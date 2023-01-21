In a world of negative shite on here, you don't half excel in posting that negative shite.



Bevin McCartan is a Sport and Exercise Medicine consultant with background in Orthopaedics and Emergency Medicine and worked in Union with Harlequins Women, England Women and in the NFL. Sarah Lindsay is a GP and sports physician and is married to our ex Doctor Andy Massey and who Klopp has praised before this season for doing an exceptional job. Andreas Kornmeyer has also taken on additional responsibilities. The club haven't trusted our multi million pound players to a pair of medical students and a dickhead, they're qualified and experienced doctors and our head of conditioning.



I'm not saying they're no good, but the situation of your club doctor walking out at the start of the season and having to take the staff from the junior teams to fill in, is not an ideal situation, that's just realism. We've had fitness and injury problems the entire season - even if much of the damage was done in pre-season which may have played a part in that abrupt exit. It'd be one thing if he'd left at the end of last season with a succession plan in place ready for pre-season, rather than throwing them into a bad situation.The medical/conditioning department has for whatever reason been a shitshow since pre-season.