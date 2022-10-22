His passing looks extremely limited, it's mostly 5-10 yard easy passes, anything more seemed a bit complicated and either given away or a pass which reached it's target but left his teammate in a shit spot. While not expecting Pirlo back there I don't think we'd want someone that limited either. Looks good defensively though and didn't seem to mind being pressed but he'd be off after 10mins any time we played a Manchester club.



He's gets it and gives it - a water carrier is exactly what we need. We currently don't have anyone doing the 'get it' part .. and his numbers as a ball winner are ridiculousHis ball retention in Portugal are fantastic fwiw and he kept it really well vs Arsenal who are pretty much as good as it gets at the momentThere might be better options - maybe Florentino Luis is a bit more complete, certainly Rice is but they're 2 and 3 years older - I'd be excited if we bought him