Nah. This disregards wages and makes out like the only expense we have is transfer fees. Its reasonable to assume that the money were about to save on wages will make its way into signings.



I have to say I'm really not holding my breath. I've - quite genuinely - lost count of the off record briefings about 'a big summer' now across the last 4 or 5 years. In August of this year we'll see how serious FSG are about being owners of liverpool FC, and where they see us in the years to come. I know you can't put a price on it, but in this market, given how little we've spent down the years, you're talking £200m. Much less and we've got a couple more years of Klopp before some fairly serious mediocrity kicks in.