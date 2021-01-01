Buy back clause is basically one that states if we offer X amount either after a specified or unspecified amount of time (depending on what is agreed) that the club that powns the player is then out opf the equation and it is then down to the player whether he wants to discuss terms or not with the buying club.
Is pretty much the same as a release clause in how it works, just that it applies to a single club (the club that initally sold the player)
This isn't right.
For a buy back clause, all the terms are agreed as part of the initial sale as to what the buy back will look like, both in regard to transfer fee and contract. The player agrees to it all there and then, so he cannot later turn down the move if the clause is activated.
Take Isak as an example. Sociedad literally paid Dortmund extra money so that they wouldn't activate their buy back clause.