Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 475120 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
What I'd like to know is whether or not we've been linked with some good doctors or physios, the rest is a cherry on top.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,676
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 01:39:31 am »
I don't think we'll be in for Stach. Dortmund on the other hand likely will
Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 02:51:20 am »
Caidedo's father apparently will be joining as one of the club's doctors if we sign him.

Just catching up on the thread and the news that Bellingham is going to Ajax is surprising. That was out of the blue.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 08:51:23 am »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-appoint-new-club-doctor-25617647
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,777
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13284 on: Today at 08:58:17 am »
Half a season of relying on Academy stuff to run the medical side after the club doctor walks out on the eve of the season has played a big part of the mess this season.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 09:00:38 am »
Agree. Shows the cracks behind the scenes.
Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13286 on: Today at 09:52:45 am »
Niiiiice
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13287 on: Today at 01:00:52 pm »
Sorry mate this was actually said in jest which I never followed up on.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,673
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm »
In a world of negative shite on here, you don't half excel in posting that negative shite.

Bevin McCartan is a Sport and Exercise Medicine consultant with background in Orthopaedics and Emergency Medicine and worked in Union with Harlequins Women, England Women and in the NFL. Sarah Lindsay is a GP and sports physician and is married to our ex Doctor Andy Massey and who Klopp has praised before this season for doing an exceptional job. Andreas Kornmeyer has also taken on additional responsibilities. The club haven't trusted our multi million pound players to a pair of medical students and a dickhead, they're qualified and experienced doctors and our head of conditioning.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,777
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13289 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm »
I'm not saying they're no good, but the situation of your club doctor walking out at the start of the season and having to take the staff from the junior teams to fill in, is not an ideal situation, that's just realism. We've had fitness and injury problems the entire season - even if much of the damage was done in pre-season which may have played a part in that abrupt exit.  It'd be one thing if he'd left at the end of last season with a succession plan in place ready for pre-season, rather than throwing them into a bad situation.

The medical/conditioning department has for whatever reason been a shitshow since pre-season.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13290 on: Today at 05:14:09 pm »
Any need?

And people wonder why threads get locked
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13291 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm »
Xabi Alonso next Liverpool manager confirmed.  ;D

Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for ex-Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten. [@SportsPeteO
 for @footyinsider247]
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13292 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm »
The crazy thing is we have an abject injury record, WAY worse than any other club, theres clearly something not quite right. And yet he takes all that time to defend them in the face of a pretty reasonable point. Some of the anti negativity stuff is hilariously head in sand.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,673
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13293 on: Today at 05:58:14 pm »
Look at his custom title, do you think he got that for being upbeat? I don't think I've ever read anything positive from him, all the constant negativity is ruining this site.
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13294 on: Today at 06:14:13 pm »
And? Don't bother replying if it triggers you, or reply to the content rather than starting the way you did?
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13295 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
Can he play in midfield?
