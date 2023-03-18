« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 487681 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 12:49:02 am »
Stop it Samuel. We dont want his type around here.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,194
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 07:06:13 am »
Neil Fewmings? Means he is off to Everton.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,194
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 07:22:52 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
Won't get that much for him if this load of shite was to be believed...

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/20-most-valuable-players-world-112051592.html

The values are odd but its not far off is it?
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 07:56:06 am »
https://caughtoffside.substack.com/p/christian-falks-fact-files-klopps-760

Anyone able to see what he says about Bellingham here? Archive page not working
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:56:06 am
https://caughtoffside.substack.com/p/christian-falks-fact-files-klopps-760

Anyone able to see what he says about Bellingham here? Archive page not working

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/03/18/what-journo-heard-inside-liverpool/

Quote
No talks yet between Dortmund and Jude Bellingham, so Im not sure if its the right time now ahead of the international break,"

I heard that because of Liverpools experience in the Champions League this term, Jurgen Klopp made his thoughts very clear: Bellingham is now the top, top target. He said that every other transfer should be pushed down the pecking order; names like Randal Kolo Muani arent as important at the moment  theres just one name and this is Bellingham."

Klopp needs him in the midfield, though they can see the difficulty in completing such a deal because Real Madrid are moving as well."

But there is some good news for Liverpool, as Madrid are also interested in Joko Gvardiol and its not realistic for them to pay for both as Gvardiol would be an over 100m deal, as would Bellingham.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,194
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 09:17:54 am »
Fucking announce Bellingham you mingebag c*nts.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 10:09:14 am »
Weve thrown a season with the view of signing Bellingham this summer. We literally got Arthur on loan so that we could get him this summer.

It will be embarrassing for the club if we did walk away. Regardless if we get champions league or not.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,194
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 10:15:35 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:09:14 am
Weve thrown a season with the view of signing Bellingham this summer. We literally got Arthur on loan so that we could get him this summer.

It will be embarrassing for the club if we did walk away. Regardless if we get champions league or not.

We are not going to walk away from his signing. Only way he doesnt sign is if he chooses to go elsewhere. Either way the club will rightly get hammered for whatever reason he decides not to sign for us.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 10:24:30 am »
Bellingham, Mount, Ndicka, and whoever the next Fabinho is and Im happy. Particularly if were working for a 4-2-3-1 next season.

I dont want Gravenberch though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Up
« previous next »
 