LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13480 on: Today at 01:13:29 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:57:32 pm
Imagine what we could have won if they didn't hold him back since he arrived, possibly a couple of World Cups and a Super Bowl?

2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.

So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13481 on: Today at 01:38:21 pm
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:13:29 pm
2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.

So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.

It maybe a silly comment, but you have to admit that your comment that they've held Klopp back since he arrived is just plain ridiculous.  I reckon they will fork out over £150 million this summer, we've been riding our luck with the players we got and even FSG can see that they need replacing.  It's not like we haven't spent big this season, Nunez and Gakpo cost over £100 million.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13482 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:07:23 pm
They essentially stole £200-300m that should have funded transfers, and put it in their back pockets. So they definitely dont deserve praise for our success.
I didn't realise it was quite as serious as this. Do you think we should get the police involved?
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13483 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:11:05 pm
I didn't realise it was quite as serious as this. Do you think we should get the police involved?
:lmao
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13484 on: Today at 02:15:34 pm
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:13:29 pm
2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.

So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.

How many burner accounts do you have on here?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13485 on: Today at 02:17:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:44 am
Pretty sure thats not what happens.
I'm pretty sure it is KH. I've been around the transfer forum long enough to know how these things work.
Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13486 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:38:21 pm
It maybe a silly comment, but you have to admit that your comment that they've held Klopp back since he arrived is just plain ridiculous.  I reckon they will fork out over £150 million this summer, we've been riding our luck with the players we got and even FSG can see that they need replacing.  It's not like we haven't spent big this season, Nunez and Gakpo cost over £100 million.

the over 150m figure includes sales?

Like it or not 100m is fuck all nowadays. Southampton spent more than us for god sake. Theres just no justifying that at all
Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13487 on: Today at 02:24:47 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:15:34 pm
How many burner accounts do you have on here?

0. But the fact you can't challenge the comment says it all.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13488 on: Today at 02:32:57 pm
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13489 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm
If we end up waiting 24 months for Bellingham but end up with Mount then I reckon the club has simply ran out of ideas to compete.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13490 on: Today at 02:53:55 pm
Who said it's either/or situation?  ;D
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13491 on: Today at 02:57:41 pm
Let me guess....'some at the club', right clinical?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13492 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:57:41 pm
Let me guess....'some at the club', right clinical?

Klopp himself on twitter I believe.

Oh and Ornstein
...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13493 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:57:41 pm
Let me guess....'some at the club', right clinical?

What are you referring to?
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13494 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 10:51:16 am
what great work are they doing exactly?

Who? Top Reds?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13495 on: Today at 03:12:22 pm
Quote from: ... on Today at 03:10:57 pm
What are you referring to?

Just clinical making up quotes on the previous page and then arguing against them, nothing special
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13496 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:11:05 pm
I didn't realise it was quite as serious as this. Do you think we should get the police involved?

We could always get Chippy Tits to write a letter to the bizzies.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13497 on: Today at 03:17:53 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:12:22 pm
Just clinical making up quotes on the previous page and then arguing against them, nothing special

I'm shocked to see that. Almost as shocked as seeing one of the whoppers create a new burner, snort a mountain of angel dust, and post 76 times in under 24 hours.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13498 on: Today at 03:20:37 pm
What is a burner account? :D
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13499 on: Today at 03:22:41 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:20:37 pm
What is a burner account? :D
Mac Red can help you with that
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13500 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:20:37 pm
What is a burner account? :D

How many candles you burning?
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13501 on: Today at 03:34:45 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:17:53 pm
I'm shocked to see that. Almost as shocked as seeing one of the whoppers create a new burner, snort a mountain of angel dust, and post 76 times in under 24 hours.

Just realised hes the one who hoped that Henderson had made a racist comment to Gabriel so the Henderson could be fucked off.

A Top Red.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13502 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:30:43 pm
How many candles you burning?

Some on here would be around 7 or 8, with the ridiculous uneducated comments they make.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #13503 on: Today at 03:44:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:30:43 pm
How many candles you burning?

Breaker breaker, both burning in our 30s
