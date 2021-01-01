« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13800 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:52:37 pm
May I ask where Joyce said it?

I've only so far heard Pearce say stuff in a poorly written, no new information opinion piece, which is his speciality since he lost contacts in the club for the shite he pulled against Klopp

if you have a subscription its not hard to find

we all presumed the club would make top 4 but thats not going to happen now so we have to adjust to the new reality
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13801 on: Today at 06:01:45 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:52:37 pm
May I ask where Joyce said it?

I've only so far heard Pearce say stuff in a poorly written, no new information opinion piece, which is his speciality since he lost contacts in the club for the shite he pulled against Klopp
What did he do on Klopp?
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13802 on: Today at 06:06:49 pm
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13803 on: Today at 06:09:31 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:06:49 pm
https://twitter.com/Fs_BVB/status/1637424660189986817?s=20

Concerning?

Don't worry. If he's not perma-crocked by now he will be the moment he joins Liverpool  ;D
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13804 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13805 on: Today at 06:15:06 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:00:35 pm
if you have a subscription its not hard to find

we all presumed the club would make top 4 but thats not going to happen now so we have to adjust to the new reality

Win our 2 games in hand and we're a point behind Spurs. Yeah that's not exactly a formality and Newcastle are a factor too but our recent form is better than both. It's a bit defeatist to declare it's not going to happen with 12 games to go when we're still right in the mix.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13806 on: Today at 06:20:37 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:15:06 pm
Win our 2 games in hand and we're a point behind Spurs. Yeah that's not exactly a formality and Newcastle are a factor too but our recent form is better than both. It's a bit defeatist to declare it's not going to happen with 12 games to go when we're still right in the mix.
It's certainly possible, but the team would need to stop drawing blanks away from home.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13807 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:20:37 pm
It's certainly possible, but the team would need to stop drawing blanks away from home.

Yeah I get that. I think this team deserve a bit more faith though really, we usually finish the season strong, there's only the league left to play for now and 13 points out of 18 (our last 6 games) is top 4 form. Spurs and Newcastle are both looking quite inconsistent too.

I can understand the pessimism but declaring that it's not going to happen when there's so much football to play just seems too negative to me.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13808 on: Today at 06:28:21 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:25:19 pm
Yeah I get that. I think this team deserve a bit more faith though really, we usually finish the season strong, there's only the league left to play for now and 13 points out of 18 (our last 6 games) is top 4 form. Spurs and Newcastle are both looking quite inconsistent too.

I can understand the pessimism but declaring that it's not going to happen when there's no so much football to play just seems too negative to me.

That's true. It's only really been the title winning season in the last six years or so in which we haven't finished strongly, and even still we done enough to rack 99 points up, just looked a lot poorer following the lockdown break. Home form should see us pick points up but we'll have to start winning a few away.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13809 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13810 on: Today at 07:40:44 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 02:52:18 pm
Buy back clause is basically one that states if we offer X amount either after a specified or unspecified amount of time (depending on what is agreed) that the club that powns the player is then out opf the equation and it is then down to the player whether he wants to discuss terms or not with the buying club.

Is pretty much the same as a release clause in how it works, just that it applies to a single club (the club that initally sold the player)

This isn't right.

For a buy back clause, all the terms are agreed as part of the initial sale as to what the buy back will look like, both in regard to transfer fee and contract. The player agrees to it all there and then, so he cannot later turn down the move if the clause is activated.

Take Isak as an example. Sociedad literally paid Dortmund extra money so that they wouldn't activate their buy back clause.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13811 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:15:06 pm
Win our 2 games in hand and we're a point behind Spurs. Yeah that's not exactly a formality and Newcastle are a factor too but our recent form is better than both. It's a bit defeatist to declare it's not going to happen with 12 games to go when we're still right in the mix.

This team isn't going to suddenly perform at its top level just because we want it to, I've watched enough football to know when a team has it in them and when it doesn't. We won't make top 4 and might not make top 6
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13812 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:12:59 pm
This team isn't going to suddenly perform at its top level just because we want it to, I've watched enough football to know when a team has it in them and when it doesn't. We won't make top 4 and might not make top 6

Luckily we don't need to perform at our top level. Our top level is competing for the league. Teams competing for the top 4 aren't anything like as consistent as we've had to be to compete with Man City in previous seasons. We've gotten used to a defeat meaning that the race is over. But we're competing with Newcastle and Spurs who have 3 and 5 wins respectively from the last 10 games.

The Bournemouth result was mega disappointing but the overall trend has been improvement of late. I think we'll be better than Newcastle and Tottenham over the last 12 games and if we do manage that we'll likely be 4th.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13813 on: Today at 08:45:13 pm
Bellingham is playing a lot of minutes very young. Players that do that often sometimes shine brightly early and trail off earlier too. But he's 19 so even if he's over his peak by 27 that's still 8 years of an elite 8.
DaveyHughes

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13814 on: Today at 08:50:19 pm
We aren't getting Bellingham.
Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13815 on: Today at 08:53:54 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 08:50:19 pm
We aren't getting Bellingham.

Damn it
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13816 on: Today at 08:55:23 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 08:50:19 pm
We aren't getting Bellingham.
How do you know?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13817 on: Today at 08:55:55 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:53:54 pm
Damn it

Thread's on fire. We're not signing Bellingham, Alisson's being sold, Adama Traore doesn't do weights, it's all happening.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13818 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 08:50:19 pm
We aren't getting Bellingham.

That's so frustrating after we've spent so much time clearly chasing him and shows how poorly run we are. Can't believe we threw the season when we're not even getting him.
