Where are you getting the info that he's costing a lot? Of the midfielders we've been linked with he's on the lower end of the scale in terms of fee.



Are you underwhelmed by his playmaking ability, or his defensive ability? We've got plenty of link players at the moment, and Bajcetic apart, no good defensive players.



Oh I know he is reported to be quite cheap, hence why I said if he costs very little in my post, but there's no use getting a younger player for cheap, if he doesn't solve our immediate problems.If we got him for say £25-£30 million (30 was the lowest I had seen for his price) and another 2 or 3 starting midfielders including a 6, then I would say sure, sound. If we got him to be starting for us, I don't think he is the level we want for a starter right now. Walks into our midfield but I don't think works as a top 4 challenging midfield yet. He could very easily become one, but we don't need someone to become a top 4 level midfielder we need one who is one now, as a bare minimumA bit of both I guess. This has just been from an eye test but it just looks like he isn't quite the finished article yet, even to a point of being a suitable starter for usLooking at his stats for the past year (and my reading of them may be wrong) by it looks as though from them he hasn't got a lot in terms of attacking or creative play, he is pretty good on tackles won but not THAT high (79th percentile per 90), and seems not brilliant on interceptions. FBRef has him good at Tackles and Take-Ons (which I don't exactly know what that means but whatever), but as I say his tackle stats from a glance are good but not elite I don't believe.I will also be fair that with my eye test, Monchengladbach are not having the best season so that may could it, but then again he is a key part of that Midfield, so if there are having a poor season, he may be a part of that.I think we can get better, and not for significantly more money. Again he is young so plenty of promise, but we need someone now.Looking at his stats and comparing to other players when have been linked with (Ugarte, Luis) from my reading of theirs stats (which I don't do a lot tbf so may be reading wrong) they look significantly better as midfielders, and crucially as defensive midfielders. Same to a slightly lesser extent with Palhinha as well