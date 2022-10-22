So it seems Ugarte put on a clinic last night against Arsenal, anyone watch him? Think he must surely be the 6 we go for in summer.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
We should aim to be a final destination club and not sell to our CL competition...I thought we were on a path to finally getting to that position in the last few years.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Klopp built the team. We were a complete and utter mess before he joined and fixed us.It's actually quite disrespecful to him to try and put the success on the owners when the reality is they've single handedly held the team back by not backing him
He put on a clinic in kicking people.
Was going to say hed probably miss as many games through suspension as ours do with injury.
Soon train him in the dark arts.. I'd love a Fernandinho/Kante/Masher type no.6.. A destroyer letting everyone else get on with attacking!
Its great having a player like that but I wasnt that impressed, was very basic in his approach. I think there are better players out there for us.But he plays in Portugal so that means he no doubt will be top choice.
His passing looks extremely limited, it's mostly 5-10 yard easy passes, anything more seemed a bit complicated and either given away or a pass which reached it's target but left his teammate in a shit spot. While not expecting Pirlo back there I don't think we'd want someone that limited either. Looks good defensively though and didn't seem to mind being pressed but he'd be off after 10mins any time we played a Manchester club.
He's gets it and gives it - a water carrier is exactly what we need. We currently don't have anyone doing the 'get it' part His ball retention numbers in Portugal are fantastic fwiw and he kept it really well vs Arsenal who are pretty much as good as it gets at the moment There might be better options - maybe Florentino Luis is a bit more complete, certainly Rice is but they're 2 and 3 years older - I'd be excited if we bought him
Yep, not doing anything more than easy 5-10 yard passes all the time will give you great pass completion % for sure.
What about Florentino Luis? I know you looked at him in the periphery while looking at Enzo Fernandez, how does he stack up?
Sure He starts every game for us based on our current squad though
That's not much of a compliment to be fair, that applies to about 200 midfielders.
We should be buying whoever the 2023 version of Fabinho at Monaco is. Dominating in a good team, physical but also really tactically astute, and ready to take the step up to become world class in their position. Maybe that's Ugarte, maybe not. Personally think Florentino Luis profiles slightly better, but who knows.
Florentino Luis it is then
Attacking 8 - Bellingham Controlling 8 - Mount, Rice, SukicDefensive. 6.- Luis, Ugarte, Baleba, Nunes, Kone Feels like we're going to take a risk on some of the other positions if we go all out for Bellingham
Thats all over the shop
Yes, its the names we've been linked with so far in the press
We just need to fuck off what ever experiment we tried with Salah/Diaz hugging the touchline and our fullbacks underlapping! My hope is the Gakpo signing says that is being binned.
