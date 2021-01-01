We are having a bad season. The Real Madrid game didnt tell us anything we didnt already know. Fabinho and Milner against probably the worlds best midfield? It was only going to end one way.



The midfield department has been mismanaged. It needs an overhaul. I would be happy with two top notch additions, to be mainstays. Two from Bellingham, Kone, K. Thuram, Caicedo, that sort of level of ability and athleticism. Then what remains of the old guard can still be used judiciously to help, while the young breed, spearheaded by Bajcetic, can make a growing case for themselves as we go.



A central defender is also needed. It all depends on the budget we have left after we refresh the midfield. Ideally a replacement for Matip, who threatens the best pairing right away, but who has the ability to become a mainstay in the side.



I like the attacking options we have added recently, in Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz. There is more to come from them. Gutted Diaz has been injured, but the other two are finding their feet and will be great assets for us.



Salah is a conundrum for me. He still has goals in him, but if, say, PSG came in for him, say if Messi took the Saudi fortune, I would be open to a sale, so long as we added another pacy left footer, younger, to play from the right and be part of the new attack that is emerging here. I would not shove Mo out the door, but if the opportunity arose and the door opened, it might be something to look at.



Gutted about tonight, but not surprised.



Some parts of the new team are built, but we need a very good summer to compete for the title again.



A new minor investor will hopefully see that happen. And if the timing doesnt work out, FSG should do some sort of loan to the club to get the players we need, while staying within FFP, and the loan can be covered when the minor investor comes onboard.



Top four is still doable, but we will have to be better than we have shown, especially in terms of consistency. Maybe with no other competition to go for, we will rest and prepare and put a run together.



Heres hoping!