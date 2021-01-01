« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 478787 times)

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13440 on: Today at 11:44:31 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:38:06 am
With proper, consistent year on year squad planning and pruning Bellingham could have been a transformative signing this summer like Van Dijk, Alisson etc coming into a prime, 2.0 squad for Klopp. Now he's kinda the bare minimum with another 4-5 needed alongside him this summer alone, with another 3-4 needed the year after.

Such complacency.
That's the thing everyone at the club and the owners were probably patting themselves on the back how we could spend frugally and still compete but eventually that catches up with you and before you know you know it you have endless issues and your fucked and you need 100's of million to fix the problem, this just screams Man Utd post 2013 squad full of aging or declining players needing major surgery.  Post 2019 we needed to be aggressive in the market and ahead of the curve instead of running the core of the team into the ground.

You only have to look at FSG in baseball it's a case of get to the top and let the team decline and then attempt to build back up, strengthening while on top is not what hedge fund does as they are cautious and risk averse which is just plain stupid in football as things can change so quickly you need to be ruthless.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:11 am by Wolverine »
Logged

Online Studge10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13441 on: Today at 11:49:47 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:27:28 am
Paid for it out of his own back pocket did he?  I know he's great, but that's a bit much, even from him.

Well we're fully self sufficient as a club. So he's contributed no less than FSG have out of their back pocket.

If anything, the success he (and his players) have achieved for the team on the pitch has brought in far more money than FSG ever put in.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13442 on: Today at 11:49:49 am »
If no Jude then I'd be happy with.....

Urgarte.
Kone.
Mount.
Nunes.

That's around £160 million and a midfield overhaul done for the next 5-6 seasons.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13443 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:49:49 am
If no Jude then I'd be happy with.....

Urgarte.
Kone.
Mount.
Nunes.

That's around £160 million and a midfield overhaul done for the next 5-6 seasons.

Hmm not sure about that.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13444 on: Today at 11:57:20 am »
If we don't sign Bellingham for whatever reason, the Club could just deny that they were never in for him and it was all just media speculation
Logged

Online Studge10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13445 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:57:20 am
If we don't sign Bellingham for whatever reason, the Club could just deny that they were never in for him and it was all just media speculation

Same thing we've been laughing at Utd for doing for all these years :butt
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13446 on: Today at 11:59:34 am »
Watch yernited get Qatar owners, sign Osihmen while we scrap for Europa league places. I know, very dark, but after the season we're having, it's hard to find any sort of optimism.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,539
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13447 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:57:20 am
If we don't sign Bellingham for whatever reason, the Club could just deny that they were never in for him and it was all just media speculation

Klopp is on record saying the only problem with Bellingham is that hes not on the market (last summer).
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,539
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13448 on: Today at 12:05:52 pm »
Khephren Turam getting his first call up to the France squad today. Wonder if we are still keeping tabs on him.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13449 on: Today at 12:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:59:48 am
Klopp is on record saying the only problem with Bellingham is that hes not on the market (last summer).

Yeah, the interest is genuine by all accounts, but we've been burnt a few times recently
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13450 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:05:52 pm
Khephren Turam getting his first call up to the France squad today. Wonder if we are still keeping tabs on him.

January would've been a good time to get an agreement for him...you would think a host of other clubs would be vying for him in the summer
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13451 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:02:58 am
Anyway.. who can play the 6 for us next year
Possibles:

Urgate
Florentino Luis
Rice
Kone

Any others?

If I was a betting man I'd say one of the first two, given our penchant for Portugal recently.

In the PL, Caicedo remains a possibility, I think, albeit an outside one. Kamara at Villa has looked good.

Beyond that, you've got Alvarez at Ajax who profiles extremely well, but it's Holland and he's already 25. Sangare a similar case... maybe there's a Timber shout and you have him as both a DM and RB?
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13452 on: Today at 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:59:34 am
Watch yernited get Qatar owners, sign Osihmen while we scrap for Europa league places. I know, very dark, but after the season we're having, it's hard to find any sort of optimism.

There's a certain song associated with our club that might help?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13453 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 11:49:47 am
Well we're fully self sufficient as a club. So he's contributed no less than FSG have out of their back pocket.

If anything, the success he (and his players) have achieved for the team on the pitch has brought in far more money than FSG ever put in.

Liverpool is a football club, success (and failure) isn't just down to the players and manager.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13454 on: Today at 12:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 11:49:47 am
Well we're fully self sufficient as a club. So he's contributed no less than FSG have out of their back pocket.

If anything, the success he (and his players) have achieved for the team on the pitch has brought in far more money than FSG ever put in.

Yes but who got the club to become self-sufficient? Who employed Klopp?

They don't get a free ride, like others have said this summer is essentially make or break in terms of patience with FSG for a lot of supporters I think, but stop suggesting they've not played a part in our success over the last 5 years.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13455 on: Today at 12:38:40 pm »
There are some at Liverpool who wonder if spending more than £100 million on a single player (Bellingham) is the equivalent of putting too many eggs in one basket for a club who need two midfield additions to go straight into the starting line-up next season. #lfc [paul joyce - times]

Sounds like Joyce is suggesting if we go for Bellingham it will only be Bellingham.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13456 on: Today at 12:40:51 pm »
It remains to be seen if we are able to spend a good amount this summer. If it is the usual sort of spend, in the neighborhood of say £50m, I dont think it will be enough to get us competing for the title again, unless things fall into place perfectly. But the odds would be against.

It seems to me we need £200M, probably £250M, and in addition to that, it must be spent wisely. We cannot waste £100M here and there, like Chelsea or Man City.

There is a lot of headroom within FFP to spend this sort of sum, easily. There probably isnt the propensity to do it with FSG, hence the search for a minor investor.

If the minor investor is on board in time for summer, great. If not, significant investment into the side still needs to happen, or we will become more of a side competing and hoping for top four, rather than competing and hoping for the title.

If the investor is not on board yet, FSG should loan the money to the club, to be covered by the new investor when they come in, and the cash will be turned into new equity for the new partial owner. The risk to FSG is minimal, and I think they will do it like this if the new investor isnt on board yet.

Priority signings are midfielder, midfielder, central defender. We can all go further than that with the list, but if we get three good players in those positions, it will be transformative, and all of a sudden the new side that is starting to emerge will get a boost, and we should be title contenders again next season.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13457 on: Today at 12:41:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:38:40 pm
There are some at Liverpool who wonder if spending more than £100 million on a single player (Bellingham) is the equivalent of putting too many eggs in one basket for a club who need two midfield additions to go straight into the starting line-up next season. #lfc [paul joyce - times]

Sounds like Joyce is suggesting if we go for Bellingham it will only be Bellingham.

Anyone who believes that one player (or two, for that matter) is sufficient this summer should have no say in our transfer policy at all, so let's hope the people in charge can see what almost everyone else can.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13458 on: Today at 12:41:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:38:40 pm
There are some at Liverpool who wonder if spending more than £100 million on a single player (Bellingham) is the equivalent of putting too many eggs in one basket for a club who need two midfield additions to go straight into the starting line-up next season. #lfc [paul joyce - times]

Sounds like Joyce is suggesting if we go for Bellingham it will only be Bellingham.
Laughable.

And predictable. Peak naivety
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13459 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:41:19 pm
Anyone who believes that one player (or two, for that matter) is sufficient this summer should have no say in our transfer policy at all, so let's hope the people in charge can see what almost everyone else can.
One or two should have happened last summer with an additional one or two this summer.

We're one of the richest clubs in the world, yet we are acting like Crystal Palace.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13460 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:38:40 pm
There are some at Liverpool who wonder if spending more than £100 million on a single player (Bellingham) is the equivalent of putting too many eggs in one basket for a club who need two midfield additions to go straight into the starting line-up next season. #lfc [paul joyce - times]

Sounds like Joyce is suggesting if we go for Bellingham it will only be Bellingham.

Whoever thinks we need one is mad. Whoever thinks we need two is mad.

We need more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Up
« previous next »
 