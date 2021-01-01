« previous next »
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13360 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Well John Henry pretty much ruled out investment until the summer at least, and said we would continue to spend like we have been doing in years prior under them

And the fact we won't have prize money (which we've had in recent years) suggests our spending we be small (for what we need). At least that's what I think people are basing it off of

Bellingham I think joins us if we get champions league football. If we don't there's no way he joins us.

Unless FSG get investment we're going to have quite a few years midtable at least. The sobering reality of it all.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13361 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Well John Henry pretty much ruled out investment until the summer at least, and said we would continue to spend like we have been doing in years prior under them

And the fact we won't have prize money (which we've had in recent years) suggests our spending we be small (for what we need). At least that's what I think people are basing it off of

Bellingham I think joins us if we get champions league football. If we don't there's no way he joins us.

Well if we got investment now, we couldnt use it until the summer anyway?

And I still think weve got enough pulling power to get Bellingham without champions league footy.
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm
Unless FSG get investment we're going to have quite a few years midtable at least. The sobering reality of it all.

I think so to be honest. We're months away from a huge summer. We needed that investment so we could go out and spend 200-300m this summer to genuinely fix the issues in the squad after years of under spending

If we half arse it and spend 50m or 100m (not selling big players too) then I don't see where we go. Because arsenal will spend over 100m again, Utd will have new owners wanting to impress, city always spend, Newcastle will spend and Chelsea will spend big again and will probably have a half decent manager next season too

We're already losing 4 players in the summer too (3 of which played today)
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm
Well if we got investment now, we couldnt use it until the summer anyway?

And I still think weve got enough pulling power to get Bellingham without champions league footy.

Pulling power we 100% have. No doubt, especially with Klopp.

I think it's a money issue though. No champions league football is what? A £50m+ loss? We probably have some sort of clauses in place with our sponsors if we don't qualify for champions league as well (I remember Utd having that and missing out on millions)

It's more a money issue. This is me guessing and making assumptions based on past years though
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm »
We obviously need more investment, but at the same time our last three significant signings have all been forwards, I think FSG might rightfully ask the question that if we're so desperate for midfielders, why haven't we attempted to sign one and why are we paying the ones we have so much for so little return.

I really hope Bellingham decides on his future quickly, because if he drags it out over the summer no doubt we'll be stupid enough to "stay in the race" and risk another season of mediocrity. We should be either tying him up to sign the day the transfer window opens, or moving on to other players and making our entire current midfield available for transfer, other than Bajcetic.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm »
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm
Not good enough yet


I'll agree to disagree mate. I've seen a single bad game from him so far
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
I'll agree to disagree mate. I've seen a single bad game from him so far

Fair enough, we obv differ but for me hes not good enough on the ball yet - he gives it away too much for the level were discussing without producing much to offset it
Dont get me wrong hes a really good prospect (his technique and work rate look excellent) and hell be in the squad next season but in an ideal world hes start 7 or 8 league games next season as 5th or 6th choice and we can develop him without pressure or the work load weve given him recently 

Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
We obviously need more investment, but at the same time our last three significant signings have all been forwards, I think FSG might rightfully ask the question that if we're so desperate for midfielders, why haven't we attempted to sign one and why are we paying the ones we have so much for so little return.

I really hope Bellingham decides on his future quickly, because if he drags it out over the summer no doubt we'll be stupid enough to "stay in the race" and risk another season of mediocrity. We should be either tying him up to sign the day the transfer window opens, or moving on to other players and making our entire current midfield available for transfer, other than Bajcetic.

I think the bigger question is why a club the size of Liverpool, that our owners have loved sharing in the media is among the richest etc in the world, with all the success we've had in recent years.... Why don't we have enough money available to buy a midfielder at the same time we buy a Gakpo or Diaz who in fairness, at around £40m were not that expensive in this market
Offline harryc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
I think the bigger question is why a club the size of Liverpool, that our owners have loved sharing in the media is among the richest etc in the world, with all the success we've had in recent years.... Why don't we have enough money available to buy a midfielder at the same time we buy a Gakpo or Diaz who in fairness, at around £40m were not that expensive in this market

Because we hand out huge contracts to has been players.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 12:04:26 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm
Bajcetic

He might beat outOliver Skipp in the XI at Spurs so in that sense, youre right.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 12:05:16 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Well John Henry pretty much ruled out investment until the summer at least, and said we would continue to spend like we have been doing in years prior under them

And the fact we won't have prize money (which we've had in recent years) suggests our spending we be small (for what we need). At least that's what I think people are basing it off of

Bellingham I think joins us if we get champions league football. If we don't there's no way he joins us.

This is just made up though. Posters like you are so boring, manifesting your internal negativity into posts and passing them off as facts  which they absolutely are not. You have no idea what Bellingham is thinking and in fact, several journalists have said us not being the Champions League won't have an impact. They don't necessarily know what he's thinking either but I can bet they are in a much better position to make those claims than you are. He might not join, but stop making out that it's a fact that you happen to know.

Also, the idea that one season out of the CL ends Liverpool as big club is just ridiculous  we were never always going to finish in the top 4  and players who only want to join a side in the CL in the season that they happen to be joining have a short-sighted view. I also don't think Klopp thinks particularly highly of players with that kind of attitude.

AND... JWH said they'll continue to invest wisely. That doesn't rule out spending big on players if they're a wise investment. You know that but you're choosing to read his quotes in the most negative light possible and then perpetuating the negativity by misquoting him.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 12:10:47 am »
So, how many did RAWK decide after the game that we need this summer?
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 12:13:19 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
I think the bigger question is why a club the size of Liverpool, that our owners have loved sharing in the media is among the richest etc in the world, with all the success we've had in recent years.... Why don't we have enough money available to buy a midfielder at the same time we buy a Gakpo or Diaz who in fairness, at around £40m were not that expensive in this market

Yep.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 12:18:29 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
I think the bigger question is why a club the size of Liverpool, that our owners have loved sharing in the media is among the richest etc in the world, with all the success we've had in recent years.... Why don't we have enough money available to buy a midfielder at the same time we buy a Gakpo or Diaz who in fairness, at around £40m were not that expensive in this market

OK this is a reasonable question but I think the answer is that they're holding out for Bellingham.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 12:23:22 am »
Or is it because of the stadium improvements (paid by the club) and Covid? Maybe they are holding on for Bellingham, but clubs that went through stadium improvements and new builds have traditionally found it hard to fund players.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
If we're accepting it's going to take at least a couple years to rebuild and move on players then 2 is fine. If we want to go for the title next year I don't see how we can get away with only 2.
I dont know if Midfielder coming in and playing every game anyways considering it takes time to learn everything etc.
But would think Idea would to be a get a controller type so Thiago not as dependent and Also Jones can not have all the pressure of that too. And then Jude probably right side role with Elliott.
If Klopp views 6 as a need to possible but idk on that.
Im assuming Jones is not playing rn to manage coming back from the stress injury
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 12:30:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
We currently have 0 midfielders that are good enough for a top 4 clubs first eleven
Well okay 0.6 of a midfielder as thats how much of a season Thiago plays
So 2 isnt going to cut it
Not sure that how the club views it
OBV like Bajcetic,Jones,Elliott to develop and can be squad players at this time. Would probably think trying to replace Keita to have an controller type 8 to manage thiago and then Jude who probably going play the right side role more.
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
Because we hand out huge contracts to has been players.

All top clubs give out big contracts. It doesn't stop them from spending big in the transfer market.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 12:39:10 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Very good but he'll have a lot of suitors. Psg wanting to sign quite a few French players this summer apparently

Wasnt there something about Klopp resigning if Kephren is signed?

Im sorry but I think Klopp is more important in that case 
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13380 on: Today at 12:41:29 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 12:33:40 am
All top clubs give out big contracts. It doesn't stop them from spending big in the transfer market.

One of the biggest sins of the Triple-Six Gangs agenda is convincing people that net spend is actually a relevant metric despite countless articles including on TAW back in 2011 showing how its an absolutely useless stat when viewed in isolation
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13381 on: Today at 12:44:05 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:05:16 am
This is just made up though. Posters like you are so boring, manifesting your internal negativity into posts and passing them off as facts  which they absolutely are not. You have no idea what Bellingham is thinking and in fact, several journalists have said us not being the Champions League won't have an impact. They don't necessarily know what he's thinking either but I can bet they are in a much better position to make those claims than you are. He might not join, but stop making out that it's a fact that you happen to know.

Also, the idea that one season out of the CL ends Liverpool as big club is just ridiculous  we were never always going to finish in the top 4  and players who only want to join a side in the CL in the season that they happen to be joining have a short-sighted view. I also don't think Klopp thinks particularly highly of players with that kind of attitude.

AND... JWH said they'll continue to invest wisely. That doesn't rule out spending big on players if they're a wise investment. You know that but you're choosing to read his quotes in the most negative light possible and then perpetuating the negativity by misquoting him.

Reportedly going to Ajax 
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13382 on: Today at 12:51:07 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:05:16 am
This is just made up though. Posters like you are so boring, manifesting your internal negativity into posts and passing them off as facts  which they absolutely are not. You have no idea what Bellingham is thinking and in fact, several journalists have said us not being the Champions League won't have an impact. They don't necessarily know what he's thinking either but I can bet they are in a much better position to make those claims than you are. He might not join, but stop making out that it's a fact that you happen to know.

Also, the idea that one season out of the CL ends Liverpool as big club is just ridiculous  we were never always going to finish in the top 4  and players who only want to join a side in the CL in the season that they happen to be joining have a short-sighted view. I also don't think Klopp thinks particularly highly of players with that kind of attitude.

AND... JWH said they'll continue to invest wisely. That doesn't rule out spending big on players if they're a wise investment. You know that but you're choosing to read his quotes in the most negative light possible and then perpetuating the negativity by misquoting him.

You genuinely think we spend £120m+ on Bellingham without champions league football??

Based on what exactly?

John Henrys quotes certainly don't suggest we will do that, nor does FSGs track record.
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13383 on: Today at 12:55:14 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:39:10 am
Wasnt there something about Klopp resigning if Kephren is signed?

Im sorry but I think Klopp is more important in that case 

Never heard that. Very much doubt it's true aswell

I think if the money was there it would have been spent. Klopps made it pretty clear he wants more money to spend, he wouldn't do that if we were rolling in it
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13384 on: Today at 12:56:21 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:41:29 am
One of the biggest sins of the Triple-Six Gangs agenda is convincing people that net spend is actually a relevant metric despite countless articles including on TAW back in 2011 showing how its an absolutely useless stat when viewed in isolation

In isolation every stat/metric is completely irrelevant. Context is key for everything
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13385 on: Today at 12:59:30 am »
We are having a bad season. The Real Madrid game didnt tell us anything we didnt already know. Fabinho and Milner against probably the worlds best midfield? It was only going to end one way.

The midfield department has been mismanaged. It needs an overhaul. I would be happy with two top notch additions, to be mainstays. Two from Bellingham, Kone, K. Thuram, Caicedo, that sort of level of ability and athleticism. Then what remains of the old guard can still be used judiciously to help, while the young breed, spearheaded by Bajcetic, can make a growing case for themselves as we go.

A central defender is also needed. It all depends on the budget we have left after we refresh the midfield. Ideally a replacement for Matip, who threatens the best pairing right away, but who has the ability to become a mainstay in the side.

I like the attacking options we have added recently, in Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz. There is more to come from them. Gutted Diaz has been injured, but the other two are finding their feet and will be great assets for us.

Salah is a conundrum for me. He still has goals in him, but if, say, PSG came in for him, say if Messi took the Saudi fortune, I would be open to a sale, so long as we added another pacy left footer, younger, to play from the right and be part of the new attack that is emerging here. I would not shove Mo out the door, but if the opportunity arose and the door opened, it might be something to look at.

Gutted about tonight, but not surprised.

Some parts of the new team are built, but we need a very good summer to compete for the title again.

A new minor investor will hopefully see that happen. And if the timing doesnt work out, FSG should do some sort of loan to the club to get the players we need, while staying within FFP, and the loan can be covered when the minor investor comes onboard.

Top four is still doable, but we will have to be better than we have shown, especially in terms of consistency. Maybe with no other competition to go for, we will rest and prepare and put a run together.

Heres hoping!
Offline Studge10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13386 on: Today at 01:13:38 am »
^^^
Agree with every word there- barring the Salah bit. I think losing him when he's really our best goalscorer and best creator does way more damage than good. Could have a negative effect in the dressing room too, losing a big player like him


Genuinely don't understand why we haven't utilised getting loans in more often. Frustrating it's come to this.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13387 on: Today at 01:27:56 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:59:30 am
We are having a bad season. The Real Madrid game didnt tell us anything we didnt already know. Fabinho and Milner against probably the worlds best midfield? It was only going to end one way.

The midfield department has been mismanaged. It needs an overhaul. I would be happy with two top notch additions, to be mainstays. Two from Bellingham, Kone, K. Thuram, Caicedo, that sort of level of ability and athleticism. Then what remains of the old guard can still be used judiciously to help, while the young breed, spearheaded by Bajcetic, can make a growing case for themselves as we go.

A central defender is also needed. It all depends on the budget we have left after we refresh the midfield. Ideally a replacement for Matip, who threatens the best pairing right away, but who has the ability to become a mainstay in the side.

I like the attacking options we have added recently, in Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz. There is more to come from them. Gutted Diaz has been injured, but the other two are finding their feet and will be great assets for us.

Salah is a conundrum for me. He still has goals in him, but if, say, PSG came in for him, say if Messi took the Saudi fortune, I would be open to a sale, so long as we added another pacy left footer, younger, to play from the right and be part of the new attack that is emerging here. I would not shove Mo out the door, but if the opportunity arose and the door opened, it might be something to look at.

Gutted about tonight, but not surprised.

Some parts of the new team are built, but we need a very good summer to compete for the title again.

A new minor investor will hopefully see that happen. And if the timing doesnt work out, FSG should do some sort of loan to the club to get the players we need, while staying within FFP, and the loan can be covered when the minor investor comes onboard.

Top four is still doable, but we will have to be better than we have shown, especially in terms of consistency. Maybe with no other competition to go for, we will rest and prepare and put a run together.

Heres hoping!

Sell him to Madrid they'll find more use for him than PSG.

And what left footed attackers do you have in mind?
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13388 on: Today at 01:30:56 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:39:10 am
Wasnt there something about Klopp resigning if Kephren is signed?

Im sorry but I think Klopp is more important in that case 

You really do march to the beat of your own drum don't you  ;D
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13389 on: Today at 01:58:22 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:27:56 am
Sell him to Madrid they'll find more use for him than PSG.

And what left footed attackers do you have in mind?

Not sure, possibly Moussa Diaby.
Maybe Kudus, who can also play in midfield.

Im sure there are a number of options, younger than Salah, with upside to come, on a much lower wage, and who can grow with the new team that is emerging.

If Salah stays, Im fine with that. He is a good player with more to bring, although my view is he is past his best, and has not given us value for money since signing a new deal.

There are other changes to make to the side, midfielder, midfielder, central defender being the top three priorities I see.

I would not be pushing Salah out the door. He is a good player and a club legend. Just offering the view that he is not untouchable, and if the right offer came in I would seriously consider it.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13390 on: Today at 03:02:06 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:30:56 am
You really do march to the beat of your own drum don't you  ;D

Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 12:55:14 am
Never heard that. Very much doubt it's true aswell

I think if the money was there it would have been spent. Klopps made it pretty clear he wants more money to spend, he wouldn't do that if we were rolling in it

This was what was reported a few days ago in this thread:

Quote from: El Lobo on March 13, 2023, 04:07:17 pm

Quote
Jurgen Klopp has today taken the unusual step of saying he'll actually leave his job as Liverpool manager if they sign Khéphren Thuram this summer

@David_Ornstein

Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13391 on: Today at 03:10:58 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:02:06 am
This was what was reported a few days ago in this thread:


Did you believe this one too?

Quote from: El Lobo on March 13, 2023, 09:27:06 pm
Quote
Jude Bellingham will announce shortly that Ajax is his chosen next destination.

@David_Ornstein

Oh wait...  ;D

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:44:05 am
Reportedly going to Ajax 
