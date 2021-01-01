« previous next »
Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
John Henry saying we won't change approach means we have £30m plus sales for a rebuild.


Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:57:47 pm
This.

No, not "this" at all. He said we'll continue to invest wisely. He didn't say we'll continue to spend a maximum of £30m. That is again just made up nonsense extrapolated from the most negative mind on RAWK. Which is a fucking achievement.



Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:57:47 pm
This.

People need to accept this is how it is until they finally sell up and leave, or change their methods.

We need two top class starting midfielders, one squad midfielder, cover at right back, 2 centre halves, cover in goal and a forward cover who can play right side. 8 players. But we will end up with something like:

Mount £50m, Nunes £40m, Bella-Kotchap £20m in
Matip £15m, Jones £15m, Kelleher £20m, Ox free, Keita free, Bobby free

£60m net spend, the usual suspects in the media heralding a new dawn.

Nah. This disregards wages and makes out like the only expense we have is transfer fees. Its reasonable to assume that the money were about to save on wages will make its way into signings.


Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 08:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:30:51 pm
Nah. This disregards wages and makes out like the only expense we have is transfer fees. Its reasonable to assume that the money were about to save on wages will make its way into signings.

I have to say I'm really not holding my breath. I've - quite genuinely - lost count of the off record briefings about 'a big summer' now across the last 4 or 5 years. In August of this year we'll see how serious FSG are about being owners of liverpool FC, and where they see us in the years to come. I know you can't put a price on it, but in this market, given how little we've spent down the years, you're talking £200m. Much less and we've got a couple more years of Klopp before some fairly serious mediocrity kicks in.

3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 09:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:43:17 pm
Can any of you please explain to me what the fuck a Top Red is?

Someone who defends the players and doesn't slag off the owners when we lose a game.



RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm »
So impressed with Ugarte so far.


BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 09:34:13 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:33:35 pm
So impressed with Ugarte so far.
Yeah, been excellent. Sporting remind me of peak Klopp away in Europe circa 18-20. So good going forward.


RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:34:13 pm
Yeah, been excellent. Sporting remind me of peak Klopp away in Europe circa 18-20. So good going forward.

Yeah, so dynamic arent they. Ugarte looks exactly like a player we need and what were missing.


fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm »
Gravenberch just joined Bayern, do you really think he will want to pack his bags again 12 months later especially when Munich still look a force.



BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 09:45:30 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:36:16 pm
Yeah, so dynamic arent they. Ugarte looks exactly like a player we need and what were missing.
Only 21 too.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:41:13 pm
Gravenberch just joined Bayern, do you really think he will want to pack his bags again 12 months later especially when Munich still look a force.

Yes because he's pissed off at his lack of game time.

He moonwalks into our midfield with ease currently.

