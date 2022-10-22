This team isn't going to suddenly perform at its top level just because we want it to, I've watched enough football to know when a team has it in them and when it doesn't. We won't make top 4 and might not make top 6



Luckily we don't need to perform at our top level. Our top level is competing for the league. Teams competing for the top 4 aren't anything like as consistent as we've had to be to compete with Man City in previous seasons. We've gotten used to a defeat meaning that the race is over. But we're competing with Newcastle and Spurs who have 3 and 5 wins respectively from the last 10 games.The Bournemouth result was mega disappointing but the overall trend has been improvement of late. I think we'll be better than Newcastle and Tottenham over the last 12 games and if we do manage that we'll likely be 4th.