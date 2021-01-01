Well John Henry pretty much ruled out investment until the summer at least, and said we would continue to spend like we have been doing in years prior under them



And the fact we won't have prize money (which we've had in recent years) suggests our spending we be small (for what we need). At least that's what I think people are basing it off of



Bellingham I think joins us if we get champions league football. If we don't there's no way he joins us.



This is just made up though. Posters like you are so boring, manifesting your internal negativity into posts and passing them off as facts  which they absolutely are not. You have no idea what Bellingham is thinking and in fact, several journalists have said us not being the Champions League won't have an impact. They don't necessarily know what he's thinking either but I can bet they are in a much better position to make those claims than you are. He might not join, but stop making out that it's a fact that you happen to know.Also, the idea that one season out of the CL ends Liverpool as big club is just ridiculous  we were never always going to finish in the top 4  and players who only want to join a side in the CL in the season that they happen to be joining have a short-sighted view. I also don't think Klopp thinks particularly highly of players with that kind of attitude.AND... JWH said they'll continue to invest wisely. That doesn't rule out spending big on players if they're a wise investment. You know that but you're choosing to read his quotes in the most negative light possible and then perpetuating the negativity by misquoting him.