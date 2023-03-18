« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 488477 times)

Offline MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13680 on: Today at 12:49:02 am
Stop it Samuel. We dont want his type around here.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13681 on: Today at 07:06:13 am
Neil Fewmings? Means he is off to Everton.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13682 on: Today at 07:22:52 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
Won't get that much for him if this load of shite was to be believed...

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/20-most-valuable-players-world-112051592.html

The values are odd but its not far off is it?
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13683 on: Today at 07:56:06 am
https://caughtoffside.substack.com/p/christian-falks-fact-files-klopps-760

Anyone able to see what he says about Bellingham here? Archive page not working
Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13684 on: Today at 09:14:07 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:56:06 am
https://caughtoffside.substack.com/p/christian-falks-fact-files-klopps-760

Anyone able to see what he says about Bellingham here? Archive page not working

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/03/18/what-journo-heard-inside-liverpool/

Quote
No talks yet between Dortmund and Jude Bellingham, so Im not sure if its the right time now ahead of the international break,"

I heard that because of Liverpools experience in the Champions League this term, Jurgen Klopp made his thoughts very clear: Bellingham is now the top, top target. He said that every other transfer should be pushed down the pecking order; names like Randal Kolo Muani arent as important at the moment  theres just one name and this is Bellingham."

Klopp needs him in the midfield, though they can see the difficulty in completing such a deal because Real Madrid are moving as well."

But there is some good news for Liverpool, as Madrid are also interested in Joko Gvardiol and its not realistic for them to pay for both as Gvardiol would be an over 100m deal, as would Bellingham.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13685 on: Today at 09:17:54 am
Fucking announce Bellingham you mingebag c*nts.
Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13686 on: Today at 10:09:14 am
Weve thrown a season with the view of signing Bellingham this summer. We literally got Arthur on loan so that we could get him this summer.

It will be embarrassing for the club if we did walk away. Regardless if we get champions league or not.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13687 on: Today at 10:15:35 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:09:14 am
Weve thrown a season with the view of signing Bellingham this summer. We literally got Arthur on loan so that we could get him this summer.

It will be embarrassing for the club if we did walk away. Regardless if we get champions league or not.

We are not going to walk away from his signing. Only way he doesnt sign is if he chooses to go elsewhere. Either way the club will rightly get hammered for whatever reason he decides not to sign for us.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13688 on: Today at 10:24:30 am
Bellingham, Mount, Ndicka, and whoever the next Fabinho is and Im happy. Particularly if were working for a 4-2-3-1 next season.

I dont want Gravenberch though.
Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13689 on: Today at 11:30:53 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:24:30 am
Bellingham, Mount, Ndicka, and whoever the next Fabinho is and Im happy. Particularly if were working for a 4-2-3-1 next season.

I dont want Gravenberch though.

Ugarte is the next Mascherano, which will do me.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,905
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13690 on: Today at 11:35:26 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:30:53 am
Ugarte is the next Mascherano, which will do me.

Sounds like Ugarte the love.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13691 on: Today at 11:38:06 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:30:53 am
Ugarte is the next Mascherano, which will do me.
Hes a bit short to play as a 6 in our system isnt he?
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13692 on: Today at 11:57:15 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:38:06 am
Hes a bit short to play as a 6 in our system isnt he?

Just under 6 foot tall and he doesnt win a lot of headers
Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,837
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13693 on: Today at 12:05:09 pm
Don't see us spending much/anything on a DM if Fabinho stays.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13694 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:57:15 am
Just under 6 foot tall and he doesnt win a lot of headers
Its a pass for me.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13695 on: Today at 01:45:04 pm
Sports Mole and Football Insider have let us down recently for exclusives but we can always count on Indy

Quote
indykaila News
@indykaila

10:01 pm · 16 Mar 2023
Exclusive: Initial upfront fee for Matheus Nunes is £15m. Talks have started with the player. Mason Mount wants the #lfc move Jude Bellingham has been told that TWO more midfielders will join him at @LFC

Trent Alexander-Arnold close to agreeing NEW contract.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13696 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm
If Kim of Napoli's clause is really 45m euros I'd like us to be all over that. That's nothing nowadays and he's very fast, great in the air, aggressive and good with the ball, basically the perfect CB for our style. Get it done!!
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,547
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13697 on: Today at 02:19:13 pm
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13698 on: Today at 02:20:48 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:09:43 pm
If Kim of Napoli's clause is really 45m euros I'd like us to be all over that. That's nothing nowadays and he's very fast, great in the air, aggressive and good with the ball, basically the perfect CB for our style. Get it done!!

Thats nothing for a player of his quality, would be surprised if the release clause is that low
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13699 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:19:13 pm

Looks like Virg is struggling to take Mason's def poetry seriously
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13700 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:45:04 pm
Sports Mole and Football Insider have let us down recently for exclusives but we can always count on Indy

Great news, its definitely not happening then

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13701 on: Today at 02:44:20 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:45:04 pm
Sports Mole and Football Insider have let us down recently for exclusives but we can always count on Indy

I like Indy. But I hope he is wrong on this.
