LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13720 on: Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:37:57 pm
Quotes like those, which Jason posted just above your post, don't make signing Bellingham any easier.

No, but it shows shes got fire in her belly.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13721 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm
No, but it shows shes got fire in her belly.
I didn't mean the language of her post, but the quote above that said sort of (paraphrasing) Klopp wanted Bellingham first and foremost, other signings should be pushed down the list, etc.

But yeah, KH has a fire in her belly, and it's good to see that passion. :)
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13722 on: Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.

Quote
Liverpool have their eye on Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, with the 20-year-old available for a fee of at least 10m. [@HLN_BE]
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13723 on: Yesterday at 07:05:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.

That would be insane. To use another foreign player slot on a backup goalkeeper when we need to use them elsewhere would be not smart.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13724 on: Yesterday at 07:10:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:05:49 pm
That would be insane. To use another foreign player slot on a backup goalkeeper when we need to use them elsewhere would be not smart.

Not really. You need your actual back-up keeper to be good first and foremost, especially seeing that Alisson has a history of picking up the odd injury. It's the 3rd choice keeper that you get as homegrown.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13725 on: Yesterday at 07:16:31 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:10:42 pm
Not really. You need your actual back-up keeper to be good first and foremost, especially seeing that Alisson has a history of picking up the odd injury. It's the 3rd choice keeper that you get as homegrown.

The backup keeper should come from within our academy otherwise what exactly is the point of us signing 5 youth goalkeepers every summer, if we sell Kelleher for £20m and replace him with another young keeper for £10m that is just silly, promote Marcelo Pitaluga or something.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13726 on: Yesterday at 07:20:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:16:31 pm
The backup keeper should come from within our academy otherwise what exactly is the point of us signing 5 youth goalkeepers every summer, if we sell Kelleher for £20m and replace him with another young keeper for £10m that is just silly, promote Marcelo Pitaluga or something.

Well we should be asking for much more than £20 million for Kelleher.

And selling Kelleher for as much as we could sell him for now is pretty much the point of signing "5 youth goalkeepers every summer". You only need one to come good to make a huge profit from it - or if timings allow to become your no.1.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13727 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
Think we'll definitely buy another keeper if Kelleher goes. Would expect someone who's contract is up or comes in for a minimal fee. They sent Pitaluga on loan to someone in about the 7th tier earlier this season so surely he won't be the number 2. Maybe a better loan for him next season, bring a new #2 in, give Davies or someone else the 3rd spot
deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13728 on: Yesterday at 07:39:18 pm
I'm not against Mount, but not for the amount it would take. I think there's a quality player in there that Klopp would get the best out of. I'd rather we avoid Nunes.

Bellingham is the one we need to get through. I'm less confident on that one each passing week. Let's see.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13729 on: Yesterday at 08:00:24 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:20:05 pm
Well we should be asking for much more than £20 million for Kelleher.

And selling Kelleher for as much as we could sell him for now is pretty much the point of signing "5 youth goalkeepers every summer". You only need one to come good to make a huge profit from it - or if timings allow to become your no.1.

How exactly will we get more than 20-25m for Kelleher when he hasnt had a full season of games at any point in his career?

Hell be our biggest saleable asset after Fabinho this summer so dont think we should go and put half of that on another young keeper who will barely get games to prove himself, I actually dont see us generating a lot of sales this summer, we have Fabinho and Kelleher who we can make decent money from thats basically it.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13730 on: Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm
We really would have to be insane to buy Nunes.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13731 on: Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm
We really would have to be insane to buy Nunes.
Great.
Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13732 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 pm
Most other top clubs would see that Kelleher has the potential to be a top keeper so would just loan him out for a few years then have him come in when Alisson leavesbut not us as our owners go weak at the knees with the thought of making profit on a player.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13733 on: Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:04:15 pm
Most other top clubs would see that Kelleher has the potential to be a top keeper so would just loan him out for a few years then have him come in when Alisson leavesbut not us as our owners go weak at the knees with the thought of making profit on a player.

Alisson is contracted until 2027, and showing no signs of a fall in form, so not entirely sure why Kelleher (expires before this) would be tempted to sign a new deal and go out on a long loan.

Plus we'll almost certainly put a buyback / sell on clause (i.e. discount clause) in any deal for such reason.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13734 on: Today at 12:46:10 am
Can I say something that may be counted as sacralidge based on the form of this thread.

I am not massively impressed by Kone. I think he is still very raw and unproven. If he costs very little, then he would be good as a young project, but I feel he is far from the player we would want to be starting, nor is he the best player we can get for a reasonable cost
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13735 on: Today at 12:51:00 am
Where are you getting the info that he's costing a lot? Of the midfielders we've been linked with he's on the lower end of the scale in terms of fee.  ;D
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13736 on: Today at 12:52:28 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:51:00 am
Where are you getting the info that he's costing a lot? Of the midfielders we've been linked with he's on the lower end of the scale in terms of fee.  ;D

Not everyone has your underground sources mate, give them a break.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13737 on: Today at 12:55:59 am
When I told you I had to get back to my sauce I meant my kebab that was dripping with chili sauce. My bad.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13738 on: Today at 12:59:49 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:59 am
When I told you I had to get back to my sauce I meant my kebab that was dripping with chili sauce. My bad.

TBF that sounds more reliable than most you post.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13739 on: Today at 01:07:06 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:46:10 am
Can I say something that may be counted as sacralidge based on the form of this thread.

I am not massively impressed by Kone. I think he is still very raw and unproven. If he costs very little, then he would be good as a young project, but I feel he is far from the player we would want to be starting, nor is he the best player we can get for a reasonable cost

Are you underwhelmed by his playmaking ability, or his defensive ability? We've got plenty of link players at the moment, and Bajcetic apart, no good defensive players.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13740 on: Today at 02:50:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:51:00 am
Where are you getting the info that he's costing a lot? Of the midfielders we've been linked with he's on the lower end of the scale in terms of fee.  ;D

Oh I know he is reported to be quite cheap, hence why I said if he costs very little in my post, but there's no use getting a younger player for cheap, if he doesn't solve our immediate problems.

If we got him for say £25-£30 million (30 was the lowest I had seen for his price) and another 2 or 3 starting midfielders including a 6, then I would say sure, sound. If we got him to be starting for us, I don't think he is the level we want for a starter right now. Walks into our midfield but I don't think works as a top 4 challenging midfield yet. He could very easily become one, but we don't need someone to become a top 4 level midfielder we need one who is one now, as a bare minimum

[
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:07:06 am
Are you underwhelmed by his playmaking ability, or his defensive ability? We've got plenty of link players at the moment, and Bajcetic apart, no good defensive players.

A bit of both I guess. This has just been from an eye test but it just looks like he isn't quite the finished article yet, even to a point of being a suitable starter for us

Looking at his stats for the past year (and my reading of them may be wrong) by it looks as though from them he hasn't got a lot in terms of attacking or creative play, he is pretty good on tackles won but not THAT high (79th percentile per 90), and seems not brilliant on interceptions. FBRef has him good at Tackles and Take-Ons (which I don't exactly know what that means but whatever), but as I say his tackle stats from a glance are good but not elite I don't believe.

I will also be fair that with my eye test, Monchengladbach are not having the best season so that may could it, but then again he is a key part of that Midfield, so if there are having a poor season, he may be a part of that.

I think we can get better, and not for significantly more money. Again he is young so plenty of promise, but we need someone now.

Looking at his stats and comparing to other players when have been linked with (Ugarte, Luis) from my reading of theirs stats (which I don't do a lot tbf so may be reading wrong) they look significantly better as midfielders, and crucially as defensive midfielders. Same to a slightly lesser extent with Palhinha as well
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13741 on: Today at 06:29:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:35:26 am
Sounds like Ugarte the love.
Don't be Staton your reputation on that.
decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13742 on: Today at 08:19:30 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:00:24 pm
How exactly will we get more than 20-25m for Kelleher when he hasnt had a full season of games at any point in his career?

Hell be our biggest saleable asset after Fabinho this summer so dont think we should go and put half of that on another young keeper who will barely get games to prove himself, I actually dont see us generating a lot of sales this summer, we have Fabinho and Kelleher who we can make decent money from thats basically it.

We got £14m for Danny Ward, who'd played significantly less top level games than Kelleher, and never shown the same level in big matches. Prices have only gone up in the 5 years since. I'd say £25m is the minimum we should be accepting for Kelleher. Otherwise keep him.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13743 on: Today at 08:32:29 am
If he wants to go and in principle we're up for selling him it's not worth keeping him for the sake of, say, 5 million, assuming we valued him at 25 and were offered 20. We really need that money this summer.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13744 on: Today at 08:43:53 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:05:49 pm
That would be insane. To use another foreign player slot on a backup goalkeeper when we need to use them elsewhere would be not smart.
I assume we'll be letting Adrian go as well and then get the third choice as someone who qualifies as homegrown though, which is pretty normal?
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13745 on: Today at 08:53:23 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:46:10 am
Can I say something that may be counted as sacralidge based on the form of this thread.

I am not massively impressed by Kone. I think he is still very raw and unproven. If he costs very little, then he would be good as a young project, but I feel he is far from the player we would want to be starting, nor is he the best player we can get for a reasonable cost

Who will be better for a reasonable cost? Im interested to see some names.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13746 on: Today at 09:03:59 am
I reckon weve cooled our interest on Nunes. I dont think anyone expected him to be this ineffective.
