LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on March 15, 2023, 11:00:43 pm
John Henry saying we won't change approach means we have £30m plus sales for a rebuild.


Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm
This.

No, not "this" at all. He said we'll continue to invest wisely. He didn't say we'll continue to spend a maximum of £30m. That is again just made up nonsense extrapolated from the most negative mind on RAWK. Which is a fucking achievement.



Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm
This.

People need to accept this is how it is until they finally sell up and leave, or change their methods.

We need two top class starting midfielders, one squad midfielder, cover at right back, 2 centre halves, cover in goal and a forward cover who can play right side. 8 players. But we will end up with something like:

Mount £50m, Nunes £40m, Bella-Kotchap £20m in
Matip £15m, Jones £15m, Kelleher £20m, Ox free, Keita free, Bobby free

£60m net spend, the usual suspects in the media heralding a new dawn.

Nah. This disregards wages and makes out like the only expense we have is transfer fees. Its reasonable to assume that the money were about to save on wages will make its way into signings.


Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:37:24 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Nah. This disregards wages and makes out like the only expense we have is transfer fees. Its reasonable to assume that the money were about to save on wages will make its way into signings.

I have to say I'm really not holding my breath. I've - quite genuinely - lost count of the off record briefings about 'a big summer' now across the last 4 or 5 years. In August of this year we'll see how serious FSG are about being owners of liverpool FC, and where they see us in the years to come. I know you can't put a price on it, but in this market, given how little we've spent down the years, you're talking £200m. Much less and we've got a couple more years of Klopp before some fairly serious mediocrity kicks in.

3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
Can any of you please explain to me what the fuck a Top Red is?

Someone who defends the players and doesn't slag off the owners when we lose a game.



RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
So impressed with Ugarte so far.


BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
So impressed with Ugarte so far.
Yeah, been excellent. Sporting remind me of peak Klopp away in Europe circa 18-20. So good going forward.


RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
Yeah, been excellent. Sporting remind me of peak Klopp away in Europe circa 18-20. So good going forward.

Yeah, so dynamic arent they. Ugarte looks exactly like a player we need and what were missing.


fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Gravenberch just joined Bayern, do you really think he will want to pack his bags again 12 months later especially when Munich still look a force.



BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm
Yeah, so dynamic arent they. Ugarte looks exactly like a player we need and what were missing.
Only 21 too.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Gravenberch just joined Bayern, do you really think he will want to pack his bags again 12 months later especially when Munich still look a force.

Yes because he's pissed off at his lack of game time.

He moonwalks into our midfield with ease currently.


Jayo10

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
Has anyone corroborated the claim that Gravenberch, Firmino and Enrique all have different agents??


rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Gravenberch just joined Bayern, do you really think he will want to pack his bags again 12 months later especially when Munich still look a force.
Think I read hes played 90 minutes twice since joining, hes not getting a look in and if he moves hell still have his pick of big clubs that want him. Doubt there is anything behind it but would be such a random thing for Enrique to claim.



Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 01:38:21 pm
It maybe a silly comment, but you have to admit that your comment that they've held Klopp back since he arrived is just plain ridiculous.  I reckon they will fork out over £150 million this summer, we've been riding our luck with the players we got and even FSG can see that they need replacing.  It's not like we haven't spent big this season, Nunez and Gakpo cost over £100 million.

You should know better than repeating other clubs fans posts on Twitter when someone say Klopp isn't backed enough. Giving the manager 30m plus sales is not like giving him 100m plus sales, that's why we are in this situation right now.



McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
Has anyone corroborated the claim that Gravenberch, Firmino and Enrique all have different agents??

Quick google says they are all different


Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 08:37:24 pm
I have to say I'm really not holding my breath. I've - quite genuinely - lost count of the off record briefings about 'a big summer' now across the last 4 or 5 years. In August of this year we'll see how serious FSG are about being owners of liverpool FC, and where they see us in the years to come. I know you can't put a price on it, but in this market, given how little we've spent down the years, you're talking £200m. Much less and we've got a couple more years of Klopp before some fairly serious mediocrity kicks in.

At no point in the last couple of years were we in a position of needing a 'big summer'. We clearly are this time  it's obviously a different set of circumstances, so extrapolating behaviour that occurred in the past, in different conditions, doesn't work.



clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Yeah Ugarte over Nunes any day.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Yeah Ugarte over Nunes any day.

Ive seen Ugarte for nearly 120 mins and I agree 100%. Just has to sort his discipline out.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:01:46 am
Two diffrent players though. Ugarte seems like another mad Uruguayan and he's a #6.  ;D


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:17:00 am
Quote
Liverpool are closely monitoring Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga with a view to signing the 20-year-old in the summer.

There is a 40m release clause in place in his contract. [@ESPNFC]


Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:54:47 am
Jose Enrique as a source now. :lmao



deano2727

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:28:43 am
We need quite a bit of work, don't we?

We are all blatantly aware of the dire need for midfielders, but it might take more than that. I don't think we are that deep in the doldrums as some would have you believe, but I'm starting to think that we might need more of a shake up of the squad than I originally thought. It might mean selling one or two of the 'old faithfuls' (I don't have any particular player in mind) to reinvigourate the squad.

Of course, doing this can easily backfire. As an example, selling Salah might seem like a fair gamble to make, but as much as his form has dropped off a cliff, he is still giving us fairly significant returns at his all time low with us. And who'd back against him raising his level next season? Certainly not me.

It's quite a tricky situation we're in. I'm just so glad Jurgen is at Red. Onwards and upwards.


Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:11:35 am
Ugarte seems such an obvious signing.

Mendes client who we are in bed with. He would be no doubt pushing the player forward to the club.


rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:34:30 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Gravenberch just joined Bayern, do you really think he will want to pack his bags again 12 months later especially when Munich still look a force.

He had only started 1 league game this season

