2 of our last 3 seasons have been wasted battling to try and snatch a top 4 place due to under investment. I bet you Klopp didn't think that would be the case when he joined the club.



So you can stop with the snarky comments because it just sounds silly.



It maybe a silly comment, but you have to admit that your comment that they've held Klopp back since he arrived is just plain ridiculous. I reckon they will fork out over £150 million this summer, we've been riding our luck with the players we got and even FSG can see that they need replacing. It's not like we haven't spent big this season, Nunez and Gakpo cost over £100 million.