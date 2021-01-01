« previous next »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:57:32 pm
Imagine what we could have won if they didn't hold him back since he arrived, possibly a couple of World Cups and a Super Bowl?

2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.

So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:13:29 pm
2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.

So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.

It maybe a silly comment, but you have to admit that your comment that they've held Klopp back since he arrived is just plain ridiculous.  I reckon they will fork out over £150 million this summer, we've been riding our luck with the players we got and even FSG can see that they need replacing.  It's not like we haven't spent big this season, Nunez and Gakpo cost over £100 million.
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:07:23 pm
They essentially stole £200-300m that should have funded transfers, and put it in their back pockets. So they definitely dont deserve praise for our success.
I didn't realise it was quite as serious as this. Do you think we should get the police involved?
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:11:05 pm
I didn't realise it was quite as serious as this. Do you think we should get the police involved?
:lmao
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:13:29 pm
2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.

So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.

How many burner accounts do you have on here?
