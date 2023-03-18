Won't get that much for him if this load of shite was to be believed...https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/20-most-valuable-players-world-112051592.html
No talks yet between Dortmund and Jude Bellingham, so Im not sure if its the right time now ahead of the international break,"I heard that because of Liverpools experience in the Champions League this term, Jurgen Klopp made his thoughts very clear: Bellingham is now the top, top target. He said that every other transfer should be pushed down the pecking order; names like Randal Kolo Muani arent as important at the moment theres just one name and this is Bellingham."Klopp needs him in the midfield, though they can see the difficulty in completing such a deal because Real Madrid are moving as well." But there is some good news for Liverpool, as Madrid are also interested in Joko Gvardiol and its not realistic for them to pay for both as Gvardiol would be an over 100m deal, as would Bellingham.
Weve thrown a season with the view of signing Bellingham this summer. We literally got Arthur on loan so that we could get him this summer. It will be embarrassing for the club if we did walk away. Regardless if we get champions league or not.
Bellingham, Mount, Ndicka, and whoever the next Fabinho is and Im happy. Particularly if were working for a 4-2-3-1 next season.I dont want Gravenberch though.
Ugarte is the next Mascherano, which will do me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hes a bit short to play as a 6 in our system isnt he?
Just under 6 foot tall and he doesnt win a lot of headers
If Kim of Napoli's clause is really 45m euros I'd like us to be all over that. That's nothing nowadays and he's very fast, great in the air, aggressive and good with the ball, basically the perfect CB for our style. Get it done!!
Sports Mole and Football Insider have let us down recently for exclusives but we can always count on Indy
