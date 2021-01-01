« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 492247 times)

Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:29:07 am
52m is a lot of money to be fair.
£52m is the new £20m
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
All this talk about signing Mount, its not that long ago that Declan Rice was touted to sign for Chelsea to join his best mate Mason Mount. So now Declan is supposedly signing for Arsenal must be because his best mate is leaving Chelsea or...
And am I making this up but is Declan's Dad not a Liverpool fan? wasn't he in Istanbul?
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 11:40:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.


Looks a top young talent , will he want to come as a back up keeper
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:26:56 am
Bellingham is a freak, I know it's lazy to compare him to Gerrard but he is very similar in the fact he has no weakness, he's elite in nearly every area.

Didn't see that match but that's quality output, especially against Bayern who have a very strong midfield. Anyone winning duels is a huge positive, one of our current biggest weaknesses.

So many talents around, really is no excuse for us to not improve ourselves dramatically.

https://www.sporting.pt/en/tags/manuel-ugarte#:~:text=Ugarte%20signs%20for%20Sporting%20CP&text=Sporting%20Clube%20de%20Portugal%20have,clause%20of%2060%20million%20euros.

Sporting Clube de Portugal have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte as their latest summer reinforcement, with the Uruguayan joining through to 2026. The contract for the former FC Famalicão player, who was presented this Monday in Alcochete, has a buyout clause of 60 million euros.

Can't say i've watched Bellingham that much for whole games to say if he's close,but yeah Gerrard's a really tough yardstick to compare any midfielder against as he had every physical attribute you'd want married with a superior mentality and even finishing with his screamers from anywhere from halfway line onward in his pomp.
Offline lukeb1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 11:50:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.
Or Aidrians
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:41:34 am
Can't say i've watched Bellingham that much for whole games to say if he's close,but yeah Gerrard's a really tough yardstick to compare any midfielder against as he had every physical attribute you'd want married with a superior mentality and even finishing with his screamers from anywhere from halfway line onward in his pomp.

Yep, I'm not saying he is as good as Gerrard, or will be as good as Gerrard but it's the all round levels of everywhere which draws a comparisson for me. Exactly as you say every physical attribute alongside everything else.

I read reports of his coaches at Birmingham and if he had a weakness or was shown an area to improve he'd work hours and hours extra to reduce it. Elite mentality that.

Like Gerrard I reckon you could play Bellingham anywhere on the pitch and he'd be decent.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 12:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:22:17 am
Really hope that is the case. I know he's playing in a struggling side, but with a player in that situation you'd perhaps expect to see the odd flash of brilliance that would make you think there is something to work with there, but I haven't seen anything like that.

Yeah, I've seen nothing special from him either. If he was someone who could come in for a about 10/15 million who could be rotational I wouldn't put too much thought into it, but if we're to buy three midfielders I wouldn't be hoping he's one of them, certainly not if we're only to buy two. In that case I could maybe get behind it if he was bought alongside Bellingham and an actual re-incarnation of a 21 year old Steven Gerrard  ;D
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 12:10:25 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 11:50:50 am
Or Aidrians

Are you Sylvester Stallone?
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm »
It will be interesting to see who we appoint to replace ward. We need proper direction heading into the summer window.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.


Be a shame if we lose Keheller. Hopefully, we'll be sensible enough to put a buy-back clause in his contract.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:44:16 pm
Be a shame if we lose Keheller. Hopefully, we'll be sensible enough to put a buy-back clause in his contract.
I'm sure we'd try, but even if we do we could only guarantee the selling club had to allow us to talk to him if we offer x fee. We'd then offer him a deal which he'd be under no obligation to accept it.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 01:52:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:47:44 pm
I'm sure we'd try, but even if we do we could only guarantee the selling club had to allow us to talk to him if we offer x fee. We'd then offer him a deal which he'd be under no obligation to accept it.

He's a fan, so I get the feeling he'd be up for a return. Of course, the state of the club at the time will play a deciding factor in his decision as well though.
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
Sounds like we want to give Milner a new contract.

Im not too loyal
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm »
Didn't see that we'd been linked to  Wolfsburg's CB Micky Van De Ven.

- 21 years old

- 6'4

- Left CB

- Very fast.  Sofifa "Acceleration" score of 76; "Sprint Speed" of 91

- Has played some games as LB.


His aerial duels is not that great, but he's 21 & more importantly has the height + physique with which coaches can work to add aggressiveness to his aerial duels. A player with his physical make-up can be improved aerially.

Think Tsimikas leaves to get 1st team football somewhere else. Hence a LCB who can be emergency LB will be targeted. Luke Chambers might be promoted as a more like-for-like alternative to Robertson.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 02:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Sounds like we want to give Milner a new contract.

Im not too loyal

Well that's if you believe no-mark transfer gimps.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 02:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Sounds like we want to give Milner a new contract.

Im not too loyal
Ive no issue with this at all providing hes a bit part player and not starting as many games as he has been this season. Hes a brilliant professional and has never let himself or the club down, not his fault we neglected to sign a midfielder.
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 02:36:01 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:17:18 pm
Ive no issue with this at all providing hes a bit part player and not starting as many games as he has been this season. Hes a brilliant professional and has never let himself or the club down, not his fault we neglected to sign a midfielder.
I definitely agree with the latter part of your statement mate. Milner has been great for us, but the issue is resources. We dont have money, and contract renewals detract from the budget we have available. We already have Hendo whose minutes need to be managed - why not allow him to slot into the Milner role freeing up money in the process.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 02:45:22 pm »
We do have money, we're the fuckin' third riches club on the planet and #2 if not for the artificially inflated blue mancs. We're going after Bellingham for fucks sakes.  ;D
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:47:44 pm
I'm sure we'd try, but even if we do we could only guarantee the selling club had to allow us to talk to him if we offer x fee. We'd then offer him a deal which he'd be under no obligation to accept it.
I was under the impression that the player accepted the terms of the buy back clause when leaving, so if we were to activate it in future he'd have no choice in the matter as he's already agreed to it. This could be absolute bullshit though.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 02:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:45:22 pm
We do have money, we're the fuckin' third riches club on the planet and #2 if not for the artificially inflated blue mancs. We're going after Bellingham for fucks sakes.  ;D

FSG already making excuses about reduced budget if no champions league
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13780 on: Today at 02:52:11 pm »
That's common sense the way we're run that doesn't mean we're not getting investment though does it? The whole fuckin' point of them looking for investment is for us to spend more than what we'd normally do.
Online NightDancer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13781 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:47:09 pm
I was under the impression that the player accepted the terms of the buy back clause when leaving, so if we were to activate it in future he'd have no choice in the matter as he's already agreed to it. This could be absolute bullshit though.

Buy back clause is basically one that states if we offer X amount either after a specified or unspecified amount of time (depending on what is agreed) that the club that powns the player is then out opf the equation and it is then down to the player whether he wants to discuss terms or not with the buying club.

Is pretty much the same as a release clause in how it works, just that it applies to a single club (the club that initally sold the player)
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:49:41 pm
FSG already making excuses about reduced budget if no champions league
Where did they say that?
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:11 pm
That's common sense the way we're run that doesn't mean we're not getting investment though does it? The whole fuckin' point of them looking for investment is for us to spend more than what we'd normally do.

Nothing has happened with us getting the investment though has it? perhaps we get a positive announcement soon but the fact the Mike Gordon is rumoured back in his role (which he left to focus on the sale/investment) and no investment has been announced doesnt fill me with confidence unless its done of course
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:15:21 pm
Where did they say that?

via their usual channels in the media
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 03:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:17:01 pm
via their usual channels in the media
Ah, you mean you made it up!
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13786 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 02:52:18 pm
the club that powns the player

I think that's only in videogames, mate  8)
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13787 on: Today at 03:19:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:17:47 pm
Ah, you mean you made it up!

spend a few pence on subscriptions you cheap bastard  :lmao
