it being embarrassing if we don't get Bellingham.  I don't think anyone outside of the Liverpool fanbase thinks it's a goer anyway.

Yeah I mean Rio Ferdinand did a good job of making it seem how absurd it was him signing for us.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 09:25:58 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:51 am
Would be completely embarrassing missing out on Bellingham now, getting rejected by a player happens, no problem but ruining the team, costing us 10s and 10s of millions on no CL revenue potentially, waiting for a year for a player who then says no would be a new scale of humiliation.

That said, it feels like journos are just pouring out guesswork articles now as Jude and his family give nothing away and we don't either so we'll have to see. Am expecting just two midfielders though, one of whom will get injured in pre season, the other will "need time to adapt" so we'll still be starting James Milner at Man Utd away on the the second weekend of the season or something.
Yeah it's either guess work or just articles for the sake of it at this point. Unless someone says offer in or something similairnit seems best to just ignore all the talk even from reliable journalists now as they're become so obsessed with getting clicks through transfer stories.

3-4 weeks ago The Athletic/Ornstein
https://theathletic.com/4240258/2023/02/23/bellingham-liverpool-united-real-madrid/?source=emp_shared_article

On Madrid and Bellingham
'But sources close to the club insist they have almost no chance of doing the deal because of the financials'

City
'City are not believed to be favourites for Bellingham'

Us
'the fee Dortmund want would be almost twice Liverpools club-record transfer, so whether they have the money or not is to be seen. Nevertheless, Klopp has been impressed by Bellingham and is more likely to spend big on him than sign two players with the same money.'

So no real.fhnage for us, but City and Dortmund have seemingly flipped in weeks ,which may be true, but seems like if things can change that quick why bother hanging on to their words, especially when they're non-committal.

Online Ste08

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 09:28:21 am »
Under this ownership he was never coming here. To think we used to have the best recruitment strategy in the league. What a complete shambles window after window pretending we were waiting to sign Bellingham turning our nose up at midfielder after midfielder and torpedoing a whole season. Great job to all involved.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 09:28:22 am »
If Ornstein is right I think we can deduce that our transfer budget isnt very large. If we had a lot to spend we wouldnt blink at paying it for Bellingham if were so obsessed with him. I would say itll be cheaper players like Mount or Nunes than pivoting to other big names like Barella.
Online Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 09:29:14 am »
Why would Bellingham use up all of out budget but it wouldnt for other clubs? It isnt like we've had massive transfer windows recently.
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13933 on: Today at 09:30:52 am »
How do we get Liverpool fans to click during an international break when they mostly couldn't give a flying fuck about about football?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13934 on: Today at 09:31:28 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:29:14 am
Why would Bellingham use up all of out budget but it wouldnt for other clubs? It isnt like we've had massive transfer windows recently.

If you saw the accounts you will see that as a club we dont actually have that much money. The likes other clubs have used state funding, owner money and debt to finance deals.

Remember when we signed Gakpo, Klopp said we stretched ourselves financially to do the deal. A lot of our money is going into infrastructure and wages.
Offline Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13935 on: Today at 09:32:51 am »
The thing is when we're linked with signings but nothing is going to happen the club nip it in the bud and everyone moves on. We could have done this with Bellingham as in what fucking world was he going to move for a low fee? Could have said ages ago he's class but we can't afford him. We chose to let this rumble on and on and presumably chose to let ornstein have this info today. Why, on both counts?
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 09:32:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:28 am
If you saw the accounts you will see that as a club we dont actually have that much money. The likes other clubs have used state funding, owner money and debt to finance deals.

Remember when we signed Gakpo, Klopp said we stretched ourselves financially to do the deal. A lot of our money is going into infrastructure and wages.

I think we would have needed investment or a sale. Neither seem likely given the news.
Online Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13937 on: Today at 09:36:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:28 am
If you saw the accounts you will see that as a club we dont actually have that much money. The likes other clubs have used state funding, owner money and debt to finance deals.

Remember when we signed Gakpo, Klopp said we stretched ourselves financially to do the deal. A lot of our money is going into infrastructure and wages.

You dont pay it all upfront. Chelsea arent state funded...United spent 240 mil in the summer...they arent state funded.

Im simply not buying that we cant afford this deal. Its bloody embarrassing that we have essentially wasted a season and two transfer windows knowing we needed midfielders but were waiting for Jude only for us to claim it would be too expensive.

How much did we think it was going to cost because 120+mil has been the price for 12 months!
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13938 on: Today at 09:36:44 am »
So that's 2 years wasted waiting for the right midfielders only to miss out on both  :butt.  Surely they have a plan b in place this time. 
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13939 on: Today at 09:39:07 am »
No one from the club will be giving Ornstein info its pure guesswork. Plus stating the obvious in regards to financial power. I cant see us walking away after this long.
Offline Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13940 on: Today at 09:39:55 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:39:07 am
No one from the club will be giving Ornstein info its pure guesswork. Plus stating the obvious in regards to financial power. I cant see us walking away after this long.

Believe what you like but ornstein didn't write an article based on guesswork. He's one of the best, most trusted journalists out there.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13941 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:39:07 am
No one from the club will be giving Ornstein info its pure guesswork. Plus stating the obvious in regards to financial power. I cant see us walking away after this long.

He does have sources at the club to be fair and thats been evident for a while.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13942 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 09:36:44 am
So that's 2 years wasted waiting for the right midfielders only to miss out on both  :butt.  Surely they have a plan b in place this time.

It would have been better news if Bellingham rejected us. The fact is he hasn't and it seems to be finance based. Which means plan b is much cheaper players. Our scouting has to be on point. If the best they can come up with is Nunes we're in trouble.
