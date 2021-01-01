« previous next »
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13520 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm
2 years too late but Gravenberch is a quality midfielder that we should've got straight from Ajax.
Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13521 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 05:10:29 pm
Jose Enrique on youtube, didn't realise he was live and told some guy that Gravenberch to Liverpool is done. Told him he has the same agent as Gravenberch.

Enrique said: This player is ours, amigo

He said yeah.

Enrique added: Its the same agent as me, team Raiola. We had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.

The 37-year-old was then cut off by his co-host, who warned: Be careful, youre on live!

It comforts me knowing he may be as brainless off the pitch as he was on it.   :D




Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13522 on: Today at 05:24:18 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 05:16:21 pm
Gravenberch, Bellingham and 1 other, what do we reckon?

Are we on track to emulate Madrid's next gen midfield of Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde?  ;)

Gravenberch would be pretty similar to Bellingham, no? Obviously nowhere near as accomplished and not as talented, but i would have thought he would be an alternative to Bellingham.

Probably means we sell Jones if were going for two 20 year old midfielders of that profile, i would still prefer Kone over Gravenberch though if looking solely at young midfielders in Germany.

Agent99

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13523 on: Today at 05:29:10 pm
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13524 on: Today at 05:32:05 pm
Edit: having read the stuff about Gravenberch, if Enrique is right and he is in the bag, it probably strengthens the case toward three midfield signings, as Gravenberch is still something of a project and is unproven. I like the physicality and the potential, so he could be really good. But if for whatever reason he didnt make the grade, we would effectively be left with a squad man and one other key midfielder, so at that point, the case for three midfield signings is strengthened.

It will be fascinating to see what happens.

As for putting too many eggs into the Bellingham basket, I would want to know how many eggs we have, and how many eggs will he cost? He is already world class, and generally speaking, if you have a chance to sign a transformative player like that, you grab it with both hands.

Then again, if the choice boiled down to Bellingham OR Kone, Thuram and Gravenberch for the same/similar money, I would do the latter.

BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13525 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm
What went wrong at Bayern that they are selling after a year?
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13526 on: Today at 05:35:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:44 pm
2 years too late but Gravenberch is a quality midfielder that we should've got straight from Ajax.

Surprised we've not let him join Sporting then signed him at eight times the price, to be honest


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13527 on: Today at 05:38:32 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:32:05 pm
Edit: having read the stuff about Gravenberch, if Enrique is right and he is in the bag, it probably strengthens the case toward three midfield signings, as Gravenberch is still something of a project and is unproven. I like the physicality and the potential, so he could be really good. But if for whatever reason he didnt make the grade, we would effectively be left with a squad man and one other key midfielder, so at that point, the case for three midfield signings is strengthened.

It will be fascinating to see what happens.

As for putting too many eggs into the Bellingham basket, I would want to know how many eggs we have, and how many eggs will he cost? He is already world class, and generally speaking, if you have a chance to sign a transformative player like that, you grab it with both hands.

Then again, if the choice boiled down to Bellingham OR Kone, Thuram and Gravenberch for the same/similar money, I would do the latter.

I really, really hope so. Three are needed and it would be nice if one is someone a bit younger with something to prove and has the physicality to boot with some technical ability that we can work with.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13528 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm
Virg begging for signings again. Not for the first time. Hopefully his wishes are met this time!

"Obviously players are going to leave," Van Dijk said. "Thats obviously been announced so we have to [recruit], if we want to be where we have been the last five years, then we obviously need quality imports, especially with those players leaving. I think thats quite obvious.

"But everyone knows thats going to be very difficult, it is going to be very difficult to find the right players but the club has to do their job in this case.

"We still have a lot of games to play for us and we want to be in the Champions League. I think that will also help to attract the best players in the world. Not all the time but it will definitely help."
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13529 on: Today at 05:45:35 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:34:45 pm
What went wrong at Bayern that they are selling after a year?

He's not a regular in their lineup. He walks into our current version of a so called midfield.
RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13530 on: Today at 05:49:45 pm
So Gravenberch, Bellingham and Mount?
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13531 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:49:45 pm
So Gravenberch, Bellingham and Mount?

I'd say Bellingham or Mount rather than both. Nunes and/or Gravanberch if that's a genuine link.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13532 on: Today at 06:06:17 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:49:45 pm
So Gravenberch, Bellingham and Mount?

Swap Mount for Rice and we have an amazing midfield.
RedSetGo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13533 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm
Gravenberch would be a good get. Physically built 6'3, fast, technically sound. Turns 21 in May but already has good level experience (esp with Ajax).

Agree that if we did get him, it increases likelihood of us going for 3 midfielders. Jones + Morton would have to make way, I'd think.

I also still think Matheus Nunes is more of a legit link than Mount. Bellingham + Nunes + Gravenberch has a good blend of the qualities we need in CM. And they all are at least 6 foot.

Would be sweet.

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13534 on: Today at 06:22:05 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:49:45 pm
So Gravenberch, Bellingham and Mount?

Wheres our elite ball winning 6?
JJ Red

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13535 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:22:05 pm
Wheres our elite ball winning 6?

Exactly. As a set, those 3 don't exactly inspire confidence. Given our obvious need, I would swap out Mount and one of the other two and replace them with 2 more athletic defensively minded CMs.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13536 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:06:17 pm
Swap Mount for Rice and we have an amazing midfield.

Swap Mount for Ugarte and that is a stonking and balanced midfield!

no.6 - Ugarte
no.8 - Bellingham or K.Thuram
no.8 - Gravenberch or Kone

would be tasty.
RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13537 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:36:44 pm
Swap Mount for Ugarte and that is a stonking and balanced midfield!

Ive never seen Ugarte play, whats he like?
RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13538 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:06:17 pm
Swap Mount for Rice and we have an amazing midfield.

I would be happy with Rice, think hes excellent.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13539 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:37:51 pm
Ive never seen Ugarte play, whats he like?

A terrier ball winner who keeps it simple with his passing. Reminds me of Masher.

I really think we need some South American bite in the midfield, a real fucker back there snapping into people.

https://fbref.com/en/players/c9817014/Manuel-Ugarte-Ribeiro
RedSetGo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13540 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm
Gravenberch as an #8: Played 168 times, scoring 30 goals, & assisted 23.

Gravenberch as a #6: Played 31 times, scoring 6 goals, & assisted 7.       

                                    
Yeah, I think Klopp can have him play as a 6 or 8 easily. Already has some experience in box positions.

And fwiw, I doubt Klopp will buy an out and out defensive midfielder. I think we'll get someone who plays '6' AND '8', or just an '8' with good defensive instincts, & mould him.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13541 on: Today at 06:43:17 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:11:40 pm
Who? Top Reds?
Can any of you please explain to me what the fuck a Top Red is?
paisley1977

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13542 on: Today at 06:46:41 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:37:51 pm
Ive never seen Ugarte play, whats he like?

Is he playing for Sporting tonight against Arsenal?
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13543 on: Today at 06:47:43 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:43:17 pm
Can any of you please explain to me what the fuck a Top Red is?

I would suggest its a sarcastic term used to describe those who way over the top? And are whoppers. ;D
Jayo10

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13544 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm
Gravenberch, Caicedo and Bellingham would be a deadly midfield.

Have to say if these links to Gravenberch are true, its a really good signing. Curious as to why Bayern would let him leave though. No doubt they will want more than they paid also.
