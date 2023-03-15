Nah. This disregards wages and makes out like the only expense we have is transfer fees. Its reasonable to assume that the money were about to save on wages will make its way into signings.
I have to say I'm really not holding my breath. I've - quite genuinely - lost count of the off record briefings about 'a big summer' now across the last 4 or 5 years. In August of this year we'll see how serious FSG are about being owners of liverpool FC, and where they see us in the years to come. I know you can't put a price on it, but in this market, given how little we've spent down the years, you're talking £200m. Much less and we've got a couple more years of Klopp before some fairly serious mediocrity kicks in.