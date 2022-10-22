« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 483574 times)

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 09:47:34 am »
So it seems Ugarte put on a clinic last night against Arsenal, anyone watch him?

Think he must surely be the 6 we go for in summer.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,313
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:47:34 am
So it seems Ugarte put on a clinic last night against Arsenal, anyone watch him?

Think he must surely be the 6 we go for in summer.

He's a Mendes client so it checks out
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:11:16 am
We should aim to be a final destination club and not sell to our CL competition...

I thought we were on a path to finally getting to that position in the last few years.

I mean if we want to continously compete rather than having cycles we may have to do both if FSG don't want to put more money in. We may have to sacrifice a top player every now and again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 10:09:36 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on March 15, 2023, 10:13:50 pm
Klopp built the team. We were a complete and utter mess before he joined and fixed us.

It's actually quite disrespecful to him to try and put the success on the owners when the reality is they've single handedly held the team back by not backing him

Al, is that you?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,173
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:47:34 am
So it seems Ugarte put on a clinic last night against Arsenal, anyone watch him?

Think he must surely be the 6 we go for in summer.

He put on a clinic in kicking people.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 10:13:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:13 am
He put on a clinic in kicking people.

Was going to say hed probably miss as many games through suspension as ours do with injury.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 10:15:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:13:24 am
Was going to say hed probably miss as many games through suspension as ours do with injury.

Soon train him in the dark arts.. I'd love a Fernandinho/Kante/Masher type no.6.. A destroyer letting everyone else get on with attacking!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,173
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 10:21:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:15:49 am
Soon train him in the dark arts.. I'd love a Fernandinho/Kante/Masher type no.6.. A destroyer letting everyone else get on with attacking!

Its great having a player like that but I wasnt that impressed, was very basic in his approach. I think there are better players out there for us.

But he plays in Portugal so that means he no doubt will be top choice.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:30 am
Its great having a player like that but I wasnt that impressed, was very basic in his approach. I think there are better players out there for us.

But he plays in Portugal so that means he no doubt will be top choice.

I've seen Arsenal fans say he bossed their entire midfield.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,680
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 10:28:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:30 am

But he plays in Portugal so that means he no doubt will be top choice.

With Ward leaving who knows if we'll retain an interest in the Portuguese league
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 10:28:31 am »
His passing looks extremely limited, it's mostly 5-10 yard easy passes, anything more seemed a bit complicated and either given away or a pass which reached it's target but left his teammate in a shit spot. While not expecting Pirlo back there I don't think we'd want someone that limited either. Looks good defensively though and didn't seem to mind being pressed but he'd be off after 10mins any time we played a Manchester club.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,334
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 10:29:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:13:24 am
Was going to say hed probably miss as many games through suspension as ours do with injury.

But how many of ours would he injure in training? :o
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 10:29:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:30 am
Its great having a player like that but I wasnt that impressed, was very basic in his approach. I think there are better players out there for us.

But he plays in Portugal so that means he no doubt will be top choice.

He was great in what he did. He did more in that game than Nunes has done all season for Wolves. Sounds like they are roughly the same price too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,691
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 10:30:52 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:47:34 am
So it seems Ugarte put on a clinic last night against Arsenal, anyone watch him?

Think he must surely be the 6 we go for in summer.

It makes too much sense so I doubt it
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 10:33:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:30 am
Its great having a player like that but I wasnt that impressed, was very basic in his approach. I think there are better players out there for us.

But he plays in Portugal so that means he no doubt will be top choice.

What about Florentino Luis? I know you looked at him in the periphery while looking at Enzo Fernandez, how does he stack up?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,143
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 10:35:18 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:28:31 am
His passing looks extremely limited, it's mostly 5-10 yard easy passes, anything more seemed a bit complicated and either given away or a pass which reached it's target but left his teammate in a shit spot. While not expecting Pirlo back there I don't think we'd want someone that limited either. Looks good defensively though and didn't seem to mind being pressed but he'd be off after 10mins any time we played a Manchester club.

He's gets it and gives it - a water carrier is exactly what we need. We currently don't have anyone doing the 'get it' part .. and his numbers as a ball winner are ridiculous
His ball retention in Portugal are fantastic fwiw and he kept it really well vs Arsenal who are pretty much as good as it gets at the moment
There might be better options - maybe Florentino Luis is a bit more complete, certainly Rice is but they're 2 and 3 years older - I'd be excited if we bought him
« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:56 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 10:36:56 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:18 am
He's gets it and gives it - a water carrier is exactly what we need. We currently don't have anyone doing the 'get it' part 
His ball retention numbers in Portugal are fantastic fwiw and he kept it really well vs Arsenal who are pretty much as good as it gets at the moment
There might be better options - maybe Florentino Luis is a bit more complete, certainly Rice is but they're 2 and 3 years older - I'd be excited if we bought him

Yep, not doing anything more than easy 5-10 yard passes all the time will give you great pass completion % for sure.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,143
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:36:56 am
Yep, not doing anything more than easy 5-10 yard passes all the time will give you great pass completion % for sure.

Sure
He starts every game for us based on our current squad though
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,173
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:33:36 am
What about Florentino Luis? I know you looked at him in the periphery while looking at Enzo Fernandez, how does he stack up?

Yeah he looked good a bit more composed. Both him and that Ugarte are pure defensive midfielders, you won't get much passing ability from them which is something Fabinho had when he was good.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 10:44:02 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:41:15 am
Sure
He starts every game for us based on our current squad though

That's not much of a compliment to be fair, that applies to about 200 midfielders.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:13 am
He put on a clinic in kicking people.

Great, means he actually gets close enough to opposition midfielders then.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,313
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 10:44:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:41:15 am
Sure

He starts every game for us based on our current squad though

Hardly a ringing endorsement is it?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,143
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 10:46:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:44:02 am
That's not much of a compliment to be fair, that applies to about 200 midfielders.

There aren't 200 midfielders with his ball winning numbers ...more like 2
So it depends what we want to buy and what our budget is
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13623 on: Today at 10:53:42 am »
Him winning the ball and playing simple 5/10 yard passes will be fine if he's got elite ball carriers like Bellingham alongside him.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,664
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 10:53:53 am »
Haven't watched him, for any of the seasoned RAWK scouts how does he compare to his similarly short compatriot Torreira?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:28:31 am
His passing looks extremely limited, it's mostly 5-10 yard easy passes, anything more seemed a bit complicated and either given away or a pass which reached it's target but left his teammate in a shit spot. While not expecting Pirlo back there I don't think we'd want someone that limited either. Looks good defensively though and didn't seem to mind being pressed but he'd be off after 10mins any time we played a Manchester club.

What do you want from your no.6? His passing accuracy over the season is 91%.. I'd love a player who is extremly press resistant and doesn't turn over the ball, whilst being great at winning it back.

We have more than enough creative players, we need some piano carriers.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Yeah all you need from a no. 6 on the ball is for him to be able to give it to more creative players. Him playing simple 5-10 yard passes shouldn't be seen as a negative.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 11:05:23 am »
We should be buying whoever the 2023 version of Fabinho at Monaco is. Dominating in a good team, physical but also really tactically astute, and ready to take the step up to become world class in their position.

Maybe that's Ugarte, maybe not. Personally think Florentino Luis profiles slightly better, but who knows.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13628 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:05:23 am
We should be buying whoever the 2023 version of Fabinho at Monaco is. Dominating in a good team, physical but also really tactically astute, and ready to take the step up to become world class in their position.

Maybe that's Ugarte, maybe not. Personally think Florentino Luis profiles slightly better, but who knows.

Fabinho beats him in a sprint. Jorginho hot on his heels.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,313
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13629 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
Florentino Luis it is then
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13630 on: Today at 11:18:04 am »
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13631 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »


Attacking    8 - Bellingham
Controlling 8 - Mount, Rice, Sukic
Defensive.  6.- Luis, Ugarte, Baleba, Nunes, Kone

Feels like we're going to take a risk on some of the other positions if we go all out for Bellingham




Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,313
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13632 on: Today at 11:23:56 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:22:08 am

Attacking    8 - Bellingham
Controlling 8 - Mount, Rice, Sukic
Defensive.  6.- Luis, Ugarte, Baleba, Nunes, Kone

Feels like we're going to take a risk on some of the other positions if we go all out for Bellingham

Thats all over the shop :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13633 on: Today at 11:25:13 am »
For the stats guys what is Forfana like at Monaco isnt he a 6 ?
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13634 on: Today at 11:27:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:23:56 am
Thats all over the shop :lmao

Tell me about it. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13635 on: Today at 11:27:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:23:56 am
Thats all over the shop :lmao

Yes, its the names we've been linked with so far in the press
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13636 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:27:09 am
Yes, its the names we've been linked with so far in the press

He's talking about the types of midfielders you assigned them as.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13637 on: Today at 11:34:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:33:35 am
We just need to fuck off what ever experiment we tried with Salah/Diaz hugging the touchline and our fullbacks underlapping! My hope is the Gakpo signing says that is being binned.
Wouldn't surprise me if the links to Frimpong are legit. Can play RM and RB so would cover Trent and can play the wide role in the underlapping fullback system. Which is wank by the way  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 