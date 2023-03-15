We need quite a bit of work, don't we?



We are all blatantly aware of the dire need for midfielders, but it might take more than that. I don't think we are that deep in the doldrums as some would have you believe, but I'm starting to think that we might need more of a shake up of the squad than I originally thought. It might mean selling one or two of the 'old faithfuls' (I don't have any particular player in mind) to reinvigourate the squad.



Of course, doing this can easily backfire. As an example, selling Salah might seem like a fair gamble to make, but as much as his form has dropped off a cliff, he is still giving us fairly significant returns at his all time low with us. And who'd back against him raising his level next season? Certainly not me.



It's quite a tricky situation we're in. I'm just so glad Jurgen is at Red. Onwards and upwards.