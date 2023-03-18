Won't get that much for him if this load of shite was to be believed...https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/20-most-valuable-players-world-112051592.html
https://caughtoffside.substack.com/p/christian-falks-fact-files-klopps-760Anyone able to see what he says about Bellingham here? Archive page not working
No talks yet between Dortmund and Jude Bellingham, so Im not sure if its the right time now ahead of the international break,"I heard that because of Liverpools experience in the Champions League this term, Jurgen Klopp made his thoughts very clear: Bellingham is now the top, top target. He said that every other transfer should be pushed down the pecking order; names like Randal Kolo Muani arent as important at the moment theres just one name and this is Bellingham."Klopp needs him in the midfield, though they can see the difficulty in completing such a deal because Real Madrid are moving as well." But there is some good news for Liverpool, as Madrid are also interested in Joko Gvardiol and its not realistic for them to pay for both as Gvardiol would be an over 100m deal, as would Bellingham.
Weve thrown a season with the view of signing Bellingham this summer. We literally got Arthur on loan so that we could get him this summer. It will be embarrassing for the club if we did walk away. Regardless if we get champions league or not.
