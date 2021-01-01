It remains to be seen if we are able to spend a good amount this summer. If it is the usual sort of spend, in the neighborhood of say £50m, I dont think it will be enough to get us competing for the title again, unless things fall into place perfectly. But the odds would be against.



It seems to me we need £200M, probably £250M, and in addition to that, it must be spent wisely. We cannot waste £100M here and there, like Chelsea or Man City.



There is a lot of headroom within FFP to spend this sort of sum, easily. There probably isnt the propensity to do it with FSG, hence the search for a minor investor.



If the minor investor is on board in time for summer, great. If not, significant investment into the side still needs to happen, or we will become more of a side competing and hoping for top four, rather than competing and hoping for the title.



If the investor is not on board yet, FSG should loan the money to the club, to be covered by the new investor when they come in, and the cash will be turned into new equity for the new partial owner. The risk to FSG is minimal, and I think they will do it like this if the new investor isnt on board yet.



Priority signings are midfielder, midfielder, central defender. We can all go further than that with the list, but if we get three good players in those positions, it will be transformative, and all of a sudden the new side that is starting to emerge will get a boost, and we should be title contenders again next season.