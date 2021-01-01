Edit: having read the stuff about Gravenberch, if Enrique is right and he is in the bag, it probably strengthens the case toward three midfield signings, as Gravenberch is still something of a project and is unproven. I like the physicality and the potential, so he could be really good. But if for whatever reason he didnt make the grade, we would effectively be left with a squad man and one other key midfielder, so at that point, the case for three midfield signings is strengthened.



It will be fascinating to see what happens.



As for putting too many eggs into the Bellingham basket, I would want to know how many eggs we have, and how many eggs will he cost? He is already world class, and generally speaking, if you have a chance to sign a transformative player like that, you grab it with both hands.



Then again, if the choice boiled down to Bellingham OR Kone, Thuram and Gravenberch for the same/similar money, I would do the latter.



